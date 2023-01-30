Today on the Tuesday 8:00 Buzz with Tara Wilhelmi and 1neofmani (Breyon Somerville), we’re talking Cannabis. First up, Mona Zhang, state cannabis policy reporter for POLITICO, joins us to talk about the law and the changes happening and coming in state and national policies about cannabis. At the middle, Tony Herman from Quality CBD joins to talk about his story, his business, and the technical details of the CBD industry and products. Finally, Alan Robinson from Herbal Aspect Cannabis Dispensary joins us to talk about his business, medical cannabis and working the law to get the medical impact they need and have a safe environment for people to consume.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO