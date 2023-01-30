Read full article on original website
Judge rules Kyle Rittenhouse can be sued for wrongful death of protester
A federal judge in Wisconsin has ruled that a wrongful death lawsuit can be brought against budding Maga media influencer Kyle Rittenhouse. Mr Rittenhouse was tried for murder after he shot and killed two people during a racial justice protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020. He was ultimately aquitted, but he may find himself back in court soon thanks to a federal judge’s ruling. The father of Anthony Huber, one of the men killed, will be permitted to sue Mr Rittenhouse for wrongful death, the judge ruled. The lawsuit also names Kenosha police officers and city officials as defendants,...
Federal judge allows lawsuit against Rittenhouse to proceed
A federal judge in Wisconsin on Wednesday ruled that a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the father of a man shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest in 2020 can proceed against Rittenhouse, police officers and others. The father of Anthony Huber, one of two men shot and killed by Rittenhouse, filed the lawsuit in 2021, accusing officers of allowing for a dangerous situation that violated his son's constitutional rights and resulted in his death. Anthony Huber's father, John Huber, also alleged that Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the shootings, conspired with law enforcement...
KOKI FOX 23
State court says Tulsa attorney suspended from practicing law for intimidating, harassing witnesses
TULSA, Okla. — The top Oklahoma court suspended a Tulsa attorney from practicing law, citing several conduct violations including intimidating and harassing witnesses, law enforcement and judges. According to a court order filed on Jan. 17, the Supreme Court of the State of Oklahoma ordered Jeffrey Krigel to be...
WIBW
Case against City advances to Supreme Court as businesses displaced
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court will hear a case against the City of Topeka after local businesses were vacated from their buildings after it bought the properties they rented. The Kansas Supreme Court says that at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, it will hear the case...
Lawsuit accusing private prisons in Arizona of slavery now before top appeals court
A civil rights lawsuit that alleges prisons in Arizona are practicing slavery is now before the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, a traditionally liberal federal court.
KCRG.com
Judge denies motion to delay Willard Miller trial
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, a judge denied Willard Miller’s motion to push his jury trial back. Both Miller and his classmate Jeremy Goodale are accused of killing their Spanish teacher Nohema Graber. Prosecutors say Graber was beaten with a baseball bat after giving Miller a poor grade in class. Her body was found in a park by the high school where she worked in Fairfield.
Former Penn State professor sues school alleging discrimination, misuse of funds and more
His lawsuit also alleges plagiarism and retaliation for whistle-blowing.
Man rejected by woman sues her for $3million after getting friendzoned
Friendzoning has been a buzzword we've all been hearing for quite a while now. And while most people try to take the heartbreak like a champ - it's clear that others sometimes don't fare quite so well with rejection. One man definitely took it a step too far, claiming that...
US Supreme Court hears deaf Michigan man's request to sue Sturgis schools for damages
The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a 27-year-old deaf Michigan man's claim that he should be allowed to sue Sturgis Public Schools for compensatory damages for failing to provide him an adequate education for more than a decade even though it later paid to provide him additional instruction as an adult.
Texas death row inmates sue over solitary confinement
HOUSTON (AP) — A group of death row inmates filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against the Texas prison system over its policy of mandatory and indefinite solitary confinement for all prisoners who are awaiting execution, saying it causes severe physical and psychological harm. The suit alleges that the policy...
Suspended ex-Missouri judge resigns powerful appointment
A former Missouri judge on Tuesday stepped down from a powerful appointment after the Missouri Supreme Court suspended his law license for threatening a political opponent years ago.
Ex-Missouri judge suspended for threats during campaign
The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended the law license of a member of a powerful Missouri commission that deals with abortion rules and other regulatory disputes.
Judge says Texas Attorney General Paxton must face ethics lawsuit
Jan 30 (Reuters) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton must face an ethics lawsuit by state attorney regulators over a case he brought challenging results of the 2020 election, according to a court ruling posted on Monday.
Judge cuts soccer equal pay legal fees from $6.6M to $5.5M
A federal judge granted final approval to the equal pay lawsuit settlement between female players and the U.S. Soccer Federation, cutting legal fees from $6.6 million to $5.5 million. The Jan. 4 order on legal fees by U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner in Los Angeles was referenced Wednesday in...
Kari Lake Vows Election Lawsuit Going 'All the Way' to State Supreme Court
The Republican loser in Arizona's gubernatorial election said she wants people to see "how disgusting our elections are being run."
WIBW
Kansas High Court sides with insurance company after fatal crash
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has sided with an insurance company after it found the widow of a man killed in a Wyandotte Co. crash had not met her burden of proof. The Kansas Supreme Court says in the case of Appeal No. 123,684: Nancy Granados...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
A Los Angeles Court Ruled Against Prolific Copyright Plaintiff in Summary Judgment
LOS ANGELES, CA—A federal court in Los Angeles ruled against prolific copyright plaintiff Neman Brothers & Associates, Inc. on January 5, 2022. The court granted summary judgment in favor of defendant InterFocus, Inc., an e-commerce seller, on Neman Brothers’ copyright infringement claims, ruling that the copyright registrations on which Neman Brothers based its suit were invalid because it falsely claimed it authored works that were actually created by third parties in those copyright registrations, and because it was at least willfully blind to applicable legal requirements that it be an author of all works in the registration when it did so.
Baker loses lawsuit over refusing to make transgender cake
A baker who refused to make a birthday cake celebrating a gender transition, saying it was against his religious beliefs, has lost a legal battle in the case.
