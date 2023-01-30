Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Man Shot and Killed in Long Beach; Suspect Sought
Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to find the person who fatally shot a man in an alley in Long Beach. Officers were sent to the 700 block of Broadway Court about 5:55 p.m. Wednesday on a report that multiple gunshots were heard in the area, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
KTLA.com
Cyclist dies after being hit by car, then assaulted by driver in Dana Point
A cyclist in Dana Point has died after being struck by a vehicle and then assaulted by the driver, officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday. The incident occurred around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway. “A cyclist was struck...
mynewsla.com
Crescenta Valley High School Evacuated, Suspect Arrested and Released
Crescenta Valley High School was placed on lockdown then evacuated Wednesday following a report of an unauthorized person with a large duffel bag who failed to check in with school officials. Deputies went to the school late Wednesday morning in response to the report of an unauthorized person on campus...
mynewsla.com
County Authorities Identify Man Killed Walking on Freeway
A pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car while walking near the interchange from the westbound Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway and the Harbor (110) Freeway was identified Thursday. The collision was reported at 11:41 p.m. Monday and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the freeway interchange near the...
mynewsla.com
Five Wounded in South Los Angeles Shooting
A drive-by shooting in South Los Angeles left five victims wounded, authorities said Thursday. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call at 9:31 p.m. Wednesday to 711 E. 108 St. west of Avalon Boulevard where witnesses told them the victims were standing outside a location when a vehicle drove by and fired several shots at the victims, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.
2urbangirls.com
mynewsla.com
Man Suffers Non-Life Threatening Gunshot Wound During Shootout With Deputies
A suspect suffered non-life threatening injuries Tuesday during an exchange of gunfire with deputies in Compton, authorities said. The shooting occurred about 10:30 a.m. near Compton and Redondo Beach boulevards, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. No deputies were injured. Deputies conducting an operation involving a felony warrant...
One dead in Westlake Metro station stabbing; suspect at large
Authorities were searching for a suspect who fatally stabbed a person inside of a Metro station near MacArthur Park Tuesday night. According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to the station just after 9 p.m. upon receiving reports of an assault at the Westlake/MacArthur Park Metro rail station located in the 600 block of S. Alvarado Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives said that they were searching for a suspect Tuesday night. A description of the suspect was not released.
KTLA.com
Suspect wanted for string of burglaries in Long Beach caught on security cameras
Detectives with the Long Beach Police Department on Tuesday announced an investigation into a string of commercial burglaries that appear to involve one suspect who was captured on security cameras at several different locations. The three burglaries occurred on Jan. 28 between 4:50 a.m. and 5:45 a.m. “Each incident involved...
newsantaana.com
The Westminster Police are investigating an attempted homicide
WESTMINSTER, Calif. – On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at approximately 1:13 AM, Westminster Police Dispatch received numerous calls reporting what sounded like gunshots being fired in the 7700 block of Westminster Boulevard. Westminster Police Detectives served a search warrant at an illegal gambling establishment in the area on the...
405 Fwy shooting in Inglewood: 1 dead, suspect sought
California Highway Patrol investigators are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect connected to a fatal shooting that occurred on the 405 Freeway in Inglewood over the weekend. Officers were dispatched to the La Tijera Boulevard offramp at around 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning after receiving reports of a crash on the southbound lanes of the freeway. When they arrived, they found a man inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has additional information was asked to contact investigators at (323) 644-9550.
Father shot and killed while driving in Los Angeles County
Loved ones are grieving after a freeway shooting left a young father of two dead in Westchester. The fatal shooting happened along the 405 Freeway off-ramp near the Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday night. The victim, Carl Flenoy, Jr., 28, is a Navy veteran and a father of two young daughters. Flenoy Jr.’s family […]
mynewsla.com
Menifee School Placed on Lockdown After Suspicious Man Enters Campus
A suspicious man roaming the grounds of a Menifee charter school Thursday prompted a lockdown of the K-12 campus and a major law enforcement response. A security guard at Santa Rosa Academy in the 27500 block of La Piedra Road, near Haun Road, called 911 about 11:25 a.m., when the suspect was first spotted, according to the Menifee Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Woman Struck, Killed by Van Identified
A 68-year-old woman who died after she was struck by a white van while standing outside her car in the Antelope Valley was identified Thursday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Elsa Guzman of Riverside. Guzman was standing outside of her disabled 2004 Toyota on...
mynewsla.com
Two Killed in Pursuit of Stolen Pickup Truck; Two Suspects in Custody
Two people were killed and two others were in custody Tuesday evening after a high-speed police pursuit of a stolen pickup truck that began in Echo Park and ended with a collision in Panorama City. The pursuit began at approximately 7:48 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Alvarado Street,...
mynewsla.com
Man Caught in Middle of High Profile LASD Pursuit Sues Over Alleged Beating
A man sued Los Angeles County Wednesday, alleging he was wrongfully battered by sheriff’s deputies when he found himself incidentally in the middle of a wild televised chase. Adrian Cruz brought the Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit on behalf of himself, his wife, Amanda Sainz, and their 12-year-old son,...
2urbangirls.com
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Victim of Fatal Crash in Long Beach
A 26 year-old motorist who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Long Beach was identified Tuesday. Officers were dispatched at about 4:05 a.m. Sunday to Magnolia Avenue and Hill Street, where a motorist was pronounced dead at the scene, the Long Beach Police Department reported. The Los Angeles County...
Huntington Park Police Shot, Killed Man Who Had Both Legs Amputated: What We Know So Far
Anthony Lowe was shot and killed by Huntington Park police on Jan. 26. 'Thank goodness that we’re in the era of videos,' said the attorney representing the family as they file a federal civil rights family of double-amputee killed by police files federal civil rights lawsuit
Hospitals seek help identifying patients found in Los Angeles County
Hospital staff are hoping the public can help identify two unknown patients in Los Angeles County. The first patient is a woman who was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in San Fernando on Jan. 23. She is currently at the Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills. Officials say she was […]
