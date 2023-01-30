5 On Your Side and the Missouri History Museum are partnering to host a happy hour and panel discussion celebrating Black History Month on Thursday, Feb. 23. The event, RACE: Listen. Learn. Live. Celebrating Black History Month is an offshoot of special programming 5 On Your Side has produced since 2020. The live in-person event is part of the weekly “Thursday Nights at the Museum” series and kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with happy hour in Grand Hall. Food and drink will be available for purchase from Sugarfire Smokehouse. Attendees will be able to view previous RACE specials during happy hour.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO