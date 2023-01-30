Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Leflore by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 14:25:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-06 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued late tonight at 8 PM CST. Target Area: Carroll; Leflore The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Yalobusha At Whaley affecting Carroll and Leflore Counties. For the Lower Yazoo ...including Whaley, Greenwood, Belzoni, Yazoo City, Sunflower, Anguilla...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Yalobusha At Whaley. * WHEN...From this afternoon to Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Minor flooding of lowland and agricultural land is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 21.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.0 feet tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Yalobusha Whaley 21.0 21.4 Thu 2 pm CST 23.0 22.2 21.1
Flood Warning issued for Sunflower by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 05:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 02:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued late tonight at 8 PM CST. Target Area: Sunflower The National Weather Service in Jackson MS has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Sunflower River At Sunflower affecting Sunflower County. For the Lower Yazoo ...including Whaley, Greenwood, Belzoni, Yazoo City, Sunflower, Anguilla...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Sunflower River At Sunflower. * WHEN...From late tonight until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:30 PM CST Thursday the stage was 19.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight and continue rising to a crest of 22.5 feet by early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Big Sunflower River Sunflower 21.0 19.1 Thu 1 pm CST 21.5 22.3 22.5
