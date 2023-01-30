ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perks and Rec: Refresh your home at this Macy's sale

By Sara Beth Bolin, USA TODAY
 3 days ago
Save big on popular home items right now at Macy's. Reviewed/Macy's/Rachel Ray/Fairfield Square Collection

Macy's home sale is in full swing, so if you need something, now's the time to snag it. There's plenty of deeply discounted furniture, like this dresser or a sectional that'll fit all your Super Bowl party attendees. And enter the code HOME for some extra savings at checkout.

Fellow glasses-wearers, this one's for you. Get 40% off frames at GlassesUSA, one of our favorite places to find sunglasses online. Use the code SAVE40 at checkout to get those savings.

Happy Monday, deal lovers.

— Sara Beth Bolin, Newsletter Writer

Reviewed, part of the USA Today Network

