ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana Sheriffs' Offices Have Been Destroying Public Records Without Permission

By Emma Camp
Reason.com
Reason.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WkcSg_0kWUFkvW00
(Illustration: Lex Villena)

Almost half of Louisiana's sheriffs' offices are breaking state public records law, according to a new investigation from ProPublica and Verite, a New Orleans–based nonprofit newsroom. Lacking formal document retention policies, as required by state law, Louisiana sheriff's offices have been accused of destroying public records, including documents showing evidence of police misconduct.

According to state law, Louisiana requires that all sheriffs' offices—as well as other state agencies—write a formal public records retention policy and submit it for state approval. The law also requires these agencies to seek permission to destroy public records from the state archivist.

However, documents provided to ProPublica and Verite show that 30 out of the state's 64 sheriffs' offices have not sought approval for their policy, have allowed their policy to expire, or have a policy that only applies to a small percentage of public records. Further, nearly two-thirds of sheriffs' offices have reportedly failed to seek permission to destroy public records.

As a result of this practice, individuals seeking information on alleged police misconduct often find it difficult to obtain needed documentation due to unclear public records policies. Further, some Louisiana sheriffs' offices have even been accused of deliberately destroying public records that contain evidence of police abuse. For example, in the case of Eric Parsa, an autistic teenager who was killed in 2020 when Jefferson Parish police officers placed the boy in a prolonged chokehold, Parsa's family claimed in a 2021 lawsuit that police illegally destroyed accused officers' disciplinary records. According to ProPublica, a judge later ruled that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office "should have known to preserve the disciplinary and training records of deputies involved in the case."

However, Louisiana sheriffs' offices appear to be brazenly confident in their practice of destroying public records—even as it conflicts with state law. According to ProPublica, the Louisiana Sheriff's Association interprets state law as allowing individual offices to keep records for a minimum of three years in lieu of a more detailed, formal policy. "We believe that Sheriffs utilizing the statutory alternative of a three year minimum retention period in the absence of a more formal retention policy are not acting unlawfully," Michael Ranatza, executive director of the Louisiana Sheriffs' Association, told ProPublica.

When sheriffs' offices fail to create a public document retention policy—and follow it—the consequences can be devastating. "Comprehensive and accurate records are critical if patterns and causes of harm are going to be identified and corrected, for example when looking at staff deployment or employee discipline," Elizabeth Cumming, an attorney representing inmates held at the Orleans Justice Center, told ProPublica. "Without a robust practice of record generation, maintenance, review and assessment, our clients will continue to experience preventable violations of their rights."

Comments / 10

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Boating Crash that Killed One and Injured Four

Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Boating Crash that Killed One and Injured Four. Louisiana – According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), on January 27 in St. Charles Parish, a Hahnville, Louisiana resident was convicted of vehicular homicide and four counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring and sentenced to eight years in prison.
HAHNVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

City Councilwoman in Louisiana Charged Following a Complaint About an Alleged Altercation with Police Officers

City Councilwoman in Louisiana Charged Following a Complaint About an Alleged Altercation with Police Officers. Richland Parish, Louisiana – A city councilwoman in Louisiana has been charged with simple battery of persons with infirmities and public intimidation following a complaint about an alleged altercation with police officers. Louisiana State...
RAYVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

State senator: True to reputation, Louisiana is a judicial hellhole

The American Tort Reform Foundation has published an annual “Judicial Hellholes” report since 2002. The most recent report has Louisiana landing at No. 7 among the worst legal climates in the entire country. This report compares Louisiana’s civil justice climate with the rest of the nation, and shows clearly that Louisiana’s current legal system allows trial lawyers to file more lawsuits for more money over more issues, promising big payouts from generous Louisiana juries.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Faces up to Life in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Firearm and Drug Charges in Connection with a Shootout at a Hotel

Louisiana Faces up to Life in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Firearm and Drug Charges in Connection with a Shootout at a Hotel. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has pleaded guilty to firearm and drug charges for his involvement in a shootout at the Jung Hotel on Canal Street in 2020. He faces up to life in prison for the crimes.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Center Square

Report: Louisiana state and local governments racking up the fines and fees

(The Center Square) — State and local governments in Louisiana collect some of the most fines and fees in the nation on a per capita basis, a reality that undermines the intent of the legal system, according to a new study. The Reason Foundation released a policy brief on Tuesday that summarizes existing research on the effects of fines and fees in the justice system, as well as a data visualization tool that provides a broader perspective on the situation in each state. ...
LOUISIANA STATE
Classic Rock 105.1

11 Odd Things People Say When They Find Out You’re From Louisiana

When you’re from Louisiana it usually doesn’t take long for others to figure out that you come from some place special. Louisiana is a great “small talk” destination. I call it a “small talk” destination because even people you’re just meeting for the first time know at least a little something about our state. So, it generally leads into a conversation. That’s why folks think we are so friendly.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Charter Guide Arrested for Alleged Wildlife and Criminal Violations Including Fraud and Theft

Louisiana Charter Guide Arrested for Alleged Wildlife and Criminal Violations Including Fraud and Theft. Louisiana – A Louisiana charter captain has been arrested for a series of alleged charter guide and criminal violations, including issuing worthless checks, credit card fraud, and two counts of felony theft, after alleged illegal activities were discovered due to complaints from customers.
METAIRIE, LA
Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy