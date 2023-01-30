Read full article on original website
City of Brownwood Thursday Winter Weather Update
The following adjustments are announced for Thursday, February 2nd. Any changes to the planned schedule will be updated on our website (brownwoodtexas.gov/weather) and the City of Brownwood’s digital communication channels. Emergency services will continue to operate as normal including Fire, Police, Dispatch. Sanitation pick-up will resume and will pick...
City of Brownwood Updates Hours of Operation
The following information was released at mid-afternoon on Tuesday, January 31, concerning hours of operation for various City of Brownwood services. Due to continued precipitation and freezing temperatures, the City of Brownwood will be adapting its hours of operation. The following adjustments are announced for Wednesday, February 1st. Emergency services...
Brownwood United Supermarkets location alters hours due to winter weather
BROWNWOOD, Texas — On Wednesday, February 1, the United Supermarkets in Brownwood will once again close at 8:00 p.m., as road conditions remain hazardous. The store will reopen at 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 2. The United Express fuel center will also close at 8:00 p.m., while fuel pumps...
Thursday Cancellations and Delays
Blanket ISD will be closed. Basketball games vs. Mullin at 5 p.m. Coleman ISD will begin at 10 a.m. Cross Plains ISD classes will begin at 10 a.m. Panther Creek CISD classes will begin at 10 a.m. United Supermarket will open at 7 a.m. Brookeshire’s will open at 8 a.m....
UPDATE on ROADS in Coleman County
According to Sheriff Les Cogdill, SLEET AND RAIN are falling around the Coleman/Runnels county line, so conditions will only get worse on Hwy 153 the closer you get to Runnels County line. He also recommends that everyone STAY OFF of FM 2132. Other deputies are checking on highways in all directions in Coleman County. NEW - Hwy 283 south of Santa Anna is slick. (Read more below...)
Abilene, Brownwood city closures & delays during winter weather
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – City offices across Abilene and Brownwood will be scarce during winter weather conditions, expected to last through midday Wednesday. Abilene Offices with the City of Abilene closed for business at 10:00 a.m. Monday due to the weather. The Solid Waste fleet was also canceled Monday. The city said it is […]
Ice Storm Warning to Expire at 6:00 am, Still Plenty of Icy Patches on Roads
As of 5:00 am Thursday, rain was falling over much of Brown County as it did most of the night. The streets of Brownwood and Early are in better shape than they were 24 hours ago, but, there are still plenty of icy patches and lots of slush. The National...
Lake Brownwood Water Level Continues Slow Decline
The Brown County Water Improvement District #1 released the weekly Lake Brownwood update on Thursday morning, February 2, at 9:30 am. Lake Brownwood is at 8 feet, 4 tenths below spillway. Brown County Water Improvement District is currently in Mandatory water restrictions, Stage 2 of the Drought Contingency Plan. Today...
First Responders Stay Busy With Icy Wrecks
The icy roads have kept law enforcement, fire department and ambulance personnel busy. Since early Tuesday morning, all agencies have combined to answer 32 calls for service to traffic accidents, some large, some small. There was a four-vehicle accident on Coggin Avenue this morning (Wed). As the vehicles traveled up...
Hendrick closing multiple outpatient services in light of inclement weather
ABILENE, Texas — Hendrick Health will be closing or delaying many of its outpatient services over the next few days in light of inclement weather. This includes both the Abilene and Brownwood campuses. Track crime, special events and more in your neighborhood with AlertNest & KTXS.
Updated Cancellations and Delays
Sticks BBQ is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Potter’s Pizza is open 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Brookesmith ISD parent and resource fair has been canceled. The Early Visitors and Event Center will be closed. Early City Hall will be closed. Brady City Hall will be closed. Brownwood...
Travel Strongly Discouraged Due to Winter Weather
BROWNWOOD – The Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) Brownwood District has treated Interstate-20, most US and State Highways, bridges, and overpasses due to expected wintry precipitation and deterioration of travel conditions today through Wednesday. Crews continue to monitor and retreat roadways. According to the National Weather Service (NWS),...
More than 30 responses to traffic accidents in last two days
Icy roads cause tens of crashes across Abilene, Big Country
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Several Abilene and other Big Country agencies have reported multiple vehicle crashes Monday morning due to icy driving conditions. Take a look at this wreckage just north of Ballinger: A KTAB/KRBC crew on-site gathered that, due to the slick road conditions, three vehicles and a boat were involved. This crash happened […]
Brownwood, Bangs, Early and HPU to Close Again Thursday
From Brownwood ISD – With no improvement expected overnight in travel conditions, Brownwood ISD will be closed Thursday, February 2, 2023. From Howard Payne University – Howard Payne University has announced the closure of its Brownwood campus on Thursday, February 2nd, due to continued freezing temperatures and inclement weather. All on-campus classes are canceled and university offices will be closed. The campus is scheduled to reopen on Friday, February 3rd.
Effie Dorene Head, 89, of Lake Brownwood
Effie Dorene Head, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, in Bangs, TX. She was born in Mills County, TX on August 9, 1933 to Frank and Effie (Hardcastle) Kerby. She graduated from Goldthwaite High School in 1951 & went to work for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in Goldthwaite.
Winter Storm Warning Now Extends to Thursday Morning
The San Angelo National Weather Service early on Tuesday morning extended the length of the Winter Storm Warning for Brown County and West Central Texas through 6:00 am Thursday, instead of noon Wednesday. “This will be a prolonged event with temperatures below freezing and several rounds of freezing precipitation,” according to the weather service.
Winter Storm WARNING Noon Monday – 9:00 am Wednesday
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Brown and all surrounding counties in the KOXE listening area from Noon today (Monday) through 9:00 am Wednesday. An ice storm is forecast to materialize starting slowly today with light precipitation and worsening tonight, Tuesday and Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The official statement from the National Weather Service is below.
Maureen Steward Davidson Duncan, 89, of Talpa
Maureen Duncan, age 89, of Talpa, died Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Sagecrest Care Center in San Angelo. The family will host a visitation at 10:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Ellison officiating. Assisting will be J.D. Steward and Rex Stephenson. Interment will follow in the Rockwood Cemetery.
Richard Harris, 65, of Brownwood
Richard Harris, age 65, of Brownwood passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, in San Saba County. Funeral Services for Richard will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel of San Saba with Macy Ledbetter and Mike Harris officiating; burial will follow at Wallace Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to services from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of San Saba.
