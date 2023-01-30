Read full article on original website
Related
mynewsla.com
Woman Struck, Killed by Van Identified
A 68-year-old woman who died after she was struck by a white van while standing outside her car in the Antelope Valley was identified Thursday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Elsa Guzman of Riverside. Guzman was standing outside of her disabled 2004 Toyota on...
mynewsla.com
Mega Millions Ticket With All Six Numbers Sold in Massachusetts
A ticket with all six numbers in Tuesday evening’s multi-state Mega Millions draw was sold in Massachusetts and the ticket holder will have the choice between receiving the estimated $31 million jackpot in 30 graduated payments over 29 years or a lump sum payment of $16.5 million. The numbers...
mynewsla.com
SoCalGas: Natural Gas Prices to Drop in February
There’s good news Tuesday for residents who were hit with shockingly high natural gas bills. Southern California Gas Co. says the natural gas commodity price will drop by 68% next month compared to January’s record-high prices, translating to dramatically reduced bills. SoCalGas projects that if a customer received...
Comments / 0