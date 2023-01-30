ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

wortfm.org

Bringing History to the Public with Kacie Lucchini Butcher

Last week, UW-Madison announced a permanent center to expand on the work of the Public History Project. Joining us to talk about the expansion, their recent exhibit Sifting and Reckoning, and the role of public history is Project Director Kacie Lucchini Butcher. Did you enjoy this story? Your funding makes...
nbc15.com

Pet of the Week: Meet Kiko!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Meet Kiko - this week’s pet of the week!. Kiko is a mischievous and silly four month old kitten. He is an orange tabby weighing about six pounds. If Kiko sounds like a good fit for you, head over to the Dane County Humane Society’s website.
MADISON, WI
news8000.com

Lil Wayne coming to Madison as part of 'Welcome to Tha Carter' tour

MADISON, Wis. -- One of the biggest names in rap history is coming to Madison this spring, with tickets going on sale later this week. Live Nation announced Tuesday that Lil Wayne will be performing at The Sylvee on April 8, 2023 as part of his 28-city nationwide "Welcome to Tha Carter" tour, which starts in Minneapolis on April 4.
MADISON, WI
wortfm.org

Reefer Madness – The Cannabis Show

Today on the Tuesday 8:00 Buzz with Tara Wilhelmi and 1neofmani (Breyon Somerville), we’re talking Cannabis. First up, Mona Zhang, state cannabis policy reporter for POLITICO, joins us to talk about the law and the changes happening and coming in state and national policies about cannabis. At the middle, Tony Herman from Quality CBD joins to talk about his story, his business, and the technical details of the CBD industry and products. Finally, Alan Robinson from Herbal Aspect Cannabis Dispensary joins us to talk about his business, medical cannabis and working the law to get the medical impact they need and have a safe environment for people to consume.
MADISON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Main Street in line for new restaurant

Downtown Stoughton is about to get another restaurant, although this one is promising some different dining options for customers. At the Stoughton City Council meeting on Jan. 24, the council approved a conditional use permit for Indoor Commercial Entertainment use at the Black Cat Cafe & Gallery, located at 183 W. Main Street. According to the application, which would change the area from a retail zone, the renovations are mainly needed to install a bathroom and a kitchen/prep area.
STOUGHTON, WI
oregonobserver.com

The end of an era: Bill’s Food Center closes after 44 years in business

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, two of Bill and Dorothy Faust’s four children–Michael Faust and Linda Stace–sat down with the Observer to discuss their parents’ legacy. Michael Faust and Stace reminisced in an elevated office that overlooked the aisles and cash registers of Bill’s Food Center, the last independent grocery store in the Village of Oregon. The fact of its forthcoming closure on Sunday, Jan. 29–about 44 years after their late father had opened it–created an environment filled with inevitable, unignorable nostalgia.
OREGON, WI
nbc15.com

Zippy Lube eatery on Madison's north side

The Ice Castles in Lake Geneva are going back up after warmer than typical temps in January melted the work first done by crews. While many people have experienced the way music can brighten a day or heal a broken heart, one couple believes that a beautiful song can also fight disease.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madisonians left in the dark after power surge zaps their appliances

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Many people in a Madison neighborhood are blaming a power surge for damage to their appliances and personal items. Residents in the Sunset Village neighborhood contacted NBC15 News hoping for answers and possible reimbursement from Madison Gas & Electric, which services the westside neighborhood. The neighborhood...
MADISON, WI
wortfm.org

Fighting Bob La Follette Plaque Unveiled in State Capitol

The Raging Grannies of Madison joined Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette and dozens of onlookers in the state capitol today to unveil a new plaque dedicated to La Follette’s great-grandfather, “Fighting Bob” La Follette. Robert M. La Follette was born in Primrose Wisconsin in 1855,...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Rock County nursing program aims to combat nurse shortage

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin- Whitewater at Rock County and Edgewood College partnered to start a new nursing program in an effort to educate and retain nurses for Southern Wisconsin communities. According to the Department of Workforce Development, Wisconsin healthcare facilities need to hire over 10,000 more nurses...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

5-year-old Delaney Krings passes away

PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- 5-year-old Delaney Krings of Pewaukee has passed away. That's according to a Facebook post from her mother. Delaney had been battling brain cancer. We first brought you her story last month back on Dec. 16, when dozens of cars led a parade through Pewaukee to celebrate Delaney's fifth birthday.
PEWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Snow check after the weekend's big snow

All of southeast Wisconsin saw snow over this past weekend with anywhere from 2-4" in our northern counties to 7-11" in the Milwaukee/Waukesha metro areas. It was the biggest snow of the season so far. Milwaukee officially picked up 7.9" of snowfall from Saturday night through early Sunday morning. It...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Crash on the Beltline near Verona Road slows traffic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash in the eastbound lanes of the Madison Beltline near Verona Road is slowing down traffic on the roadway. A Dane County dispatcher said that the report of the crash came in around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. The right lane of US 12/14 eastbound is blocked...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of man found dead in Lake Waubesa

Madisonians left in the dark after power surge zaps their appliances. Many people in a Madison neighborhood are blaming a power surge for damage to their appliances and personal items. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Healthy, strong and forward thinking were how Madison Metropolitan School District’s superintendent described the district...
MADISON, WI

