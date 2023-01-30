Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in MaineEast Coast TravelerMaine State
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Sam's Club Unexpectedly Closes a Location in Maine Until Further NoticeBryan DijkhuizenScarborough, ME
Related
Here’s 88+ Reasons to Come to Portland on Tap on Saturday, February 4
The seventh annual Portland on Tap makes its triumphant return this Saturday, February 4, 2023. It's the best party of the winter, and it all takes place at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine. Go ahead and get your tickets here. But if you haven't gotten tickets yet, well,...
Mystery Solved: Blue and White Robots Spotted Roaming South Portland, Maine
The future has arrived in Maine in the form of unidentified roving objects. Well, maybe not unidentified. These killer kiwibots have taken the Southern Maine Community College campus by storm. These little guys are not here to enslave the college's student body...yet. They are actually going to bring a very convenient service to the community college.
A New Restaurant is Coming to Cumberland, Maine, With a Unique Touch
I grew up in Cumberland, Maine, and if there was one thing I noticed that we lacked, it was places to eat. We had the local stores that fed us before and after sports practices, like Food Stop and North Yarmouth Variety, but if you wanted to go out to eat for a nice sit-down dinner you had to drive out of town.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, using high-quality ingredients only.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Maine
MAINE -If you are looking for the best hot dog places in Maine, you have come to the right place. Whether you are looking for one in Portland or a hot dog shop in Cape Neddick, Maine, we have the answers. We've covered you, from Flo's Hot Dogs in Cape Neddick to Simones' World Famous Hot Dogs in Lewiston.
New and Very Large Convenience Store Now Open in Portland, Maine
In April 2022, this swath of land on Forest Avenue across from the former Tortilla Flats Mexican Restaurant was cleared. And we learned that a new convenience store called the "Queen Bee Food Mart" would be opening there in the fall. It took through the fall to complete, but the...
Extreme Cold Temps Forcing One Maine Ski Area To Close
Considering it is a winter sport, it should not be a big surprise that skiers and snowboarders are a really hearty bunch. Having spent over a decade living in a ski resort town, I have seen people hit the slopes in all conditions. From sunny, 45 degree days, to white-out blizzard conditions.
Anna Kendrick talks life in Maine while eating progressively spicier wings on Hot Ones
MAINE, USA — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published Sept. 9, 2022. Portland native Anna Kendrick recently showed up on a popular YouTube series to eat hot wings, discuss her latest movie, and even talk about life in Maine. On Thursday, the Maine celebrity appeared...
WPFO
Brutal Cold: The coldest temperatures in Maine in years are set to arrive
PORTLAND (WGME)--- A final mild day is in store Thursday. Enjoy it! Our arctic blast arrives Thursday night, and you won’t want to be outdoors on Friday and Saturday with extreme cold and winds. Luckily, the arctic blast abates by the time we get to Sunday. Highs Thursday will...
Why Are There Two Burlington Stores One Mile Apart in South Portland, Maine?
In larger cities, it's not uncommon to find multiple locations of a business within the city limits. Even midsized cities might find the same grocery store, pharmacy, coffee purveyor, or fast food chain available in multiple spots to satisfy demand. What is uncommon is for a big box store to have multiple locations barely over a mile from one another. But that's what has been going on in South Portland with Burlington.
HGTV Says This Maine Town Is One of the Most Charming Small Towns in America
Let us talk about charm. It’s a warming feeling visiting or touring a place that seems like it has come straight out of a Hallmark movie or Gilmore Girls episode. A charming location makes you feel comfortable and immediately pulled into relaxation and peace. It is not at all...
WMTW
Train causing delays, heavy traffic in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — Heavy traffic can be seen on Brighton Avenue in Portland as Greater Portland Metro reports delays. Officials say several METRO routes are delayed due to a stopped train, including Routes 5 and the Husky Line on Brighton Avenue, as well as Routes 1, 4, and 9B on Congress Street.
WMTW
Several puppies looking for new homes in Maine
WESTBROOK, Maine — Several puppies are about to be up for adoption in Maine. Kyra Hunsicker from the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland brought Chloe to the Maine's Total Coverage studios on Wednesday. Chloe is a 5-month-old puppy from Louisiana who Hunsicker says is full of energy and...
Hang On! You Could Own This Successful Maine Ropes Course
In addition to agriculture and aquaculture, one of the biggest industries in Maine is tourism. In fact, depending on how wide you go with the industry (what businesses you include), tourism can be considered the biggest industry. If you have been re-evaluating your life and thinking about making a change,...
16-Year-Old Determined Mainer Hikes 30 Miles for Veterans
Xavier Freebairn-Lopez is a 16-year-old determined teen who decided to help a program called Operation Ray of Light, according to Central Maine. We view the veterans the United States as a great asset to our country. We work to provide outdoor missions that enhance veterans sense of community through connection.
Development plan could bring 800 new housing units to Portland neighborhood
PORTLAND, Maine — This past week, a 10-year 800-unit housing development plan was proposed for Portland's West Bayside neighborhood. Port Property announced in a news release on Jan. 25 its "Master Development Plan" that would build seven new buildings consisting of 200 affordable housing units and 600 market-rate units.
mainebiz.biz
Lewiston-based credit union announces in-house promotion
Maine Family Federal Credit Union has promoted a new assistant vice president of mortgages and member business lending from within the firm. Shantel Fournier will oversee the credit union's mortgage and business lending divisions and processes in this role. She is native to the Lewiston and Auburn area, where she started with Maine Family FCU as a teller in 2016. Before this promotion, she was the mortgage loan originator.
Advocates call for additional emergency shelter as frigid cold nears
PORTLAND, Maine — A cold blast is expected to bring frigid temperatures to Maine and New England at the end of the week, and it's causing concern for those working with people experiencing homelessness in southern Maine. "Every day we're seeing people come into our community space with really...
More piles of food waste turn up at Bath cemetery
BATH, Maine — City leaders in Bath are trying to figure out who is dumping food waste across the city. The piles are popping up in several locations, including at the Oak Grove Cemetery. "It’s certainly very time-consuming for us and disrespectful to the cemetery," Bath's Director of Parks...
Auburn Park 'N Shop reopens with new look taking 100-year-old family trade into new era
AUBURN - For shoppers and passersby, the words “Park ‘N Shop” can be considered an Auburn classic after a four-decade presence on Southbridge Street. Since 1982, the words have been an invitation to a store known for its convenient size and location at the Auburn Plaza, 711 Southbridge St. ...
B98.5
Augusta, ME
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
B98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0