ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klin.com

Omaha Target Store Shooter Killed By Officer Identified.

Omaha Police say 32 year old Joseph Jones was the man who was shot and killed by a police officer inside the Target store near 178th and West Center Road on Tuesday. Police say Jones was armed with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and had 13 loaded magazines of ammunition. OPD says Jones purchased the rifle at Cabela’s four days before the incident.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Uncle of Target shooting suspect says family tried to get him help

OMAHA, Neb. — Larry Derksen, Jr. says his nephew was troubled, and the family and law enforcement knew it. Omaha police said Joseph Jones, 32, was shot and killed by an Omaha police officer Tuesday inside the Target store in Southwest Omaha when Jones repeatedly refused commands to drop the rifle he was carrying.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Crime Stoppers: Armed robbery at Family Dollar

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery Sunday night at a Family Dollar. Around 8:30 p.m., the store near North 30th Street and Newport Avenue was hit by the robber as a manager was closing the store and in the process of counting money.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln man arrested in child exploitation investigation

National Signing Day across 1011 NOW area (10pm Report) Dozens of student-athletes across the area sign NLIs. Supporters, opponents speak on Nebraska Heartbeat Act. A line of people wrapped through the halls for most of the day waiting in line to get inside the Health and Human Services hearing room for a chance to speak for or against making the state’s abortion law more strict.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

14 Year Old Arrested After Theft Of Three Vehicles

Lincoln Police say a teenager has been arrested after three vehicles left running and unlocked to warm up were stolen over the course of an hour Tuesday morning. LPD says all three cases appear to be related. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says a 2020 Lexus UX was taken around 7:20 a.m....
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Witnesses describe what happened inside Target during shooting

Nebraskans speak out at committee hearing for "Parental Bill of Rights" Parents on both sides of the issue made their voices heard in Lincoln today as the committee hearing was held for the "Parental Bill of Rights." Jazz Master classes being held at North Omaha Music and Arts Academy. Updated:...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Suspects in life skills scandal proceed through court

NEBRASKA CITY – Suspects in a life skills abuse scandal at Nebraska City High School are progressing through the court system. Two para-professionals have entered not guilty pleas to misdemeanor negligent abuse charges and a certified teacher is schedule for arraignment in district court on a felony intentional abuse allegation.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
NebraskaTV

Bond set for York man charged with murdering his wife

YORK, Neb. — A York man charged with murdering his wife has had his bond set at 10% of $3 million. 47-year-old Bart Beutler faces multiple charges including first-degree murder. Court records say around 9:45 Monday night, York Police responded to a home on South Platte Street after Beutler...
YORK, NE
The US Sun

West Omaha Target shooting suspect killed by cops after storming store with AR-15 & 13 loaded magazines and opening fire

TERRIFIED shoppers fled in panic after a suspect armed with an AR-15 rifle fired at least six shots inside a Target store on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The harrowing scene unfolded inside the Super Target center in West Omaha, Nebraska, at around noon when a man in his 30s walked inside the store and allegedly began shooting.
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Court records indicate York suspect called 911 to report homicide

YORK — A York man charged in the death of his wife called 911 to report the shooting, according to court records. Bart Beutler, 47, is charged with killing Stacie Beutler, 46, on Monday night at their home. According to the affidavit filed with the York County Court, Bart...
YORK, NE
Western Iowa Today

Three arrested for shooting death in Council Bluffs; four other suspects have outstanding felony warrants

(Council Bluffs) Three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Tucker Dobberstine. Four other suspects have outstanding felony warrants. The Council Bluffs Police Department says on January 8th at 5:15 p.m., officers were called to 209 South 4th Street in Council Bluffs to investigate a call of shots fired. Officers arrived and after a short time they found the victim, Tucker Dobberstine of Fremont, Nebraska, who had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest laying on the floor of Apartment #6. Initial witness information said that after the shots, several people ran from the building wearing rubber gloves and masks. At this time the Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Team were called to the scene.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
KETV.com

Omaha Police identify man shot to death in shootout with officers

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Police said Steven Docken, 38, died Monday in a shootout with officers at Dino's Storage near 53rd and Center. TwoOPD officers suffered injuries that were not life threatening. Officer Nicholas Lanning, who has seven years of service, and officer Joshua Moore, who has one year...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy