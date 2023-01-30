ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders reportedly taking unusual stance on Derek Carr trade

By Grey Papke
 3 days ago
Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) before playing against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders have made it abundantly clear that they are moving on from quarterback Derek Carr, but they are not taking one key step that would arguably make the process easier.

The Raiders have not given Carr’s agent permission to speak to other teams about a trade, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic . This is particularly unusual, as Carr has veto power over any trade and would theoretically want to be comfortable with his destination before any trade is arranged.

The reasons behind the Raiders’ lack of action are unclear. Tafur points out that they may be concerned about Carr’s agent, Tim Younger, working out free agent terms with other teams instead of working on a trade. Since Carr’s 2023 salary becomes guaranteed on Feb. 15, however, the Raiders will have to trade or release him by then, so it does not make a lot of sense for them to prevent Carr from assessing his options. Carr could also theoretically invoke his no-trade clause and force the Raiders to cut him, but there is no indication that is the case.

Reports have suggested that Carr would have a decent trade market if the Raiders go that route, and they could probably get at least a draft pick for him. Letting Carr seek out potential destinations himself would probably make that process easier, and it is not clear why the Raiders are not doing that already.

David Gross
3d ago

The Raiders will make a huge mess out if this. They don’t want him and the world knows that. Now? The raiders expect a king’s ransom for him?

Bahala Na Kennels
2d ago

that's because the GM is going to seek the trade. why would he allow his agent to handle it? his agent could make backroom deals and screw The team.

Juamar Hart
3d ago

just another example of the organization making life harder for themselves..

