Spread: Bulls -6.5 4 Star play on the Hornets: What is wrong with me? Am I really putting this strong of a play on the bugs? Eh, what the heck, why not? I called Charlotte's win over Miami earlier in the week and although I won't go that far this time, I do believe the Hornets cover. This is a pretty large number for a team that has lost three of its last four and six of its last ten. Charlotte didn't play particularly well the other night in Milwaukee, so this is a good bounce back spot for them.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO