Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule pleased with TE Arik GilbertThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: CB D'Andre Barnes commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Former Nebraska Football WR Trey Palmer impressing at Senior BowlThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule has plan for WR Zavier BettThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitmentThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
klin.com
Omaha Target Store Shooter Killed By Officer Identified.
Omaha Police say 32 year old Joseph Jones was the man who was shot and killed by a police officer inside the Target store near 178th and West Center Road on Tuesday. Police say Jones was armed with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and had 13 loaded magazines of ammunition. OPD says Jones purchased the rifle at Cabela’s four days before the incident.
kbsi23.com
Thief stuffed Burger King’s bathroom pipes in pants, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A toilet paper thief escalated and stole the pipes behind the toilet, Lincoln Police say. Police are still looking for the woman, who stole the pipes on Dec. 12 at the Burger King near 60th Street and Havelock Avenue. Security video showed the woman going...
KETV.com
Uncle of Target shooting suspect says family tried to get him help
OMAHA, Neb. — Larry Derksen, Jr. says his nephew was troubled, and the family and law enforcement knew it. Omaha police said Joseph Jones, 32, was shot and killed by an Omaha police officer Tuesday inside the Target store in Southwest Omaha when Jones repeatedly refused commands to drop the rifle he was carrying.
KETV.com
Crime Stoppers: Armed robbery at Family Dollar
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery Sunday night at a Family Dollar. Around 8:30 p.m., the store near North 30th Street and Newport Avenue was hit by the robber as a manager was closing the store and in the process of counting money.
WOWT
PHOTOS: Omaha Police release body camera images of fatal shooting at storage facility
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Wednesday released four body camera images of the man involved in a deadly shootout with officers at a storage unit on Monday night. OPD body camera images show frames of officers’ encounter with 38-year-old Steven Docken of Council Bluffs before he was shot dead.
kfornow.com
Teen Suspected of Stealing Vehicles Left Running Tuesday Morning Across Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 1)–Lincoln Police say three vehicles were stolen, as they were left warming up on Tuesday morning, in different parts of the city but were later recovered. Police were first called to the area around 14th and Rose, where a 2020 Lexus UX worth around $35,000 was...
KETV.com
Reclaiming belongings, customers and employees return to Target following active shooter incident
OMAHA, Neb. — For about two hours Wednesday, customers and Target employees reclaimed the belongings they left behind when police shot and killed a man wielding an AR-15-style rifleTuesday. People walked out of the store with cell phones, bags, and keys to their cars Wednesday. Omaha Police allowed people...
1011now.com
Lincoln man arrested in child exploitation investigation
National Signing Day across 1011 NOW area (10pm Report) Dozens of student-athletes across the area sign NLIs. Supporters, opponents speak on Nebraska Heartbeat Act. A line of people wrapped through the halls for most of the day waiting in line to get inside the Health and Human Services hearing room for a chance to speak for or against making the state’s abortion law more strict.
klin.com
14 Year Old Arrested After Theft Of Three Vehicles
Lincoln Police say a teenager has been arrested after three vehicles left running and unlocked to warm up were stolen over the course of an hour Tuesday morning. LPD says all three cases appear to be related. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says a 2020 Lexus UX was taken around 7:20 a.m....
WOWT
Witnesses describe what happened inside Target during shooting
Nebraskans speak out at committee hearing for "Parental Bill of Rights" Parents on both sides of the issue made their voices heard in Lincoln today as the committee hearing was held for the "Parental Bill of Rights." Jazz Master classes being held at North Omaha Music and Arts Academy. Updated:...
Omaha police kill gunman firing an assault rifle in Target
Police in Omaha, Neb., confirmed they shot and killed a man who walked into a Target location Tuesday and began firing a rifle.
News Channel Nebraska
Suspects in life skills scandal proceed through court
NEBRASKA CITY – Suspects in a life skills abuse scandal at Nebraska City High School are progressing through the court system. Two para-professionals have entered not guilty pleas to misdemeanor negligent abuse charges and a certified teacher is schedule for arraignment in district court on a felony intentional abuse allegation.
Omaha Police encounter armed suspects twice in less than 14 hours
In just over 12 hours between Monday night and Tuesday afternoon, Omaha Police twice shot at armed suspects.
North Platte Telegraph
Omaha man gets life sentence for Lincoln man's murder in drug robbery gone wrong
A 27-year-old Omaha man received a life sentence Monday for shooting and killing a Lincoln man in February 2021 in a failed attempt to rob him of 4 pounds of marijuana. Deontae Rush, who was found guilty at trial of the first-degree murder of James Shekie, is expected to appeal.
NebraskaTV
Bond set for York man charged with murdering his wife
YORK, Neb. — A York man charged with murdering his wife has had his bond set at 10% of $3 million. 47-year-old Bart Beutler faces multiple charges including first-degree murder. Court records say around 9:45 Monday night, York Police responded to a home on South Platte Street after Beutler...
KETV.com
Three suspects in custody, four more wanted for January death of Fremont man
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Three suspects are in custody and four more are wanted for the January death of a 19-year-old man, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department. Keshawn Houtz-Mayfield, 20; Traavon Thomas, 20; and Treianna Hudson, 20 were arrested for first-degree murder and robbery. Council Bluffs police...
West Omaha Target shooting suspect killed by cops after storming store with AR-15 & 13 loaded magazines and opening fire
TERRIFIED shoppers fled in panic after a suspect armed with an AR-15 rifle fired at least six shots inside a Target store on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The harrowing scene unfolded inside the Super Target center in West Omaha, Nebraska, at around noon when a man in his 30s walked inside the store and allegedly began shooting.
doniphanherald.com
Court records indicate York suspect called 911 to report homicide
YORK — A York man charged in the death of his wife called 911 to report the shooting, according to court records. Bart Beutler, 47, is charged with killing Stacie Beutler, 46, on Monday night at their home. According to the affidavit filed with the York County Court, Bart...
Three arrested for shooting death in Council Bluffs; four other suspects have outstanding felony warrants
(Council Bluffs) Three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Tucker Dobberstine. Four other suspects have outstanding felony warrants. The Council Bluffs Police Department says on January 8th at 5:15 p.m., officers were called to 209 South 4th Street in Council Bluffs to investigate a call of shots fired. Officers arrived and after a short time they found the victim, Tucker Dobberstine of Fremont, Nebraska, who had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest laying on the floor of Apartment #6. Initial witness information said that after the shots, several people ran from the building wearing rubber gloves and masks. At this time the Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Team were called to the scene.
KETV.com
Omaha Police identify man shot to death in shootout with officers
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Police said Steven Docken, 38, died Monday in a shootout with officers at Dino's Storage near 53rd and Center. TwoOPD officers suffered injuries that were not life threatening. Officer Nicholas Lanning, who has seven years of service, and officer Joshua Moore, who has one year...
Comments / 1