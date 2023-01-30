Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern St. Joseph, Elkhart, Northern La Porte by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 14:59:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-03 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern St. Joseph; Elkhart; Northern La Porte; Western St. Joseph HAZARDOUS TRAVEL POSSIBLE TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY Light to moderate lake enhanced snow showers, falling temperatures, and gusty winds may cause travel difficulties tonight into Friday. Visibility may be reduced at times, and roads will become slick. If travelling, make sure to use caution, slow down, and give yourself more time to get to your destination, especially during the Friday morning commute. Be alert to variable conditions. Snow accumulations will be light, with 1 to 2 inches expected through Friday evening. Localized amounts of around 3 inches possible in any stronger snow bands. West-northwest winds will gust to around 25 to 30 mph through Friday morning, and wind chills will fall into the single digits above and below zero.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Clark, Codington, Deuel, Hamlin by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 14:03:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-02 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Deuel; Hamlin WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Clark, Codington, Hamlin and Deuel Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 16:11:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-02-03 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: North Central; Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Life threatening rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to around 6 feet. * WHERE...North-central to northwest beaches of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waters.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Rusk; St. Croix WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chill valuess as low as 35 degrees below zero. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Warning issued for Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex, Northern Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Have a plan for extreme cold conditions. Prepare your car for cold weather and ensure your home has sufficient heat. During the event, cover exposed skin and wear multiple layers of loose- fitting, light weight, and warm clothing. Target Area: Eastern Clinton; Eastern Essex; Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Southwestern St. Lawrence; Western Clinton; Western Essex WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 to 45 below zero, except 40 to 55 below in portions of the eastern Adirondacks of New York and northeastern Vermont. * WHERE...All of northern New York and Vermont. * WHEN...From 1 AM Friday to 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The lowest wind chills will occur Friday into early Saturday morning.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis, Koochiching by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 15:02:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Koochiching; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Aitkin; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; South Itasca; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Koochiching, North St. Louis, Northern Cook and Lake, North Itasca, Central St. Louis, Southern Lake, Southern Cook, South Itasca, Northern Aitkin and Carlton and South St. Louis Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Grand Portage Reservation, the Mille Lacs Band, Big Sandy Lake area, the Fond du Lac Band and the Bois Forte Band, Nett Lake, Deer Creek and, Lake Vermilion areas. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST Friday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Comments / 0