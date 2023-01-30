ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Coloradans rein in a rogue judge | Colorado Springs Gazette

Colorado’s judges aren’t elected; they’re appointed by the governor. But they can be voted out — which is what happened in November in southwest Colorado’s La Plata County. Voters in and around Durango, the county seat, had enough of La Plata County Court Judge Anne...
Will Colorado’s legislature fix what it broke? | BRAUCHLER

Events reported in just the past few days remind us of how the “we know best” philosophy of criminal justice reform under the Gold Dome can work predictable injustices in the real world. On Aug. 5, 2020, 17-year-old Dillon Siebert and two other teenagers murdered a Senegalese family...
Colorado lawmakers try to address loopholes in last year's fentanyl bill

After the Colorado General Assembly spent last year's session wrestling with legislation to address state's fentanyl epidemic, lawmakers are back at it with a pair of bills proposing changes some want to see it the 2022 bill. House Bill 1167 is sponsored by Speaker Pro tem Chris deGruy Kennedy, D-Lakewood,...
Committee advances bill to let psychologists prescribe medications in Colorado

A Colorado legislative committee advanced a bill Wednesday that would allow licensed psychologists be certified to prescribe and administer psychotropic medications. Currently, if a psychologist providing therapy or counseling decides their patient needs medication such as antidepressants, they must refer the patient to a psychiatrist or medical doctor to get a prescription. But due to a lack of prescribers in Colorado, this process can take months to complete and forces patients to pay for care twice.
House OKs expanding financial assistance for Colorado educators

The state House of Representatives passed a bill Thursday to expand eligibility for financial assistance programs for educators, in an attempt to address the ongoing teacher shortage. House Bill 1001 — the first bill introduced of the session — would update existing stipend programs to include student educators who have...
Allegations sabotage wolf stakeholder process | IN RESPONSE

We are deeply concerned by the unsubstantiated allegations and disinformation in John Howard’s “Politics undermines Colorado wolf plan. We, with Howard, are members of the Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) Stakeholder Advisory Group (SAG) comprised of 17 Coloradans, including hunters, outfitters, ranchers and wildlife advocates. Like Howard and most SAG members, we are among the 9% of Coloradans who hold hunting licenses. We are also scientists.
Bill advances to ban employers from asking for age in job applications

Nearly 80% of older workers say they have seen or experienced age discrimination in the workplace and around 40% of hiring managers admit to reviewing resumes with age bias. In Colorado, Democratic lawmakers are trying to change that with Senate Bill 58. If approved by the state legislature, the bill...
Jena Griswold reelected to head Democratic secretaries of state group

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold was reelected this week as chair of the Democratic Association of Secretaries of State, after the national political organization ran the table in crucial races in the midterm elections. Griswold, who won reelection in November to a second four-year term as the state's chief...
What does the Colorado Public Utilities Commission do?

Gas and electric consumers statewide have been paying more for their energy than ever before, with many reporting bills that have doubled and even tripled in the past year or so. The number and severity of complaints to the Colorado Public Utilities Commission prompted Commissioner John Gavan to remark at...
Proposal to cap EpiPen costs at $60 advances in Colorado

An effort to cap the price of epinephrine auto-injectors for Coloradans passed a major hurdle Friday, receiving unanimous approval from its first committee. If passed by the full legislature, House Bill 1002 would require insurance companies to cap out-of-pocket costs at $60 for a two-pack of auto-injectors, better known as the trademark EpiPen.
The next step in simplifying the sales tax | OPINION

As is the norm, January is characterized by long nights, gray skies and chilly temperatures. This year is no different. Fittingly, the bleak winter months are well matched to the partisan bickering and political posturing that typically define the beginning of the state legislative session and Colorado politics in general.
Proposal to add suicide hotlines to college student IDs advances

In Colorado, suicide is the leading cause of death for teenagers and young adults. Lawmakers want to help address this with one small change. If passed, House Bill 1007 would require higher education institutions to print the numbers of suicide hotlines on the back of their student identification cards. Bill sponsor Rep. Judy Amabile, D-Boulder, said she hopes this will increase access to essential services, and reduce the stigma of using them.
