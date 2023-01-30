MLB world buzzing over MLB The Show 23 cover reveal

The MLB world is buzzing over the reveal of the new cover for MLB The Show 23 .

Sony San Diego dropped the big news on Monday afternoon that star shortstop Jazz Chisholm of the Miami Marlins will grace the MLB The Show cover.

“Let’s shock the system! Introducing Jazz Chisholm as the cover athlete for MLB The Show 23 ,” the game’s account tweeted with exuberance and glee.

The cover art is extremely vibrant and colorful. Given that Chisholm is a vibrant character himself, it fits pretty well. Plus, the jazz aspect seems intertwined here also.

Chisholm joins an exclusive fraternity of MLB The Show cover athletes. The list includes future and current MLB Hall of Famers like David Ortiz, David Wright, Ryan Howard, Dustin Pedroia, Joe Mauer, Miguel Cabrera, Shohei Ohtani, and others. It’s an illustrious group of, to say the least, but now Chisholm is part of the MLB The Show cover fraternity.

Fish Stripes, a Marlins fan blog, ecstatically reacted to the The Show news with an all-caps post.

One fan noted how old dads must be feeling about the choice .

The Game Day MLB boasted about Chisholm’s personality and how it can help grow the game. “Say what you want, but his personality is one that’ll help grow the game. Great choice IMO,” they tweeted.

Ben Verlander then would offer his opinion on the move and he seemed all for it.

