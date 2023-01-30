Read full article on original website
sdstandardnow.com
Gov. Noem promised us transparency and this is what we get: hide and seek. Why won't she meet the local press?
Quoting verbatim from Gov. Kristi Noem’s official homepage you have to wonder what gives with her commitment to “the most transparent administration South Dakota has ever seen.” Here’s the full statement: “Many Americans – and even many South Dakotans – are losing their trust in government. This is particularly true of younger generations. Stories of government ineptitude and scandal doesn’t help much.
Wyoming Governor Gordon and 24 Other Republican Governors Oppose Biden’s WOTUS Rule
Governor Mark Gordon and 24 other Republican governors issued a joint letter to President Joe Biden opposing the Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule and are calling on him to delay implementation until the U.S. Supreme Court issues a ruling in Sackett v. EPA. Per a recent press release...
southdakotasearchlight.com
Committee approves bigger tax cut than Noem’s food tax repeal
A bill that would reduce the state sales and use tax by half a percentage point unanimously passed the House Taxation Committee and will head to House Appropriations. House Bill 1137 is one of many this session proposing to reduce taxes, including one backed by Gov. Noem to eliminate the food sales tax.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Lawmakers Vote To Reduce Early Voting Window, Require Post-Election Audits
Wyoming elections would be subject to post-election audits and early voting windows would be shortened under a bill advanced by a legislative committee Tuesday. Senate File 153, titled "Election Security," would reduce early voting to 28 days from the current 45...
cowboystatedaily.com
“Spending Like Drunks!” Supplemental Budget Grows To $481 Million After Daylong Debate
With the state flush with hundreds of millions of dollars in unbudgeted revenue, the Wyoming House of Representatives passed the second reading of a highly amended $481 million supplemental budget Wednesday. Most of the highly contested votes on 53 amendments proposed...
Number Of Wyoming House Bills Defeated Already In 2023 Session
The 2023 session of the Wyoming Legislature is less than half over, but a number of bills filed in the Wyoming House are already dead, either because they have been voted down or because they missed Tuesday's deadline for introduction. That doesn't always mean that the basic idea behind the...
capcity.news
Judiciary Committee questions constitutionality, legality of Wyoming’s ‘Life is a Human Right Act’
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming residents gathered via Zoom and in person at the Wyoming Capitol building to discuss a bill that would further criminalize abortion and make changes to statute. HB0152, titled “Life is a Human Right Act,” is described as follows:. AN ACT relating to abortion;...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Lawmakers Kill Anti-Vax Discrimination Bill
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. One of the most conservative bills in consideration by the 67th Wyoming Legislature was killed Monday. House Bill 66, which would have prohibited Wyoming businesses, health care facilities and schools from enforcing COVID-19 restrictions, failed its third reading on the House floor by a narrow 31-29 vote.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill That Would Allow Nonviolent Felons With Multiple Convictions To Vote Passes Committee
Antonio Serrano, advocacy director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Wyoming, told Cowboy State Daily when he started voting and becoming engaged in politics, it helped him become a more productive member of society. "Voting plays an important role in...
South Dakota state senator speaks after being stripped from senate duties
Senator Frye-Mueller held a press conference Saturday afternoon in her hometown of Rapid City to respond to these actions for the first time.
Six-state solution to Colorado River crisis could end up saving hydropower in the West — or in court
The proposal submitted by six of the seven states on the Colorado River could offer a path forward on saving hydropower at two dams and the West's $5 billion-a-year agricultural industry. But without agreement from California — the largest water user on the Colorado — the proposal could fall flat....
cowboystatedaily.com
Colorado River Fight Between Arizona & California Could Have Repercussions for Wyoming
Tensions could be rising again over plummeting levels of water in the Colorado River – and a squabble between California and Arizona over access to Lake Mead could be latest barrier to addressing the crisis, an official said. Officials and...
Sheridan Media
Crago Discusses Specific Bills in Legislature
In his most recent weekly discussion with Sheridan Media, State Representative Barry Crago (R-Johnson, Sheridan Counties) was asked about a number of specific bills that have been brought to this year’s legislative session. The first was House Bill 0080, Medicaid Reform. Crago said he isn’t sure the House will...
891khol.org
Wyoming’s version of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ passes in the Senate
Some Wyoming teachers could soon be forbidden from talking about sexual orientation and gender identity in the classroom. A bill passed in the Senate on Friday which prohibits teachers from focusing on these topics in kindergarten through third grade. Supporters say the bill is intended to protect parental rights, but...
capcity.news
Retention and Recruitment Task Force members announced by Wyoming Department of Education
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Members of the state’s education community from Cheyenne, Casper and Gillette are serving on the Wyoming Department of Education and Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board’s Retention and Recruitment Task Force. The mission of the task force will be to develop recommendations for state policymakers...
cowboystatedaily.com
Abortion Foes Clash At Capitol On New Wyoming Abortion Ban
With the lawsuit against Wyoming's abortion trigger ban still ongoing in court, a microcosm of the case played out Monday during a legislative committee meeting. The House Judiciary Committee met to hear testimony on House Bill 152, the Life is...
cowboystatedaily.com
Guest Column: Wyoming Republicans Are Focused on Pocketbook Issues
By Senators Jim Anderson, Brian Boner, Ed Cooper, Dan Dockstader and Representatives Don Burkhart, and Bill Henderson. This week, the Wyoming Senate and House entered the third week of the 67th General Session. This is a rubber-meets-road juncture of sorts, where...
Gas Prices in Wyoming 53 Cents a Gallon Higher Than a Month Ago
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 11.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.38/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 53.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 9.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
kiowacountypress.net
Wyoming lawmakers consider expanding health coverage for 19,000 workers
(Wyoming News Service) A bill that would expand Medicaid coverage for some 19,000 Wyoming workers who earn too much to qualify for standard Medicaid, but can't afford private insurance, is making its way through the state Legislature. Ana Marchese - director for the group Healthy Wyoming - said expansion would...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rep. Western, County Commissioner Novotny Named In Campaign Finance Probe
The Sheridan County Sheriff's Office has completed a monthslong investigation into complaints of possible election code finance violations that include state Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Sheridan, and Johnson County Commissioner Bill Novotny. Clint Beaver, a deputy prosecuting attorney for Sheridan County,...
