Coloradans rein in a rogue judge | Colorado Springs Gazette
Colorado’s judges aren’t elected; they’re appointed by the governor. But they can be voted out — which is what happened in November in southwest Colorado’s La Plata County. Voters in and around Durango, the county seat, had enough of La Plata County Court Judge Anne...
Will Colorado’s legislature fix what it broke? | BRAUCHLER
Events reported in just the past few days remind us of how the “we know best” philosophy of criminal justice reform under the Gold Dome can work predictable injustices in the real world. On Aug. 5, 2020, 17-year-old Dillon Siebert and two other teenagers murdered a Senegalese family...
Colorado lawmakers try to address loopholes in last year's fentanyl bill
After the Colorado General Assembly spent last year's session wrestling with legislation to address state's fentanyl epidemic, lawmakers are back at it with a pair of bills proposing changes some want to see it the 2022 bill. House Bill 1167 is sponsored by Speaker Pro tem Chris deGruy Kennedy, D-Lakewood,...
Colorado senators still haggling on bill to prohibit government confidentiality agreements
A panel of Colorado senators on Thursday agreed to put off its decision on a bill that would bar non-disclosure agreements with government employees. The senators want to haggle out additional details that might ensure its passage. The five-member Senate state, veterans, and military affairs committee opted to push to...
Committee advances bill to let psychologists prescribe medications in Colorado
A Colorado legislative committee advanced a bill Wednesday that would allow licensed psychologists be certified to prescribe and administer psychotropic medications. Currently, if a psychologist providing therapy or counseling decides their patient needs medication such as antidepressants, they must refer the patient to a psychiatrist or medical doctor to get a prescription. But due to a lack of prescribers in Colorado, this process can take months to complete and forces patients to pay for care twice.
Except in Boebert's race, Democrats crush Republicans in Colorado congressional cash dash | TRAIL MIX
Before last year's midterms fully recede in the rearview mirror and next year's presidential election cycle begins to come into focus, there's one last set of numbers to pick over. Colorado's candidates for federal office — a U.S. Senate seat and eight U.S. House seats, including one in the new...
Colorado GOP asks court to dismiss lawsuit sparked by rift between El Paso County Republicans
The battle for control of the El Paso County Republican Party returned to court Friday, as the state GOP and its chair filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed earlier this week by the local party and its chair over who gets to run next week's leadership elections. The...
House OKs expanding financial assistance for Colorado educators
The state House of Representatives passed a bill Thursday to expand eligibility for financial assistance programs for educators, in an attempt to address the ongoing teacher shortage. House Bill 1001 — the first bill introduced of the session — would update existing stipend programs to include student educators who have...
Allegations sabotage wolf stakeholder process | IN RESPONSE
We are deeply concerned by the unsubstantiated allegations and disinformation in John Howard’s “Politics undermines Colorado wolf plan. We, with Howard, are members of the Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) Stakeholder Advisory Group (SAG) comprised of 17 Coloradans, including hunters, outfitters, ranchers and wildlife advocates. Like Howard and most SAG members, we are among the 9% of Coloradans who hold hunting licenses. We are also scientists.
Bill advances to ban employers from asking for age in job applications
Nearly 80% of older workers say they have seen or experienced age discrimination in the workplace and around 40% of hiring managers admit to reviewing resumes with age bias. In Colorado, Democratic lawmakers are trying to change that with Senate Bill 58. If approved by the state legislature, the bill...
Jena Griswold reelected to head Democratic secretaries of state group
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold was reelected this week as chair of the Democratic Association of Secretaries of State, after the national political organization ran the table in crucial races in the midterm elections. Griswold, who won reelection in November to a second four-year term as the state's chief...
Appeals for boosting lawmakers and state employee pay, funding for family planning top JBC public hearing
The Joint Budget Committee this week heard requests that haven't always made it to the top priority list when the panel gave the public an opportunity to weigh in on their priorities at the state Capitol. Usually, those who testify at these hearings bring concerns about pay or funding on...
What does the Colorado Public Utilities Commission do?
Gas and electric consumers statewide have been paying more for their energy than ever before, with many reporting bills that have doubled and even tripled in the past year or so. The number and severity of complaints to the Colorado Public Utilities Commission prompted Commissioner John Gavan to remark at...
Proposal to cap EpiPen costs at $60 advances in Colorado
An effort to cap the price of epinephrine auto-injectors for Coloradans passed a major hurdle Friday, receiving unanimous approval from its first committee. If passed by the full legislature, House Bill 1002 would require insurance companies to cap out-of-pocket costs at $60 for a two-pack of auto-injectors, better known as the trademark EpiPen.
The next step in simplifying the sales tax | OPINION
As is the norm, January is characterized by long nights, gray skies and chilly temperatures. This year is no different. Fittingly, the bleak winter months are well matched to the partisan bickering and political posturing that typically define the beginning of the state legislative session and Colorado politics in general.
Proposal to add suicide hotlines to college student IDs advances
In Colorado, suicide is the leading cause of death for teenagers and young adults. Lawmakers want to help address this with one small change. If passed, House Bill 1007 would require higher education institutions to print the numbers of suicide hotlines on the back of their student identification cards. Bill sponsor Rep. Judy Amabile, D-Boulder, said she hopes this will increase access to essential services, and reduce the stigma of using them.
Irate customers take Colorado’s energy regulators to the woodshed: ‘You shouldn't be looking out for corporations'
Energy customers — many of whom say they are being crushed by gas and electricity bills that have doubled, tripled and even quadrupled in the last few months — accepted the Colorado Public Utility Commission’s invitation to comment on skyrocketing energy prices. It wasn’t pretty for commissioners...
