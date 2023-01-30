ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Gov. Noem promised us transparency and this is what we get: hide and seek. Why won't she meet the local press?

Quoting verbatim from Gov. Kristi Noem’s official homepage you have to wonder what gives with her commitment to “the most transparent administration South Dakota has ever seen.” Here’s the full statement: “Many Americans – and even many South Dakotans – are losing their trust in government. This is particularly true of younger generations. Stories of government ineptitude and scandal doesn’t help much.
southdakotasearchlight.com

Committee approves bigger tax cut than Noem’s food tax repeal

A bill that would reduce the state sales and use tax by half a percentage point unanimously passed the House Taxation Committee and will head to House Appropriations. House Bill 1137 is one of many this session proposing to reduce taxes, including one backed by Gov. Noem to eliminate the food sales tax.
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Lawmakers Kill Anti-Vax Discrimination Bill

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. One of the most conservative bills in consideration by the 67th Wyoming Legislature was killed Monday. House Bill 66, which would have prohibited Wyoming businesses, health care facilities and schools from enforcing COVID-19 restrictions, failed its third reading on the House floor by a narrow 31-29 vote.
Sheridan Media

Crago Discusses Specific Bills in Legislature

In his most recent weekly discussion with Sheridan Media, State Representative Barry Crago (R-Johnson, Sheridan Counties) was asked about a number of specific bills that have been brought to this year’s legislative session. The first was House Bill 0080, Medicaid Reform. Crago said he isn’t sure the House will...
891khol.org

Wyoming’s version of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ passes in the Senate

Some Wyoming teachers could soon be forbidden from talking about sexual orientation and gender identity in the classroom. A bill passed in the Senate on Friday which prohibits teachers from focusing on these topics in kindergarten through third grade. Supporters say the bill is intended to protect parental rights, but...
cowboystatedaily.com

Abortion Foes Clash At Capitol On New Wyoming Abortion Ban

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With the lawsuit against Wyoming’s abortion trigger ban still ongoing in court, a microcosm of the case played out Monday during a legislative committee meeting. The House Judiciary Committee met to hear testimony on House Bill 152, the Life is...
cowboystatedaily.com

Guest Column: Wyoming Republicans Are Focused on Pocketbook Issues

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. By Senators Jim Anderson, Brian Boner, Ed Cooper, Dan Dockstader and Representatives Don Burkhart, and Bill Henderson. This week, the Wyoming Senate and House entered the third week of the 67th General Session. This is a rubber-meets-road juncture of sorts, where...
kiowacountypress.net

Wyoming lawmakers consider expanding health coverage for 19,000 workers

(Wyoming News Service) A bill that would expand Medicaid coverage for some 19,000 Wyoming workers who earn too much to qualify for standard Medicaid, but can't afford private insurance, is making its way through the state Legislature. Ana Marchese - director for the group Healthy Wyoming - said expansion would...
cowboystatedaily.com

Rep. Western, County Commissioner Novotny Named In Campaign Finance Probe

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office has completed a monthslong investigation into complaints of possible election code finance violations that include state Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Sheridan, and Johnson County Commissioner Bill Novotny. Clint Beaver, a deputy prosecuting attorney for Sheridan County,...
