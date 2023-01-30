Read full article on original website
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
A Dandridge Postal Worker is Receiving the 'Postmaster General Hero Award' For Helping Stop a Scam on an Elderly WomanZack LoveDandridge, TN
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Knoxville couple seeks refund after $10k deposit for home renovations that never started
Two families have shared the same story. They hired Sunrooms Express to enclose their screened-in porches with glass windows. Now, the contractor claims negotiations are underway with the couples, however, there is no specific timetable for payments.
wvlt.tv
Many events for the family to Find Your Fun this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are many events for you and your family to Find Your Fun this weekend!. The Knoxville Auto Show is back this weekend. The auto show features dozens of auto dealers showing off brand-new makes and models all under one roof. It’s Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and then on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Knoxville Convention Center.
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in Tennessee
Popular electronics retailer, Best Buy, has been forced to close stores as the business aims to reduce costs. Four new store closures have been announced, including two in Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Want to name a cockroach after a special someone? You can at Zoo Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Zoo Knoxville fundraiser is allowing people in East Tennessee to name a cockroach after a “special” someone for Valentine’s Day. The “Hiss and Tell” event is a way to celebrate the loving holiday while also helping out the wildlife at the zoo. For a $10 donation, those interested can get a chance to name a Madagascar hissing cockroach after an ex-partner, a friend or lover.
Blount Co. growing its greenways, plans to link them to Maryville and Alcoa
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — When Blount County started building its greenway system, it consisted of about 9 miles. The Blount Partnership said the system has now grown to a little over 15 miles but also said the miles are segmented into different sections. Jeff Muir, the Blount Partnership director...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee Songwriters Festival coming to Gatlinburg
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - This month Tennessee plans to celebrate the rich heritage of music by honoring some of its top songwriters. Tennessee is home to seven genres of music, and that’s why the Department of Tourist Development wants to show off all the talent the state has to offer.
Black History Month: The man who desegregated downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — February is Black History Month. It's a time for communities to appreciate the Black men and women who helped make Knoxville a better place for everyone. Robert Booker is one of the most influential people in Knoxville's history. Booker said he was raised in East Knoxville, attended Austin High School, and graduated from Knoxville College. He is a changemaker in Knoxville.
insideofknoxville.com
Yee-Haw Brewing Co. Officially Opens Tomorrow
It’s taken a long time to get here, but the day has finally arrived. The highly anticipated Knoxville location of Yee-Haw Brewing Company officially opens Friday at 11 am after several nights of soft-opening run-throughs. Tonight will be service industry night for local breweries. The primary surprise for some...
wvlt.tv
United Way of Greater Knoxville running program to help families
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - 600 East Tennessee families stand to get some significant help from the United Way of Greater Knoxville. The East Tennessee Collaborative is powered by a grant from the U.S. Department of Human Services. The grant is for three years and will total $25 million. “The goal...
wvlt.tv
Friends Supporting Alzheimer’s Tennessee holding charity auction featuring coffee with WVLT’s Heather Haley
Tennessee is preseason ranked #2 in the SEC. Jack Hartgrove, 87, drove away from his home on Chatham Circle and did not return for several hours, Knoxville police officials said. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Caleb Jordan, 22, used children to create nearly 400 sexually explicit videos, according to the...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Maryville, Tennessee
Places to visit in Maryville, TN. There are a lot of things to do in Maryville, Tennessee. From a visit to the Cades Cove Museum to golfing at Lambert Acres, you will have a great time on your trip to this charming town. The Blount Country Historical Museum is a...
South Knoxville site sells for $8 million, could be home to 300 apartments
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — City leaders hope a pedestrian bridge some day will connect the University of Tennessee over Fort Loudoun Lake with South Knoxville. Developers are already making plans nearby. Records filed with the Knox County Register of Deeds Office show the Ready Mix USA site sold for $8...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee softball hosting open practice, autograph session Sunday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With opening day around the corner, Tennessee softball is opening the doors to Sherri Parker Lee Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 5 to get a first look at the 2023 Lady Vols. UT will hold an open practice from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. followed by an...
WATE
Valentine's Day gift baskets available for everyone
The Flower Pot has several locations in Knoxville which mean there is no excuse to surprise your special this Valentine’s Day. Valentine’s Day gift baskets available for everyone. The Flower Pot has several locations in Knoxville which mean there is no excuse to surprise your special this Valentine’s...
Knoxville HUD housing complex residents await major repairs
Residents at a low-income housing complex in Knoxville have raised some serious issues about their living conditions. They say there are problems with security, elevators don't work, and there is mold and water leaks inside apartments.
Pirates and Mermaids Come Together for Epic East Tennessee Mini-Golf Adventure
Do yourself a favor if you're not already doing this...when you're traveling and you know you'll have some time to see or do "extra" stuff, search "mini-golf" wherever you are. And go for broke. Find the craziest-looking one and go. Actually, if you love putt-putt, it doesn't HAVE to be...
This Tennessee Restaurant Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! found the best place in each state to find the deliciously flaky pastry.
vincennespbs.org
Man wanted in Knox County caught in Tennessee
A man wanted in Vincennes for a January 20th shooting was arrested Monday in Tennessee. 31-year-old Shawn Curtis Carter-Mincey faces several felony charges in Tennessee including aggravated battery. Media reports say US Marshals got a tip that Carter-Mincey was in the area of Maryville, in Blount County located in East...
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75
A Tennessee witness between LaFollette and Powell reported watching a rectangle-shaped object along I-75 South that seemed to be following his vehicle at 5:30 a.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
wvlt.tv
Knox Area Transit seeking public opinion on reimagined routes
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox Area Transit announced they are asking for public input on a newly proposed transit map. The map came from a long process of public input on how a newly imagined KAT would look. “It had really been about twelve years since we made the move...
