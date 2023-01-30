Read full article on original website
This Is North Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall diners around the country, including this hidden gem in North Carolina.
kiss951.com
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken
Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
iheart.com
Florida Dominates New Ranking Of Most Dangerous Beaches In America
A new study ranks the nation's top 10 most dangerous beaches and seven of them are in Florida. New Smyrna Beach topped the list compiled by researchers at Travel Lens. The ranking considered the number of surf zone fatalities since 2010, the number of shark attacks since 2010 and the number of hurricanes between 1851 and 2020. Cocoa Beach came in second, Ormond Beach third and Panama City Beach was fourth.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Hospital Named One Of “America’s 50 Best Hospitals”
Mission Hospital in Asheville North Carolina has been named one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for 2023. This recognition comes from HealthGrades.com. They state that “America’s 50 Best Hospitals™ are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
4 Amazing Burger Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you like trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
iheart.com
The Weirdest Florida Stories We Found In January 2023
Welcome to the new year! We officially closed the book on 2022, but that doesn't mean the first month of 2023 wasn't rife with ridiculousness. For starters, we saw wild updates to two stories we covered a couple of years ago, including the unexpected return of the woman who was trapped in a storm drain (spoiler: she did it again).
2 North Carolina Restaurants Among The Top 100 Places To Eat In 2023
Yelp released its annual list of the best places to eat, including two restaurants in North Carolina.
Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's Why
There are a lot of great things about living in a city. It's great for those who love a fast-paced lifestyle, there is usually always something to do, and there is a lot of opportunity. However, the downside to living in a city is most of them are "dirty"! According to one major publication, six cities in NC are the dirtiest cities in America! In this article, we will take a look at which cities in NC made the list, and where they were ranked, as well as take a look at other cities that made the list!
iheart.com
6 North Carolina Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Depending on where you live, you might experience more or less pollution than other cities around the country, from pristine beach towns to trash littered along highways stretching the length of the country. LawnStarter compiled a list of 152 of the biggest U.S. cities, comparing them to each other using...
cbs17
Not cooling off: NC January hits record books, February may not be far behind
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Looking back on what January’s weather brought central North Carolina, the average temperature came in just under 50 degrees. That makes it 7.6 degrees warmer than average, good for the seventh warmest January on record. In terms of rain, it was variable across the...
kiss951.com
These Are The Dirtiest Cities In North Carolina Ranked
People are flocking to cities these days. The populations of major metropolitan areas are booming with hundreds of people moving daily. And while the benefits can be fantastic, there are some downsides to city living as well. One of those can be that cities are typically dirtier than other locations. But luckily here in North Carolina, it is not nearly as bad as it is in other places like New York City and Boston (the only place I’ve actually seen a rat on the street). Though often times city living does come with more pollution, trash, and yes even rats. But what cities are the dirtiest? Well, our friends at LawnStarter ranked 2023’s Dirtiest Cities in America. And the good news is that none of the highest-ranking dirtiest cities were in North Carolina.
Concord native crowned Miss USA
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Miss North Carolina is now Miss USA. Morgan Romano is from Concord, North Carolina, and was just crowned over the weekend. According to Pageant Circle, last year's Miss USA had to pass on her title to her first runner-up because she won Miss Universe earlier this month. The new Miss Universe is a model and fashion designer R'Bonney Gabriel.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Media Personality Wins Big On Wheel of Fortune
A North Carolina media personality wins big on Wheel of Fortune. We could not be happier for Brandon O’Brien who now resides in Nashville. If that name sounds familiar to you, it’s because he was on the air here in Charlotte, North Carolina from 2001-2006. Always a great guy with a ready smile and a love of television and game shows. Brandon recently won big on “Wheel of Fortune” in the main game and also in the bonus round. All in all he won $52,000 in cash and prizes including a new car and a trip to New Orleans.
North Carolina flags fly half-staff in memory of Alamance County tribal elder
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, Feb. 1 The order, which came out Tuesday, honors John “Blackfeather” Jeffries, tribal elder and former chairman of the Occaneechi Band of the Saponi Nation. Jefferies died on Jan. 24. The Occaneechi Band […]
country1037fm.com
Two Local North Carolina Area Stores Caught Overcharging Customers
Check your store receipts, North Carolina officials say, as several more retailers in the Charlotte area have been fined nearly $39,000 for price scanning errors. In total, 52 stores were fined in 33 counties for scanning errors in the fourth quarter of last year. According to Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler,...
iheart.com
This Is Louisiana's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Chain restaurants offer diners a guaranteed chance to have a delicious meal, but some of the best meals can be found at hidden gems and hole-in-the-wall restaurants that are just waiting to be discovered. Cheapism looked at reviews on Yelp and TripAdvisor as well as rankings from food writers to...
Feature film ‘Condor’s Nest’ shot in North Carolina
(WGHP) — So many kids dream of growing up to make feature films. It’s a great life, but unless you’re one of the few people part of the big studios, it’s not quite what you may think. “Man, it’s hard work,” said Phil Blattenberger, a UNC-Greensboro graduate who wrote and directed the new feature film “Condor’s […]
ourstate.com
Made in NC: Our Most Honorable Mentions of 2022
The 10 honorable mentions in our Made in NC Awards impressed our judges — and us! — with their incredible creativity, craftsmanship, and stories showcasing the best that North Carolina has to offer.
kiss951.com
3 North Carolina Housing Markets Among The Most Inflated
A January 2023 report out of Florida Atlantic University (FAU) has found that three North Carolina housing markets rank among the most inflated in the country. The report is called the Beracha and Johnson Housing Market Ranking and it’s a part of the FAU Real Estate Initiative. These rankings include the top 100 housing markets aground the country ranked on their degree of overpricing/underpricing. They state that open-source housing price indices (HPIs) were used to create the list.
