Many events for the family to Find Your Fun this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are many events for you and your family to Find Your Fun this weekend!. The Knoxville Auto Show is back this weekend. The auto show features dozens of auto dealers showing off brand-new makes and models all under one roof. It’s Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and then on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Knoxville Convention Center.
Want to name a cockroach after a special someone? You can at Zoo Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Zoo Knoxville fundraiser is allowing people in East Tennessee to name a cockroach after a “special” someone for Valentine’s Day. The “Hiss and Tell” event is a way to celebrate the loving holiday while also helping out the wildlife at the zoo. For a $10 donation, those interested can get a chance to name a Madagascar hissing cockroach after an ex-partner, a friend or lover.
Tennessee Songwriters Festival coming to Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - This month Tennessee plans to celebrate the rich heritage of music by honoring some of its top songwriters. Tennessee is home to seven genres of music, and that’s why the Department of Tourist Development wants to show off all the talent the state has to offer.
Black History Month: The man who desegregated downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — February is Black History Month. It's a time for communities to appreciate the Black men and women who helped make Knoxville a better place for everyone. Robert Booker is one of the most influential people in Knoxville's history. Booker said he was raised in East Knoxville, attended Austin High School, and graduated from Knoxville College. He is a changemaker in Knoxville.
Yee-Haw Brewing Co. Officially Opens Tomorrow

It’s taken a long time to get here, but the day has finally arrived. The highly anticipated Knoxville location of Yee-Haw Brewing Company officially opens Friday at 11 am after several nights of soft-opening run-throughs. Tonight will be service industry night for local breweries. The primary surprise for some...
United Way of Greater Knoxville running program to help families

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - 600 East Tennessee families stand to get some significant help from the United Way of Greater Knoxville. The East Tennessee Collaborative is powered by a grant from the U.S. Department of Human Services. The grant is for three years and will total $25 million. “The goal...
Things to Do in Maryville, Tennessee

Places to visit in Maryville, TN. There are a lot of things to do in Maryville, Tennessee. From a visit to the Cades Cove Museum to golfing at Lambert Acres, you will have a great time on your trip to this charming town. The Blount Country Historical Museum is a...
Valentine's Day gift baskets available for everyone

The Flower Pot has several locations in Knoxville which mean there is no excuse to surprise your special this Valentine’s Day. Valentine’s Day gift baskets available for everyone. The Flower Pot has several locations in Knoxville which mean there is no excuse to surprise your special this Valentine’s...
Man wanted in Knox County caught in Tennessee

A man wanted in Vincennes for a January 20th shooting was arrested Monday in Tennessee. 31-year-old Shawn Curtis Carter-Mincey faces several felony charges in Tennessee including aggravated battery. Media reports say US Marshals got a tip that Carter-Mincey was in the area of Maryville, in Blount County located in East...
Knox Area Transit seeking public opinion on reimagined routes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox Area Transit announced they are asking for public input on a newly proposed transit map. The map came from a long process of public input on how a newly imagined KAT would look. “It had really been about twelve years since we made the move...
