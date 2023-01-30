Read full article on original website
Positive News: Freedom Alliance Gives Tennessee Veteran an 'All Terrain' Wheelchair Which Gives Him More MobilityZack LoveRed Bank, TN
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunited with Homeless Owner Gets a MAC Cares Fund Opened in Her HonorWilliamChattanooga, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunites with Homeless Owner Through a Facebook PostWilliamChattanooga, TN
WTVCFOX
'She thought he was going to say good morning:' Chattanooga man accused of stabbing mother
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man stabbed his own mother in the chest 2 days after Christmas, according to Chattanooga Police. Officers arrested 21-year-old Amon A. Grace on Wednesday. A police affidavit we obtained says the woman told investigators she was sitting at her desk at home, working, when...
WDEF
Chattanooga Police respond to fatal shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Police responded to a deadly shooting off Rossville Blvd. Wednesday afternoon. It happened just before 1:15 in the 4300 block of 6th Avenue. Police got a call about a person who’d been shot and got there to find a 35-year-old man dead. Witnesses told police...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga police looking for suspect in homicide shooting Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say they are looking for a suspect in a homicide shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon. When police arrived on scene, CPD says the victim was found dead. CPD says the suspect, a Black man in dark clothing, fled the scene before officers arrived. Chattanooga...
WDEF
Fatal shooting near Rossville Boulevard
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a fatal shooting near Rossville Boulevard. It happened just after 1 PM at 4310 6th Avenue. Officers found a 35 year old man had already died from a gunshot wound. Witnesses say a man in dark clothing fled the scene before they...
WTVCFOX
Officers shoot, kill man who broke into business Thursday in Calhoun, Ga., chief says
CALHOUN, Ga. — Police officers in Calhoun, Georgia shot and killed a man who had broken into a business and pointed a rifle at them early Thursday morning, according to Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle. Pyle says an officer was driving past the Battlefield Building Supply at about 2...
mymix1041.com
HCSO investigates double shooting in Ooltewah
From Local 3 News: The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting in Ooltewah on Monday. It happened at a home in the 6400 block of Ooltewah-Georgetown Road shortly after 4:00pm. Sheriff Austin Garrett says the two people who were shot have been taken to a hospital...
WTVCFOX
Suspect wanted for Ooltewah double shooting now in custody, sheriff's office says
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — UPDATE (Jan. 31st):. The person wanted by deputies for this shooting is now in custody, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday morning. Brian Stone is charged with 4 counts of attempted first degree murder. Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Spokesman Matt Lea says after the shooting,...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Jan. 30-Feb. 1
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
WTVCFOX
Multiple injured in 3 car crash in Cleveland Monday, police say
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Multiple people were injured in a 3 car crash in Cleveland Monday, police say. The Cleveland Police Department says this accident was at the intersection of Keith and 20th Street:. Based on driver and witness statements, Cleveland police say the collision began when one vehicle rear-ended...
mcnewstn.com
Multi-agency effort ends with capture of those who led high-speed chase
On January 30, 2023, at approximately 5:00 pm, a Tennessee Department of Children’s Services (DCS) prisoner transport van was carjacked at gunpoint and stolen by two males driving a Nissan Versa at Exit 143 on I-24. The juvenile prisoner in the van escaped with the carjackers and got onto I-24 East Bound. Law Enforcement spotted the DCS Van and a Nissan Versa at Exit 152 in Kimball, and a high-speed chase began. The chase ended just before the I-24 / US-27 split in Chattanooga when Law Enforcement boxed the Nissan Versa in and forced it up against the concrete barrier wall. At that location, the male juvenile escapee was captured along with Bryan Stone. The DCS transport van was recovered at a second location in Jasper, and Richard Gerald was later taken into custody.
WDEF
Ooltewah shooting results in carjacking and high-speed chase
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The shooting suspect on Ooltewah-Georgetown Road was arrested Monday by Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Police arrested the man on I-24 after a high-speed chase. Ooltewah Shooting. The shooting suspect was Brian Stone, who had an accomplice with him, according to Hamilton County police. Richard...
WDEF
Man arrested after road rage hit-and-run
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) — A road rage incident resulted in a crash and a man fleeing the scene. The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office says they found and arrested the man shortly after. Earl Dockery was driving a Dodge Charger when he crashed into another vehicle on the Cleveland...
eastridgenewsonline.com
UPDATE: HCSO Investigating Shooting on Ooltewah-Georgetown Road
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is offering the following update in regard to Monday’s shooting near the 6400 block of Ooltewah-Georgetown Road. Yesterday evening at approximately 7:00 pm (EST), the suspect wanted in connection to this shooting was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting suspect, Brian Stone, and an accomplice, left Hamilton County and proceeded to Marion County where he perpetrated additional crimes.
WTVC
2 charged with DCS van carjacking at Marion County gas station
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — Two men face charges after authorities say they carjacked a Department of Children's Services (DCS) van taking a sentenced juvenile headed to west Tennessee at a gas station in Marion County. We also learned from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office that investigators believe one of...
wrganews.com
Rome Police investigating Pedestrian Fatality
The Rome Police Department has retrieved video footage detailing the circumstances of a fatal wreck involving a wheelchair-bound pedestrian Monday night on Second Avenue near the Shrimp Boat Restaurant, reports state. According to Rome Police Department reports, Randy Fay Floyd, 67, was struck by a Nissan Cube driven by Juan...
mymix1041.com
Driver of hit-and-run accident arrested in Bradley County
On Monday, at around 3:18 p.m., the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a hit and run accident on APD-40. An alleged road rage incident was described as leading to the crash which left one vehicle on the side of APD-40 while the other, a Dodge Charger, fled the scene.
WDEF
Brainerd High Principal put on leave
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Hamilton County School system has placed a high school principal on leave pending an investigation. Brainerd High’s Dr. Crystal Sorrells was put on leave effective on Monday. She has been under fire since an incident at the school earlier this month. A parent...
WTVC
Man convicted of raping 6-year-old child by Whitfield County jury
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A jury in Whitfield County convicted a 37-year-old man for raping a 6-year-old child Tuesday. William Gilberto Gaspar-Mateo was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison, according to Conasauga Judicial Circuit District Attorney Bert Poston, but he will be eligible for parole in 30 years.
WTVC
'It's terrifying:' Tennessee families with disabilities locked out of affordable homes
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga resident says she's locked out from several homes for sale on the market -- all because of her disability. Taryn Balwinski, who uses a wheelchair, now lives in a home she struggles to navigate. She's in the market for something that can better accommodate...
