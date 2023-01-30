U.S. crude production expected to surpass 12 million barrels a day this year

(The Center Square) – U.S. crude production is expected to surpass its 2019 record this year, the U.S. Energy Information Agency projects, and surpass this year’s record next year.

In its January 2023 Short-Term Energy Outlook, it forecasts that U.S. crude oil production will average 12.4 million barrels per day (b/d) in 2023 and 12.8 million b/d in 2024, based on production forecasts in the Permian Basin in west Texas and southeast New Mexico and offshore in the Gulf of Mexico.

This year’s and next year’s output will surpass the previous record of 12.3 million b/d reached in 2019 when total U.S. annual energy production surpassed total annual consumption for the first time since 1957. The Texas oil and natural gas industry led overall U.S. production in 2019 as well as in 2020 and 2021, when national production also exceeded consumption, according to the EIA. In 2022, U.S. crude oil production averaged an estimated 11.9 million b/d.

In 2023, the EIA projects that producers in the Permian will increase output to 470,000 b/d to average a record 5.7 million b/d overall. Natural gas production is also expected to expand once five pipeline projects are completed.

“If completed as planned, these five projects together would increase takeaway capacity out of the Permian Basin by a combined 4.18 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) over the next two years,” it reports. The pipelines will allow producers to transport more natural gas to market, “removing a potential constraint on crude oil production,” it says.

The EIA also forecasts crude oil production in the Gulf to increase by 120,000 b/d in 2023. Production in other regions of the U.S., excluding the Permian, is expected to slightly decline.

In 2024, the EIA forecasts crude oil production in the Permian to increase by 350,000 b/d, production in the Gulf to slightly decline, and other U.S. crude oil-producing regions to increase by 70,000 b/d.

It also projects that the U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil price will average $77 per barrel (b) in 2023 and $72/b in 2024, down from $95/b in 2022, although others have projected it to reach well over $100/b by the end of the year.

“Despite declining crude oil prices,” the EIA says its expects the WTI price to “remain high enough to support crude oil production growth, especially in the Permian, where data from the Dallas Fed Energy Survey indicate that average breakeven prices range from $50/b to $54/b.”

The pipeline projects the EIA refers to are all located in Texas, starting from the Wahu Hub in west Texas and delivering product primarily to refineries and the ports of Houston and Corpus Christi.

Three capacity expansion projects were announced in May and June of last year, including Kinder Morgan’s Gulf Coast Express Pipeline Expansion, which expands compression on the pipeline to increase capacity by 0.57 Bcf/d to 2.55 Bcf/d. It’s expected to enter service in December 2023.

The second is Kinder Morgan’s Permian Highway Pipeline Expansion, which expands compression to increase capacity by 0.55 Bcf/d to 2.65 Bcf/d. It’s expected to enter service in November 2023. The third is WhiteWater and MPLX’s Whistler Pipeline Capacity Expansion, a joint venture between Stonepeak and West Texas Gas, Inc. It’s expanding compression by installing three new compressor stations on the pipeline to increase capacity by 0.5 Bcf/d to 2.5 Bcf/d. It’s expected to enter service in September 2023.

The Matterhorn Express Pipeline, a 490-mile project and joint venture of WhiteWater, EnLink Midstream, Devon Energy Corp, and MPLX, will be able to transport up to 2.5 Bcf/d of natural gas from the Waha Hub to Katy. It’s expected to enter service in the third quarter of 2024.