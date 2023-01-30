Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
10 Silicon Valley Companies That Pay Over $50 an HourEvan CrosbySan Jose, CA
Why Mountain View's Home Prices Continue to RiseValerie A. BowersMountain View, CA
What neighborhood should you move to in Mountain ViewValerie A. BowersMountain View, CA
Stanford “not investigating” law professor’s harassment and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
Silicon Valley
Sale closed in San Jose: $5.6 million for a five-bedroom home
A spacious house built in 1999 located in the 20300 block of Via Santa Teresa in San Jose has new owners. The 7,048-square-foot property was sold on Jan. 9, 2023 for $5,632,500, or $799 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a garage, and four parking spaces. It sits on a 2.5-acre lot.
thedesertreview.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in San Jose metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in San Jose metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Silicon Valley
Single family residence in San Jose sells for $1.8 million
The property located in the 4100 block of Pepper Tree Lane in San Jose was sold on Jan. 6, 2023. The $1,760,000 purchase price works out to $1,406 per square foot. The house built in 1950 has an interior space of 1,252 square feet. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 9,360-square-foot lot.
Longtime Redwood City record store caught in middle of housing boom
REDWOOD CITY – The deadline for cities in the Bay Area to submit their new housing plans has come and gone, leaving some in a state of confusion. At least one city has done well in planning for the future, even if it comes with a cost.Redwood City is one of only a few Bay Area cities to actually complete their housing elements. On El Camino Real, one can see why, a row of recently-built apartment complexes tower over the busy street. But there's also a reminder that when you tear down the old to build the new, sometimes you...
Rent prices decreasing in Bay Area cities
(KRON) — San Francisco and other Bay Area cities are seeing apartment rent prices fall once again. This comes as some major tech companies are laying off thousands of workers. According to a Zillow senior economist, Orphe Divounguy, rent prices are decreasing because the demand for houses have also decreased. Divounguy said it is too […]
Silicon Valley
Google gains ownership of some Wild West-era downtown San Jose parcels
SAN JOSE — Google has taken ownership of some small downtown San Jose parcels that date back to the era of the Wild West in deals that help the search giant push ahead with its game-changing new transit village. The properties consist of slices and small chunks of some...
Silicon Valley
Most Bay Area cities missed the deadline to submit their housing plans. New penalties could be in store.
A key plan to dramatically increase housing across the Bay Area fell flat this week as less than 15% of the region’s cities and counties met the state’s Tuesday cutoff to provide their homebuilding proposals. Blowing the deadline means they could soon miss out on crucial state funding...
3 Bay Area businesses fined tens of thousands of dollars for PPP loan fraud
The three companies are to collectively pay over $500,000 in fines for abusing the Paycheck Protection Program.
Silicon Valley
PayPal chops hundreds of Bay Area jobs in fresh jolt to tech sector
SAN JOSE — PayPal has revealed plans for a fresh round of job cuts in San Jose, a staffing reduction that serves as a disquieting sign that the Bay Area’s tech layoffs have yet to run their course. The digital payments giant intends to eliminate more than 300...
goingawesomeplaces.com
12 Easy Weekend Trips from San Francisco
Are you on the lookout for easy weekend trips from San Francisco? Then, we’ve got you covered!. Our list of the best 12 easy weekend trips from San Francisco takes into account a range of interests, from indoors to outdoors, and motives from adventure to relaxation, so that you can enjoy your time away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The options are endless, and the memories made are undeniably rewarding!
NBC Bay Area
Why Are Rent Prices Increasing in the Bay Area?
Housing prices have steadily dropped all over the Bay Area over the last few months, but not enough to bring many buyers back into the market. The latest real estate landscape in the region has led to a jump in local rent prices. With rent prices high, young people are...
Silicon Valley
The five most expensive reported home sales in Hayward the week of Jan. 23
A house in Hayward that sold for $2.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Hayward in the past week. In total, 5 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $1.2 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $410.
Why people not like about living in Mountain View
Mountain View, California, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, is often considered one of the best places to live in the United States. However, like any city, it has its drawbacks that some residents may find unappealing. Here are a few of the most common reasons why some people do not like living in Mountain View.
fsrmagazine.com
Original Joe’s Plans Third Location in Walnut Creek
Original Joe’s, San Francisco’s time-honored, family-owned and operated Italian-American restaurant, has announced plans to open its third location in Walnut Creek, CA. Opening in 2024, Original Joe’s will bring its signature dishes, classic cocktails, and iconic booths to the 8,000-square-foot former Stanford’s restaurant space in Broadway Plaza at 1300 S. Main St., Walnut Creek, CA 94596. The Walnut Creek restaurant joins existing Original Joe’s locations in North Beach, San Francisco and Westlake, Daly City.
4 businesses damaged in strip mall fire in Palo Alto
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Thursday morning, the smell of smoke remained in the air from a fire that tore through a strip mall in Palo Alto around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters said four businesses were damaged by the flames. The affected strip mall is at the corner of Middlefield Road and Loma Verde Avenue. […]
When to expect rain in the San Francisco Bay Area over the next 4 days
Bay Area residents will want to keep their umbrellas handy through the end of the week.
kalw.org
An Oakland corner store owner struggles to find home in his changing neighborhood.
In Oakland, everyone has their go-to corner store. Reporter Alia Taqieddin sure does. But she found out her local corner store owner is grappling with a question she also faces: about where to find home. Alia brings us this latest story in our “At Work” series. Alia is...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in San Jose
When it comes to cities, it’s quite difficult to determine which lake is the deepest. This is because cities can have both natural and artificial lakes. At the same time, it’s worth considering whether a lake outside the city’s boundaries counts as a lake of that city.
Costco's newest California store to look very different
The new model has caught the eye of realtors in California.
