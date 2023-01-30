Read full article on original website
Dubuque family thank hospital staff for saving ‘miracle baby’
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - She is being called a “miracle baby” and on Wednesday she returned to UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital where she was born. The hospital and parents call her a “miracle” because she coded for more than 15 minutes after delivery. Now nearly a month later - Traci and William Yeo got the chance to thank the care team whose quick action saved their newborn daughter’s life.
Iowa Church Starts GoFundMe For Amish Families Dealing With Tragedy
Some eastern Iowa families that are coping with both unthinkable loss and recovery are getting a helping hand from Iowans, thanks to a church in their hometown. Friday morning, January 27, four people were killed and nine others injured in a one-vehicle accident on Highway 20 near Wellsburg in north central Iowa.
Probation for Breaking Into Neighbor’s Place
A Waterloo man has been sentenced to probation after breaking into his neighbor’s apartment in July, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The victim had recently moved in to an upstairs apartment when her neighbor, 39 year old Joseph Roster, changed the lock on her door to match the lock to shared front door without the owner’s consent. Then on July 18th, the victim called police to report someone was in her living room while she was in the bedroom. She reported that she found her living room window unlocked and items below the window were disturbed. There was also blood near the window and the bells she had placed on the front door to alert her were missing. Police also found a ladder leading up to the window outside the building. When officers knocked on Roster’s door they heard bells jingling, those turned out to be the victim’s. Roster’s DNA also matched the blood found in the victim’s apartment. Roster also had a previous conviction for breaking into his estranged wife’s home in Elk Run Heights in 2015 and stealing a tv.
Fire at SW Cedar Rapids hotel leaves one dead
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person is dead following an afternoon fire at a hotel in southwest Cedar Rapids. At approximately 4:20 pm, Cedar Rapids Firefighters were dispatched to the Rodeway Inn, located at 4011 16th Avenue SW, for a report of a fire. Crews arrived and found heavy...
Hudson city park closes due to vandalism
Police looking to identify Dubuque subject
Man accused of killing girlfriend's uncle in Cedar Rapids pleads guilty
Laundromat Damage Leads to Arrest
A Waterloo man has been arrested for damaging a laundromat in January, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Security camera footage shows 27 year old Dallas Backen inside of Handy Laundry on Melrose Drive for four hours on January 19th. During that time he did not clean any clothes, instead he allegedly attempted to break into vending machines and kicked in two doors, doing more than $1,500 in damage. Backen is also awaiting trial for leading police on a short chase in a stolen Buick Enclave the very next day.
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Website Crashes Tuesday Afternoon
(Iowa City, IA) -- Investigators are trying to determine what caused the websites of hospitals across the country, including the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, to crash. The websites for UIHC, UI Stead Family Children's Hospital, and Carver College of Medicine all went down Tuesday afternoon. Cyber security company...
3 kids, 1 adult killed in Iowa crash that also hurt 9
WELLSBURG, Iowa — Authorities have identified the three children and one adult who died in a rollover crash in northern Iowa that also injured the nine other passengers Friday morning.The Iowa State Patrol said Marlin Borntreger, 1; Rebecca Borntreger, 2; Emma Borntreger, 4; and Ervin J. Borntreger, 22, all died. None of the occupants of the van were using seatbelts or child car seats.Iowa State Patrol spokesman Alex Dinkla said the driver lost control of the van on a stretch of U.S. Highway 20 near Wellsburg that was covered with snow and ice. Four passengers were ejected when the van entered the median and rolled over.Dinkla said he didn't have an update on the conditions of the nine people who were injured. They were taken to hospitals in Grundy County and Waterloo.The injured people included six adults and three young children. Everyone in the van was from Delhi, Iowa, which is a small city in Delaware County about 50 miles northeast of Cedar Rapids.
How to break bad financial habits
Former Counselor & Pastor Sentenced
A former counselor and pastor with ties to Waverly has been sentenced for inappropriately touching a teenage girl, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 66 year old Scott Harrison pleaded guilty to one count of Lascivious Conduct with a Minor. Harrison was counseling a 14 year old girl in Cedar Falls in September of 2021 when she mentioned working out and displayed her stomach. Harrison then touched her stomach and her buttocks over her clothes and told the girl that she was turning him on. The girl was able to push his hands away and flee the office to notify her mother. Harrison said there was no excuse for his conduct but provided several including that he was recovering from COVID-19, exhausted, overworked, burnt out and undergoing anxiety. The judge was not swayed, he sentenced Harrison to one year in jail suspended to 30 days. That jail time may be spent through work release or in 48 hour stints. He was also fined $430. Harrison must undergo sex offender treatment and register as a sex offender. He will also be on specialized parole for 10 years and the restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim was extended by five years.
Woman Guilty of Stabbing Boyfriend
A Waterloo woman has been found guilty of lesser charges after stabbing her boyfriend in the leg in 2021, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 25 year old Aaliyah Wright stabbed her boyfriend, Quentin Bradley, in the leg after he disappeared for two days. Bradley was left with nerve damage from the stabbing. It was brought up at trial that while Bradley went to the hospital Wright ordered herself McDonald’s Door Dash. The defense argued that Wright was acting in self defense after Bradley hit her. Wright was convicted of Simple Assault and misdemeanor Domestic Assault Causing Bodily Injury. She will be sentenced at a later date.
Fire Damages Rural Manchester Shop Building, Destroys Vehicle
A fire damaged a rural Manchester shop building on Monday morning. The Manchester Fire Department says they were called out to Corey Voelker’s property at 2374 180th Avenue south of town around 6 am. Fire Chief Mike Ryan says a vehicle inside the shop started on fire and spread...
Clarksville brothers spend decades helping wildlife survive Iowa’s frigid winters
CLARKSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Brothers Dennis and Calvin Rottink have farmed south of Clarksville for 40 years. In all that time, they’ve also provided a safe habitat where pheasants can find food, stay warm and avoid predators.
