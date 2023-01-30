Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 10 Ohio State snaps 3-game skid, beats Wisconsin 90-67 on the roadThe LanternColumbus, OH
Exploring The National Mustard MuseumEast Coast TravelerMiddleton, WI
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha Antique Mall founding owner remembered for faith, love of antiques
WAUKESHA — John Dutscheck, founding owner of Waukesha Antique Mall, always had an appreciation of antiques. His son, Jerry Dutscheck, said his dad and mom would always go to auctions, estate sales and rummage sales. “They loved doing that kind of thing. Our house was full of antiques and...
You can watch a live mermaid swim at Discovery World this weekend 🧜♀️
You can watch a live mermaid swim at Discovery World this weekend! Yes, you read that right. Mermaid Echo will return to the Reiman Aquarium Tank on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
wortfm.org
Bringing History to the Public with Kacie Lucchini Butcher
Last week, UW-Madison announced a permanent center to expand on the work of the Public History Project. Joining us to talk about the expansion, their recent exhibit Sifting and Reckoning, and the role of public history is Project Director Kacie Lucchini Butcher. Did you enjoy this story? Your funding makes...
nbc15.com
Pet of the Week: Meet Kiko!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Meet Kiko - this week’s pet of the week!. Kiko is a mischievous and silly four month old kitten. He is an orange tabby weighing about six pounds. If Kiko sounds like a good fit for you, head over to the Dane County Humane Society’s website.
spectrumnews1.com
Everyday Hero: Volunteer spends nearly 30 years cuddling with animals at HAWS
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Humane Animal Welfare Society in Waukesha relies on volunteers to help take care of animals. For one volunteer, it’s a passion that’s grown over two decades. With a heart for animals, HAWS volunteer Dottie Hrenak has been snuggling up with cats for nearly...
Girl who Pewaukee threw final birthday for dies at age 5
The 5-year-old Pewaukee girl who was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer and who was honored by the community for her final birthday has died.
news8000.com
Lil Wayne coming to Madison as part of 'Welcome to Tha Carter' tour
MADISON, Wis. -- One of the biggest names in rap history is coming to Madison this spring, with tickets going on sale later this week. Live Nation announced Tuesday that Lil Wayne will be performing at The Sylvee on April 8, 2023 as part of his 28-city nationwide "Welcome to Tha Carter" tour, which starts in Minneapolis on April 4.
wortfm.org
Reefer Madness – The Cannabis Show
Today on the Tuesday 8:00 Buzz with Tara Wilhelmi and 1neofmani (Breyon Somerville), we’re talking Cannabis. First up, Mona Zhang, state cannabis policy reporter for POLITICO, joins us to talk about the law and the changes happening and coming in state and national policies about cannabis. At the middle, Tony Herman from Quality CBD joins to talk about his story, his business, and the technical details of the CBD industry and products. Finally, Alan Robinson from Herbal Aspect Cannabis Dispensary joins us to talk about his business, medical cannabis and working the law to get the medical impact they need and have a safe environment for people to consume.
stoughtonnews.com
Main Street in line for new restaurant
Downtown Stoughton is about to get another restaurant, although this one is promising some different dining options for customers. At the Stoughton City Council meeting on Jan. 24, the council approved a conditional use permit for Indoor Commercial Entertainment use at the Black Cat Cafe & Gallery, located at 183 W. Main Street. According to the application, which would change the area from a retail zone, the renovations are mainly needed to install a bathroom and a kitchen/prep area.
oregonobserver.com
The end of an era: Bill’s Food Center closes after 44 years in business
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, two of Bill and Dorothy Faust’s four children–Michael Faust and Linda Stace–sat down with the Observer to discuss their parents’ legacy. Michael Faust and Stace reminisced in an elevated office that overlooked the aisles and cash registers of Bill’s Food Center, the last independent grocery store in the Village of Oregon. The fact of its forthcoming closure on Sunday, Jan. 29–about 44 years after their late father had opened it–created an environment filled with inevitable, unignorable nostalgia.
Wisconsin Dells McDonald's named one of the 'Most Beautiful' in the world
A McDonald's restaurant in Wisconsin Dells is seen as beautiful as its sister burger joints in Lisbon and Budapest! That's according to Architectural Digest.
nbc15.com
Zippy Lube eatery on Madison's north side
The Ice Castles in Lake Geneva are going back up after warmer than typical temps in January melted the work first done by crews. While many people have experienced the way music can brighten a day or heal a broken heart, one couple believes that a beautiful song can also fight disease.
nbc15.com
Madisonians left in the dark after power surge zaps their appliances
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Many people in a Madison neighborhood are blaming a power surge for damage to their appliances and personal items. Residents in the Sunset Village neighborhood contacted NBC15 News hoping for answers and possible reimbursement from Madison Gas & Electric, which services the westside neighborhood. The neighborhood...
wortfm.org
Fighting Bob La Follette Plaque Unveiled in State Capitol
The Raging Grannies of Madison joined Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette and dozens of onlookers in the state capitol today to unveil a new plaque dedicated to La Follette’s great-grandfather, “Fighting Bob” La Follette. Robert M. La Follette was born in Primrose Wisconsin in 1855,...
Channel 3000
Power surge fries Madison residents' appliances, furnaces
A power surge on Madison's west side caused damage for some residents, but who's liable?. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
nbc15.com
Rock County nursing program aims to combat nurse shortage
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin- Whitewater at Rock County and Edgewood College partnered to start a new nursing program in an effort to educate and retain nurses for Southern Wisconsin communities. According to the Department of Workforce Development, Wisconsin healthcare facilities need to hire over 10,000 more nurses...
CBS 58
5-year-old Delaney Krings passes away
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- 5-year-old Delaney Krings of Pewaukee has passed away. That's according to a Facebook post from her mother. Delaney had been battling brain cancer. We first brought you her story last month back on Dec. 16, when dozens of cars led a parade through Pewaukee to celebrate Delaney's fifth birthday.
CBS 58
Snow check after the weekend's big snow
All of southeast Wisconsin saw snow over this past weekend with anywhere from 2-4" in our northern counties to 7-11" in the Milwaukee/Waukesha metro areas. It was the biggest snow of the season so far. Milwaukee officially picked up 7.9" of snowfall from Saturday night through early Sunday morning. It...
nbc15.com
Crash on the Beltline near Verona Road slows traffic
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash in the eastbound lanes of the Madison Beltline near Verona Road is slowing down traffic on the roadway. A Dane County dispatcher said that the report of the crash came in around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. The right lane of US 12/14 eastbound is blocked...
nbc15.com
Name released of man found dead in Lake Waubesa
Madisonians left in the dark after power surge zaps their appliances. Many people in a Madison neighborhood are blaming a power surge for damage to their appliances and personal items. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Healthy, strong and forward thinking were how Madison Metropolitan School District’s superintendent described the district...
Comments / 0