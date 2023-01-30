ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

MLB world buzzing over MLB The Show 23 cover reveal

By Chris Novak
The Comeback
The Comeback
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eDXo6_0kWUFp5v00

The MLB world is buzzing over the reveal of the new cover for MLB The Show 23 .

Sony San Diego dropped the big news on Monday afternoon that star shortstop Jazz Chisholm of the Miami Marlins will grace the MLB The Show cover.

“Let’s shock the system! Introducing Jazz Chisholm as the cover athlete for MLB The Show 23 ,” the game’s account tweeted with exuberance and glee.

The cover art is extremely vibrant and colorful. Given that Chisholm is a vibrant character himself, it fits pretty well. Plus, the jazz aspect seems intertwined here also.

Chisholm joins an exclusive fraternity of MLB The Show cover athletes. The list includes future and current MLB Hall of Famers like David Ortiz, David Wright, Ryan Howard, Dustin Pedroia, Joe Mauer, Miguel Cabrera, Shohei Ohtani, and others. It’s an illustrious group of, to say the least, but now Chisholm is part of the MLB The Show cover fraternity.

Fish Stripes, a Marlins fan blog, ecstatically reacted to the The Show news with an all-caps post.

One fan noted how old dads must be feeling about the choice .

The Game Day MLB boasted about Chisholm’s personality and how it can help grow the game. “Say what you want, but his personality is one that’ll help grow the game. Great choice IMO,” they tweeted.

Ben Verlander then would offer his opinion on the move and he seemed all for it.

[ MLB The Show ]

The post MLB world buzzing over MLB The Show 23 cover reveal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

The 24 best players in New York Yankees history

The best stat to determine a player's worth is WAR--wins above replacement--an analytical metric that was not available until relatively recently. The formula for WAR differs for position players and pitchers, and I'll lay it out in layman's terms. WAR uses every aspect of the game-- batting, baserunning, and fielding, factors in position and ballpark and determines how many wins better than a league average player an individual player might be. Using WAR to help us rank them, let's look at the top 24 players in the history of the New York Yankees.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news

Derek Jeter is back… on your preferred video gaming console of choice, soon. MLB The Show announced on Thursday morning that the famed New York Yankees captain and Baseball Hall of Famer would grace the cover of their Collector’s Edition. “Play 2 win! Tip your cap for Derek Jeter in The Captain edition,” the game’s Twitter account Read more... The post MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK STATE
The Comeback

Real reason for Tom Brady retirement revealed

Tom Brady went through a public divorce with supermodel Gisele Bündchen at the start of the season. The trouble started brewing in August when media reports surfaced about Bündchen delivering an ultimatum to Brady: Retire after the season or else. Though we don’t know for sure what went on behind closed doors for certain, we Read more... The post Real reason for Tom Brady retirement revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Here is the Phillies' 2023 spring training TV schedule

NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC Sports Philadelphia+ will televise 13 Phillies spring training games, beginning Saturday, February 25 against the New York Yankees and ending March 25 against the Yankees, five days before the Phillies open the regular season on the road against the Rangers. Here's the full schedule for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Red Sox will not be affected by MLB’s new uniform rules in 2023

The Red Sox will not be affected by the new uniform guidelines that are coming to Major League Baseball in 2023, a source confirmed to BloggingtheRedSox.com on Monday. As was first revealed by Cardinals president Bill DeWitt III earlier this month, MLB and Nike, the league’s uniform manufacturer, are limiting teams to four different uniforms plus one “City Connect” jersey — if they have them — beginning this season.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Ex-Red Sox Infielder Reportedly Signs Deal With Braves After Short Stint In Boston

The Atlanta Braves recently added some depth. Atlanta shined in 2022 and sat atop the National League East standings with a 101-61. Although the Braves weren't able to repeat as World Series champions, they were impressive and have been making moves this offseason. Atlanta lost shortstop Dansby Swanson but did trade for catcher Sean Murphy.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky Has Quarterback In Mind For Texans

The Houston Texans have their new head coach, and ESPN's Dan Orlovsky has a quarterback in mind for them as well. After colleague Adam Schefter reported that the Texans had hired San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as head coach, he took to Twitter to outline his thoughts on what ...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Predicting MLB’s five biggest turnarounds in 2023 season

2022 Record: 68-94 2023 Prediction: 84-78 No team has a greater range of potential outcomes than the 2023 Texas Rangers. They desperately needed to upgrade a rotation that ranked 25th in ERA, 26th in WHIP and 28th in strikeout-to-walk ratio last season, and they completely overhauled the group with immense — if oft-injured — talent. They acquired two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, 2021 All-Star Nathan Eovaldi, 2019 All-Star Jake Odorizzi and resurgent lefty Andrew Heaney, who ranked behind only deGrom and Atlanta’s Spencer Strider in strikeout percentage among starters with at least 50 innings pitched last season.
COLORADO STATE
The Game Haus

MLB The Show 23 Release Date

MLB The Show continues to dominate the MLB and baseball market. The game had two-way player Shohei Ohtani on the cover last year. This year a surprise player in Jazz Chisholm from the Miami Marlins was revealed to be on the cover. It will be interesting to see if this helps to highlight a young and upcoming player in a market that needs some attention. Regardless, players will be wondering what the MLB The Show 23 Release Date will be. Check below for the answer.
The Comeback

The Comeback

60K+
Followers
1K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Comeback is sports and pop culture blog committed to quality content, storytelling, and reporting, but we also like to have fun as well. With over 20 writers, the site now reaches over 25 million people a month.

 http://www.thecomeback.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy