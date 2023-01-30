Read full article on original website
A firm with connections to Trump has landed the biggest Texas border wall contract in history
This week the Texas Facilities Commission unanimously approved a $224 million contract with Fisher Sand & Gravel to build just over 9 miles of wall along the southern border of Texas in Webb County. The contract amounts to an astonishing cost of $24 million per mile and is the largest contract awarded to a firm to construct the border wall.
$224 million for ten miles of wall along Texas border. Should Abbott proceed with the wall project?
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced today that Texas was building a ten mile border wall that will be thirty foot high. The Texas Facilities Commission awarded a $224 million contract to the Fisher Sand and Gravel Company. They will build approximately 9.4 miles of state-funded border walls. The state has already negotiated property access for 5.4 miles of the project.
Abbott names state ‘border czar,’ shows off new segment of border wall in RGV
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is hosting a media news conference today where construction crews are building the second segment of the state-funded border wall in South Texas.
Abbott sparks outrage saying Texas "desperately needs more money" to address the border.
"One hundred percent. Texas desperately needs more money.I know the Republicans in the US House have committed to providing Texas the money that we need. We just finished over the past two years spending 4 billion of Texas taxpayer dollars for Texas to fill the gap caused by the Biden administration." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Texas Gov. Abbott's Approval Rating Hits Historic Low. Do You Approve Of His Performance?
The latest poll by Texas Lyceum reveals a lot of pessimism from Texans. The poll asked Texans a range of questions and found Texans are "concerned about the economy, less confident that democracy is the best form of government, and pessimistic about the direction of the country."
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Abbott Shifts Blame for Texas Power Outages to Trees, Not The Grid
As people across Texas suffer from arctic-like winter conditions, talk has again turned to the Texas power grid and whether it will hold up. The grid famously failed in February 2021 during Winter Storm Uri and was a significant topic in last year's gubernatorial race. As a result, there were concerns that history could repeat this week and the grid fail again.
Who Owns The Most Land In Texas? All Hail The King.
One day after going "down a rabbit hole" online about living off grid, owning land, and building self-sustaining communes, I found myself asking the question of who owns the most land in Texas. The answer? All hail the King. King Ranch Owns The Most Private Land In The State Of...
Texas judge orders woman to law school after pleading guilty to drug conspiracy
As a special condition to her supervised release, a Texas woman was ordered by a judge to finish law school after being arrested on charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine.
Texas legislators encourage school boards to leave state association for 'promoting harmful woke ideology'
A group of Texas state representatives signed a letter urging local school bord members to leave the Texas Association of School Boards due to their new guidance on transgender policies.
The Myth Of Texas Secession: Can The Lone Star State Legally Leave The U.S.?
Texas is a proud and independent state, so it stands to reason that many Texans would love to break away from the United States and revel in their Lone Star freedom. But is this something that can realistically happen? In this blog post, we'll delve into the myth of Texas secession and uncover the truth about whether it really can legally leave the U.S.
Last year Abbott promised to make property tax reduction his top priority — Now he's attempting to deliver on that word
Governor Abbott promised to prioritize property tax following reports that Texas homeowners were paying a higher proportion of their home's value than most homeowners in the rest of the country.
KSAT 12
Chaining a dog outside is illegal in Texas
With the recent cold weather — here’s a reminder that it’s illegal to chain a dog outside in Texas. Unattended dogs are not allowed to be restrained with chains or heavy weights outdoors thanks to a Texas law that went into effect in January of last year. The practice has been banned in San Antonio city limits since Oct. 2017.
Texas Facing Loss of Iconic State Park to Real Estate Project
A popular 1,800-acre state park that has been open to the public for almost 50 years may soon be lost thanks to plans to sell the land to a developer. Fairfield Lake State Park, about 100 miles southeast of Dallas-Fort Worth, is one of the most popular parks in Texas, offering miles of trails used for hiking, biking, and horseback riding, but this could soon end if a potential sale goes through. The park also contains Fairfield Lake, which is the largest private lake in Texas.
True or False? Driving Barefoot in Texas is Against the Law
Texas gets hot during the summer, and I know with my kids trying to round up shoes to go to the swimming pool or just someplace like granny's can be an unenviable task. But is driving barefoot in Dallas, Texas or anywhere across the Lone Star State actually against the law?
Mexican cartel leader "El Gato," wanted for alleged role in 2013 Texas murder-for-hire plot, arrested in Mexico
José Rodolfo Villareal-Hernandez, a Mexican cartel leader known as "El Gato" who is wanted in the U.S. for his alleged role in orchestrating a 2013 murder in Southlake, Texas, has been arrested in Mexico, authorities said. Villareal-Hernandez was detained in Mexico City. In a tweet, Mexican authorities said that...
Greg Abbott Is Winning the Border Battle
Although his strategies have been controversial, the Texas governor has put a national spotlight on President Joe Biden's immigration policies.
Here's Why Senate Bill 147 is Causing Concern Among Texas Residents
A controversial Senate Bill is angering some Texas residents. The bill aims to limit people from four countries from owning property in Texas. If passed, Senate Bill 147 limits citizens from North Korea, Iran, Russia, and China from buying Texas property.
Escaped Inmate in Tyler, Texas Caught Running on TikTok
From an early age, all of us are taught certain ways to act. One of those life lessons? Don't run away from something if you did something wrong. Yes, the temptation to run away from a bad thing you've done is certainly something we've all had the urge to do. But sometimes it's just breaking something you weren't supposed to touch, or you hear a noise that sounds like an issue is beginning to happen.
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with China
TEXAS - Universities across Texas have begun restricting access to the TikTok on campus Wi-Fi networks after Governor Abbott expressed concerns over the app developers' ties with China.
