iheart.com
Still Blue, The Rest Is All New: Blue Man Group is back!
The all-new tour of BLUE MAN GROUP will play at the Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis for a limited five performances February 9-12. Tickets for BLUE MAN GROUP at the Fabulous Fox are on sale now at MetroTix.com or by calling 314-534-1111. Ticket prices start at $29. Prices are subject to change; please refer to FabulousFox.com for current pricing. BLUE MAN GROUP is part of the U.S. Bank Broadway Series.
The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, February 2 to to 5
City Museum's Tunnel of Love, the Bleeding Hearts Ball and more
edglentoday.com
Legendary Dancing "Beatle Bob" Concert Streak Ends At 9,439 Days
ST. LOUIS - The legendary “Beatle Bob” Robert Matonis recently ended his concert streak around the St. Louis area that started on Christmas Day, 1996. Matonis has always been visible at the side of the stage dancing at concert venues across the St. Louis region. If “Beatle Bob” attended a concert, a band knew they were on the right track and in some ways, had made it.
Chris Stapleton coming to St. Louis this summer
ST. LOUIS — It's going to be a jam-packed summer this year. Chris Stapleton is the latest artist to announce his new "All-American Road Show" tour sponsored by Live Nation. Chris Stapleton is a country singer known for popular hits "Tennessee Whiskey" released in 2015, "Broken Halos" in 2017 and "You Should Never Leave" released in 2020.
New event, dining complex opening this fall in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A new event and dining complex will soon open in the St. Louis area. Maker's Locale is set to open this fall at 5232 Delmar in the Delmar maker District. The space will include Steve's Hot Dogs, a Fountain on Locust spinoff, Alpha Brewing Company and an event space and extension of Third Degree Glass Factory.
Celebrate Groundhog Day at the St. Louis Wheel and get your second ride free
ST. LOUIS — Once again, Punxsutawney Phil has seen his shadow and has predicted six more weeks of winter. Today, you can see if the St. Louis Wheel at Union Station, will see its shadow. For one day only, passengers who purchase a ticket for a ride on the...
The Darkness Haunted House Opens for 'My Bloody Valentine' Date Night
Romance comes in all forms
KMOV
Beyoncé coming to St. Louis as part of ‘Renaissance World Tour’
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Beyoncé is coming to St. Louis this summer, the artist announced Monday. Beyoncé will be performing at the Dome at America’s Center on Monday, August 21 as part of her Renaissance World Tour. The tour will start in Stockholm, Sweeden on May 10 and end at Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans on September 27.
5 On Your Side partners with Missouri History Museum for event celebrating Black History Month
5 On Your Side and the Missouri History Museum are partnering to host a happy hour and panel discussion celebrating Black History Month on Thursday, Feb. 23. The event, RACE: Listen. Learn. Live. Celebrating Black History Month is an offshoot of special programming 5 On Your Side has produced since 2020. The live in-person event is part of the weekly “Thursday Nights at the Museum” series and kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with happy hour in Grand Hall. Food and drink will be available for purchase from Sugarfire Smokehouse. Attendees will be able to view previous RACE specials during happy hour.
gotodestinations.com
The Best Italian Restaurants in St. Louis You Must Try – (Photos!)
Italian cuisine is a staple in the city, and it’s hard to find a bad plate of pasta. But we’re here to give you only the best. Whether you’re exploring the popular neighborhood of The Hill or looking for a casual, cozy setting, you’re sure to find something perfect in St. Louis. So put on your stretchy pants and come along as we explore the best Italian restaurants in St. Louis.
Luke Bryan brings 'Country On' tour to St. Louis this summer
ST. LOUIS — Country superstar Luke Bryan is bringing his music on the road this summer with his 2023 "Country On" tour, named after his recent hit. The "American Idol" judge and five-time Academy of Country Music Awards and the Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year will take the stage at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on Saturday, Aug. 26.
St. Louis reporter's hilarious and dreary take on month of February goes viral: ‘All the color is gone’
St. Louis reporter Kevin Killeen has once again gone viral for an absurd and existential segment explaining why February is the worst month of the year.
Joe Edwards selling some Delmar Loop properties to Washington University
Joe Edwards, the driving force behind the Delmar Loop redevelopment over the past 50 years, says he has no plans to retire, but he is unloading some properties.
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Spots in Saint Louis
MISSOURI - Barbecue is one of the most popular foods in Saint Louis, Missouri. Residents consume more barbecue sauce per capita than anyone else in the country. The culinary tradition dates back to the native cultures, but it gained worldwide recognition through Spanish colonizers. Today, barbecue varies in the United States and varies by region. Generally, barbeque meats are prepared over open flames or wood. Listed below are our favorite "Saint Louis Style Barbecue Spots."
Planning ahead? Single-game Cardinals tickets on sale Friday
ST. LOUIS — Planning ahead? Single-game tickets for the 2023 St. Louis Cardinals season are going on sale. Starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, single-game tickets for the 2023 season will go on sale. Tickets will start as low as $6. Fans who want to purchase tickets to...
Red Bud man wins $1.9 million in Waterloo Queen of Hearts
At the start of Tuesday night, everyone knew there would be a guaranteed millionaire at the Queen of Hearts drawing in Waterloo, Illinois, but no one knew how long it would take.
Former KSDK anchor and reporter Chris Condon dies
ST. LOUIS — We have some sad news to share. Former KSDK reporter and anchor Chris Condon has died. Condon joined the station, then known as KSD-TV, in 1961, after working as a television news anchor at KVOO-TV in Tulsa, Oklahoma. During his 23 years with KSDK, he interviewed...
Beloved local grocer opening new location in Missouri
A popular local grocery store chain is opening another new location in Missouri this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, Fields Foods will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Missouri grocery store location in St. Louis, according to local sources.
Kevin Bacon, Budweiser debut Super Bowl LVII commercial
ST. LOUIS — Budweiser has debuted its Super Bowl LVII commercial ahead of the big game on Sunday, Feb. 12. "Six Degrees of Budweiser" is the brand's interpretation of the concept that everyone can be traced by just six degrees of separation. Narrated by actor and American icon Kevin...
4 Hands Brewing Opening New Location in Chesterfield
Chesterfield is the new party destination
