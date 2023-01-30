PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Gainey administration has heard the complaints of inaction about the state of Downtown -- the crime, the disorder and the filth. But now KDKA-TV has learned the mayor is set to unveil a plan to triple the police presence when those problems are most evident.For months now, people who live and work Downtown have complained there are too few police and a lack of enforcement. Sources say that may soon change.With daylight gunfire, those with mental illness and experiencing homelessness, aggressive panhandlers and garbage strewn on street corners, parts of Downtown have become unsavory and workers...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO