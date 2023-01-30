ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

City officials respond to water line break on Johnston St.

KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
LAFAYETTE, La. — City officials are on the scene of a water line break on Johnston Street.

The eastbound outside lane of U.S. 167 (Johnston Street), from Moncus Park to Bertrand Avenue, is closed due to a ruptured water line.

KATC has a crew on the scene and they are telling us that there is a lot of water on the road and it appears to be flowing from under the sidewalk.

