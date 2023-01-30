'Succession' is coming back for its fourth season—here's how to watch it

Season four of 'Succession' is coming to HBO Max. Claudette Barius/HBO

The release date for the upcoming fourth season of HBO's immensely popular drama series, Succession , was finally announced last week. At the end of season three, the Roy family further imploded, as Kendall, Shiv and Roman's plan to upend their father's empire was revealed by none other than Tom Wambsgans.

The fourth season will pick up where the third left off on Sunday, March 26 , and you can catch it, and the rest of Succession , on HBO Max.

How can you stream 'Succession'?

You can stream Succession and more with an HBO Max subscription . HBO Max is currently only available in the United States and certain U.S. territories, and can be accessed with internet connection through Android products, Roku, Chromecast, iOS, some gaming consoles and certain smart TV platforms.

HBO Max is home to HBO films and series, Max Original series and films, DC movies and shows, TCM content, the Adult Swim Collection, Studio Ghibli films, Cartoon Network’s vast catalogue, the Sesame Workshop collection and more. The platform is constantly releasing new content, such as The House of the Dragon , The Last of Us and more.

What will 'Succession' season four be about?

Jesse Armstrong's Succession is returning after a highly successful third season. Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong), Logan Roy (Brian Cox), Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook) and Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin) dominated the announcement trailer that released earlier this week, working to repair the damage from season three's finale, when Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfayden) and Logan thwarted the kids' plans to take control of Waystar Royco. J. Smith-Cameron, Alan Ruck and Nicholas Braun also star.

Three seasons in, Succession remains a critical darling, racking up a series of Emmys last year as well as a Screen Actors Guild Award for the ensemble cast. You can stream all the seasons ahead of the series four premiere.

How can you sign up for HBO Max?

HBO Max is home to all HBO original movies and series, as well as a library of popular films and shows, including Euphoria and Succession . You can sign up for HBO Max on its own and access it through HBO’s website, or download the app to supported devices through your TV, digital or mobile provider. A standalone HBO Max subscription starts at $9.99/month for the ad-enabled tier. Recently, HBO Max upped its price for the ad-free tier from $14.99/month to $15.99/month.

HBO Max is home to HBO content and series such as Insecure , Watchmen and Euphoria . The platform hosts movies, series and documentaries from many other sources, from films like Howl’s Moving Castle , The Matrix , Ocean’s 8 and the Lord of the Rings trilogy to series like Doctor Who , Courage the Cowardly Dog, Steven Universe and many more.

