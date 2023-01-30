ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
N.Y. Giants' edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux gets into Twitter war after comment mocking 49ers

By Steve Gardner, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Kayvon Thibodeaux and the New York Giants were eliminated from the playoffs a week earlier, but the rookie pass rusher was still extremely active during the conference championship games Sunday ... on Twitter.

Thibodeaux, the fifth overall pick in this year's draft, stirred up a storm on the social media channel with a comment late in the NFC title game between the injury-plagued San Francisco 49ers and top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles when he mocked the former during the late stages of the Eagles' 31-7 blowout victory :

"Way this game look we might be better than the 49rs [sic] ." He concluded his tweet with three laughing/crying face emojis.

After the game, Niners defensive end Arik Armstead offered a counter to Thibodeaux, whose Giants were eliminated by the Eagles in the divisional round: "Don't do that bro . I watched y'all film." That sparked a laughing response from Thibodeaux: "We all watching the Super Bowl from the couch."

Later, former 49ers offensive tackle Joe Staley responded by calling Thibodeaux a "flash player who gets bodied by average tackles." He also advised the rookie not to "let the New York media affect you too much."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29P5U1_0kWUFsk600
Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux finished his rookie season with 48 tackles and four sacks. Matt Krohn, USA TODAY Sports

Apparently the rookie needed to brush up on his NFL history, asking the six-time Pro Bowler, "Who are you bro"?

But Staley got the last laugh by wishing him "Congrats on your 4 sacks this year tho. that's huge. Unbelievable numbers."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: N.Y. Giants' edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux gets into Twitter war after comment mocking 49ers

