Fact check: No link between RNA and chickens laying fewer eggs, experts say

By Hannah Hudnall, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

The claim: RNA sequencing in chicken feed is making chickens lay fewer eggs

A Jan. 19 Facebook video features a screen recording of a TikTok in which multiple people say chicken feed is making their chickens lay fewer eggs.

"I found plenty of information about using RNA sequencing in the feed and dealing with chickens that this could potentially be it," says the narrator as screenshots of several scientific studies flash across the screen.

The Facebook video garnered more than 30,000 shares in a week. Similar versions of the claim have been shared on Instagram .

Our rating: False

RNA is not an ingredient in chicken feed, it's part of the chicken's natural biology, according to experts. Many factors, including the avian flu, can cause a chicken's egg-laying behaviors to change. The studies cited in the video discuss feed efficacy and poultry breeding, not RNA sequencing in chicken feed.

Experts say RNA isn't linked to chickens laying fewer eggs

Shoppers across the nation are facing an egg shortage and record-high egg prices . Ribonucleic acid , a nucleic acid structurally similar to DNA, isn't the cause, however.

Victoria Broehm , a spokesperson for the American Feed Industry Association, told USA TODAY in an email that commercial feed manufacturers aren't adding RNA to chicken feed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZLK9s_0kWUFuVY00
This Instant Pot butter chicken recipe shows us how to use this cult-fave kitchen gadget to transform poultry into the iconic Indian butter chicken dish. Grateful

"RNA is in the chicken’s natural biology," Broehm said.

Veronika Pfaeffle, a Food and Drug Administration spokesperson, and Gwen Venable, a U.S. Poultry & Egg Association spokesperson, told USA TODAY something similar over email.

More eggs: Fact check: Social media post inflates egg price increases, omits other reasons for prices

"RNA is not on its own a feed additive," Pfaeffle said. "RNA is one of the building blocks of life and is present in all living cells, including the cells of people, animals and plants."

Broehm, Venable and Pfaeffle said there are many reasons why a chicken's egg-laying behavior could change.

One main contributor currently is the avian flu, which killed more than 43 million egg-laying hens between February and December last year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture . Other factors include improper nutrition, natural aging and management mistakes, the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences reports.

Fact check: False claim ‘chemtrails’ and HAARP are used to manipulate the weather

Pfaeffle also said the studies briefly referenced in the video aren't relevant to the argument being made.

The three studies analyze feed efficacy and poultry breeding. Though two of the studies used RNA sequencing, a technique used to examine RNA, as part of their analyses, they don't mention anything about RNA being added to the chicken feed.

"None of these articles mentions adding RNA to commercial chicken feed or modifying chicken feed," Pfaeffle said. "The focus is on breeding."

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the post for comment.

This claim has been debunked by PolitiFact as well.

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: No link between RNA and chickens laying fewer eggs, experts say

