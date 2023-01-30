ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

PublicSource

Filings show six-figure checks and a competitive race for Allegheny County executive

John Weinstein, Michael Lamb and Sara Innamorato each raised six figures last year, setting up an expensive race to May 16 primaries. The post Filings show six-figure checks and a competitive race for Allegheny County executive appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Sources: Gainey to announce plan tripling police presence Downtown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Gainey administration has heard the complaints of inaction about the state of Downtown -- the crime, the disorder and the filth. But now KDKA-TV has learned the mayor is set to unveil a plan to triple the police presence when those problems are most evident.For months now, people who live and work Downtown have complained there are too few police and a lack of enforcement. Sources say that may soon change.With daylight gunfire, those with mental illness and experiencing homelessness, aggressive panhandlers and garbage strewn on street corners, parts of Downtown have become unsavory and workers...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Charges dropped against former Pittsburgh mayoral candidate Tony Moreno

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Harassment charges that had been filed against Tony Moreno, the former Republican candidate for Pittsburgh mayor have been thrown out. Moreno had been accused of pointing a shotgun at a man in his Brighton Heights neighborhood.He denied the accusations and on Monday, a judge dismissed the charges.Moreno's lawyer told the Tribune-Review it was a neighborly dispute.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

3 Pittsburgh-area Beth Bath & Beyond stores set to close

Three Pittsburgh-area Beth Bath & Beyond stores are set to close, further reducing the home goods retailer’s footprint in the area, the retail chain announced this week. Those stores are in Bethel Park and Monroeville and near The Mall at Robinson in Allegheny County. It was unclear when the doors would close and how many workers would be affected.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Charles Anderson Bridge in Pittsburgh to close immediately for repairs

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh officials announced Wednesday afternoon that the Charles Anderson Memorial Bridge would be closing immediately for repairs, impacting vehicular traffic on the bridge for at least four months. Pittsburgh bridge closure: Watch the breaking news report in the video above. The closure was expected to begin by...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghbeautiful.com

The Steel Industry In Pittsburgh

The steel industry has been an integral part of the history of Pittsburgh for more than a century. As the city has grown and evolved, the steel industry has shaped it in many ways, from its economy and culture to its identity as a city. In this blog article, we’ll explore the history of Pittsburgh’s steel industry, from its early days to its impact on the city today.
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Bernstine’s New Butler Office Location Open for Business

HARRISBURG – Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Butler/Lawrence) announced today that his district office in Butler is open to ensure continuity of constituent services. The office is located at 790 Pittsburgh Road, Butler. Office hours will be Monday through Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the telephone number is 724-847-5291.
BUTLER, PA
WITF

Pittsburgh-area child protective services agency under scrutiny for using a controversial artificial intelligence tool

The Justice Department has been scrutinizing a controversial artificial intelligence tool used by a Pittsburgh-area child protective services agency following concerns that it could result in discrimination against families with disabilities. The Justice Department has been scrutinizing a controversial artificial intelligence tool used by a Pittsburgh-area child protective services agency...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Bell Township bar sued by woman who claimed injuries caused by drunken fall from stool

A Bell Township bar was sued this week by a woman who claimed she was left a quadriplegic when she was served too much alcohol and fell off a stool. According to the lawsuit, Mary Jo Jordan, 55, of Avonmore contends her injuries two years ago were caused by negligence of the staff at the Lone Star Inn on Perrysville Road when she was continuously served vodka and beer despite being visibly intoxicated.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Community in shock as Greensburg police chief's apparent double life is exposed

It wasn’t a major arrest, but one that can make a small difference in a community. Shawn Denning got a tip Aug. 10 and the next day staked out Spring Avenue in Greensburg, eyes peeled for a blue Chevrolet Colorado. The driver had a few bundles of heroin, according to the criminal complaint Denning would file Jan. 5 after the suspect apparently decided not to cooperate with authorities on future narcotics investigations.
GREENSBURG, PA

