Effective: 2023-02-02 14:25:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-06 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued late tonight at 8 PM CST. Target Area: Carroll; Leflore The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Yalobusha At Whaley affecting Carroll and Leflore Counties. For the Lower Yazoo ...including Whaley, Greenwood, Belzoni, Yazoo City, Sunflower, Anguilla...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Yalobusha At Whaley. * WHEN...From this afternoon to Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Minor flooding of lowland and agricultural land is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 21.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.0 feet tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Yalobusha Whaley 21.0 21.4 Thu 2 pm CST 23.0 22.2 21.1

CARROLL COUNTY, MS ・ 1 HOUR AGO