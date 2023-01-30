ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge rules Kyle Rittenhouse can be sued for wrongful death of protester

A federal judge in Wisconsin has ruled that a wrongful death lawsuit can be brought against budding Maga media influencer Kyle Rittenhouse. Mr Rittenhouse was tried for murder after he shot and killed two people during a racial justice protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020. He was ultimately aquitted, but he may find himself back in court soon thanks to a federal judge’s ruling. The father of Anthony Huber, one of the men killed, will be permitted to sue Mr Rittenhouse for wrongful death, the judge ruled. The lawsuit also names Kenosha police officers and city officials as defendants,...
Federal judge allows lawsuit against Rittenhouse to proceed

A federal judge in Wisconsin on Wednesday ruled that a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the father of a man shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest in 2020 can proceed against Rittenhouse, police officers and others. The father of Anthony Huber, one of two men shot and killed by Rittenhouse, filed the lawsuit in 2021, accusing officers of allowing for a dangerous situation that violated his son's constitutional rights and resulted in his death. Anthony Huber's father, John Huber, also alleged that Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the shootings, conspired with law enforcement...
Case against City advances to Supreme Court as businesses displaced

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court will hear a case against the City of Topeka after local businesses were vacated from their buildings after it bought the properties they rented. The Kansas Supreme Court says that at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, it will hear the case...
Judge denies motion to delay Willard Miller trial

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, a judge denied Willard Miller’s motion to push his jury trial back. Both Miller and his classmate Jeremy Goodale are accused of killing their Spanish teacher Nohema Graber. Prosecutors say Graber was beaten with a baseball bat after giving Miller a poor grade in class. Her body was found in a park by the high school where she worked in Fairfield.
Texas death row inmates sue over solitary confinement

HOUSTON (AP) — A group of death row inmates filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against the Texas prison system over its policy of mandatory and indefinite solitary confinement for all prisoners who are awaiting execution, saying it causes severe physical and psychological harm. The suit alleges that the policy...
Judge cuts soccer equal pay legal fees from $6.6M to $5.5M

A federal judge granted final approval to the equal pay lawsuit settlement between female players and the U.S. Soccer Federation, cutting legal fees from $6.6 million to $5.5 million. The Jan. 4 order on legal fees by U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner in Los Angeles was referenced Wednesday in...
A Los Angeles Court Ruled Against Prolific Copyright Plaintiff in Summary Judgment

LOS ANGELES, CA—A federal court in Los Angeles ruled against prolific copyright plaintiff Neman Brothers & Associates, Inc. on January 5, 2022. The court granted summary judgment in favor of defendant InterFocus, Inc., an e-commerce seller, on Neman Brothers’ copyright infringement claims, ruling that the copyright registrations on which Neman Brothers based its suit were invalid because it falsely claimed it authored works that were actually created by third parties in those copyright registrations, and because it was at least willfully blind to applicable legal requirements that it be an author of all works in the registration when it did so.
