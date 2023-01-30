ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals' Germaine Pratt responds to viral outburst: 'I wasn't a great teammate' to Joseph Ossai

By Richard Morin, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11qf8W_0kWUFvOH00

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt admitted he "wasn't a great teammate" after video captured him yelling at defensive end Joseph Ossai after the latter's late-hit penalty led to a last-second loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game.

Ossai was flagged for a personal foul after hitting Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after he had run out of bounds with 8 seconds left. The penalty tacked 15 yards onto the play and set up a winning 45-yard field goal for Kansas City.

In the video, Pratt appeared to berate Ossai about the play as the two walked to the Bengals locker room. Pratt, 26, responded to the video around midnight Monday by defending himself after it caught fire on social media.

A look inside: The last-minute mistakes that cost Bengals the AFC title

Ossai upset: Bengals defender laments late hit in AFC title loss to Chiefs

"Yep ppl will post anything on social media for likes and views," Pratt wrote in a comment section under the video on Instagram . "I have real feelings sometimes they are raw. If you love something as much as I do sometimes thinks will be said in the heated of the moment. But I know what type of teammate I am. And what type of man I am. Trust me no love lost Im hurt.

"Remember some ppl with hate you, rate you and shake you and try to break you but I will stand tall like always."

'I was wrong'

When speaking to reporters in the locker room later that day, Pratt said he was wrong to react so strongly toward Ossai, who was visibly distraught.

“I was emotional. I was in the moment. I was wrong," Pratt said. "As a man, you can look at yourself in the mirror and say it was wrong. I wasn't a great teammate in that moment. But that don't define me as a man."

Ossai was emotional on the sideline and in the locker room after the game, telling reporters , "I've got to learn from experience," when asked about the penalty.

"I got to know not to get close to the quarterback when he’s close to the sideline if there’s anything that could cause a penalty in a dire situation like that," Ossai said. "I got to do better.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bengals' Germaine Pratt responds to viral outburst: 'I wasn't a great teammate' to Joseph Ossai

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Here's what Patrick Mahomes said to Joe Burrow following Chiefs' AFC title game win over the Bengals

For all the back-forth-banter between their teams, there is apparently nothing but respect when it comes to Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow. Mahomes made a point to find Burrow after the Chiefs' dramatic 23-20 win in Sunday's AFC title game. Mahomes' initial comments to Burrow were an indication of the respect the MVP has for his younger counterpart, and vice versa.
KANSAS CITY, MO
blavity.com

Bengals Players Rally Around Teammate Devastated Over Costly Penalty

Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman Joseph Ossai was distraught after committing a costly penalty in Sunday’s AFC Championship matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. TV cameras focused on Ossai as he sat on the bench and weeped following the unnecessary roughness penalty that helped the Chiefs clinch a trip to the Super Bowl with a 23-20 win.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers owner David Tepper admits mistake of hiring 'CEO-type' HC in Matt Rhule

Despite his background as a short order cook, Matt Rhule’s soup was a bit too convoluted for the Carolina Panthers. And on Tuesday, owner David Tepper admitted that. Tepper chopped it up a bit with reporters following the introductory press conference for his new head coach Frank Reich. When asked about his well-documented preference for an offensive-minded head coach, the billionaire said teams have to go with the flow of the league’s ever-changing (and one-sided) rules.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach

DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals make first roster moves of offseason

The Cincinnati Bengals made a handful of roster moves on the Tuesday after the AFC title game. Cincinnati signed 12 players to Reserve/Future contracts:. All 12 players finished the season on the practice squad and won’t count on the team’s active list until February 13. Of note, punter Kevin Huber and offensive tackle Isaiah Prince were big names not to make this list.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Colts: 4 Perfect Quarterback/Head Coach Combinations

The Indianapolis Colts' head coaching search is entering the final stages of development, as the team has (seemingly) narrowed down the search to seven candidates. Here is the list of qualified candidates for the job within that final list of seven:. This list is certainly different than what we could...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' AFC Championship Game sizzle reel has perfect song choice

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shared a sizzle reel of the AFC Championship Game win over the Cincinnati Bengals created by Billy Quach of Let It Fly Media. He’s been creating some impressive edits for Mahomes practically all season, but this one felt extra spicy. The film clips were excellent, per usual, but the song choice in this one feels like it might have some extra meaning. They went with the 2009 hit “Forever” featuring Drake, Lil Wayne, Kanye West, and Eminem. Drake’s verse begins with the following lyrics. . .
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

764K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy