Carencro Police release important information for Mardi Gras events
CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – The Carencro Mardi Gras Association will be hosting the annual Mardi Gras parade on Feb. 11 and the Carencro Police Department has announced important information to keep the event safe. The parade will begin at 10:00 am in the 700 block of W. Butcher Switch...
Homewood detention pond property owners seek damages from LCG
The gist: The owners of a property seized for a vast water detention facility are pursuing damages from Lafayette Consolidated Government. Get caught up, quickly. In December of 2021, LCG used an expedited expropriation process to take nearly 400 acres of private land near Milton to build the Homewood Regional Detention Pond. The project, estimated a year ago by LCG to cost $45 million, was nearly complete when a district court halted it. An appeals court ruled in December that LCG abused its authority.
4 corners residents upset with plans for proposed new gas station
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Some residents disagree with a proposed plan for a vacant lot on University Avenue at Four Corners. They are asking the Lafayette City Council to reject or hold off on a proposal to build a new convenience store gas station in their neighborhood. The property where the store would be built […]
Schroder to celebrate National Unclaimed Property Day giving out checks
Today is National Unclaimed Property Day, and here in the Bayou State, Treasurer John Schroder said he’s celebrating the day by handing out checks. “We will have a presentation to the workforce over at one of the local hospitals, that we worked very closely with to get some checks out to their employees,” said Schroder.
Homeless people set up camp near neighborhood off Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - A new homeless encampment right off Siegen Lane has become a big concern for homeowners in the area. The Jefferson Terrace subdivision is a well-kept and seemingly quiet neighborhood. Homeowners say that changed a few weeks ago. "I was outside on my back patio and I could...
Chick-fil-A to Honor Kevin With 25 Year Anniversary Celebration
Kevin Melancon (50), an employee of Chick-fil-A and a local treasure, will be honored for his 25 years of service to the restaurant and Acadiana.
Geoff Daily: Heymann replacement plan is selling us short
Does Lafayette want to be a great city or are we satisfied with mediocrity?. Our community’s leaders have spent a lot of time in recent years touring cities held up as models of greatness, where leaders rallied around visionary plans that catalyzed massive public and private investments in infrastructure and development.
Our Views: Economic outlook bright, but old obstacles persist
If anyone qualifies as a Louisiana-proud product in our state’s business community more than Brandon Landry, we don’t know of them. His Walk-On’s restaurants and other brands he has launched from his start as a literal LSU walk-on to the basketball team are a local and regional success story. His office in Baton Rouge stands in the shadow of Tiger Stadium.
Father bounces back from homelessness, helps others in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Dr. Brian Sleeth is the Executive Director of The Christian Outreach Center in Baton Rouge, which is a Christ-centered homeless intervention ministry helping people toward self-sufficiency. The nonprofit provides an array of essential services, including food boxes, utility assistance, transportation, job readiness training as...
Ochsner Eat Fit Challenges Louisianans to Go #AlcoholFreeFor40 and Measure the Benefits
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In Louisiana, months of celebratory drinks and parties make Mardi Gras one of the best times of the year, but all of the revelry can take a toll on our personal health. Plus, it’s no secret that alcohol consumption increased significantly during the pandemic. To encourage Louisianians to take a break from alcohol and make it their own self-experiment, Ochsner Eat Fit is kicking off its eighth annual Alcohol Free for 40 Challenge powered by Lyre’s Zero Proof Spirits on Feb. 23, the Thursday after Ash Wednesday.
LSU professor proposes plan for orphan oil wells
BATON ROUGE – Oil drilling has had its fair share of controversy as of late, leaving engineers trying to determine how to keep fossil fuels in play while considering environmentally-friendly solutions. LSU Craft & Hawkins Department of Petroleum Engineering Professor Dandina Rao has a plan that will not only create less carbon dioxide during oil production but will also make use of the millions of orphan wells that are scattered throughout the United States.
5 One-of-a-Kind Rental Properties in Acadiana
Acadiana is a very special place that has a lot going on, which gives us the perfect excuse to vacation here right in our own backyard. Whether you are looking to just escape and relax for a weekend or be a tourist in your own town there are some great rental properties on Vrbo that you have to check out.
Flood Warning for Vermilion River at Lafayette as rising waters invade Heymann Park
NWS Lake Charles (Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana) ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana... Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and...
Aldi plans to open 5 South Louisiana stores this year. Here's where they will be.
Fast growing grocery chain Aldi should begin construction on its first Baton Rouge-area location in the next couple of weeks. Work is set to begin soon on a store in the Settlement at Shoe Creek, said Heather Moore, a division vice president for Aldi USA. The Central store is one...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating 43-Year-Old Wanted Woman
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating 43-Year-Old Wanted Woman. Louisiana – The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office (UPSO) reported that it is seeking the whereabouts of Lakeisha Shantel Parker, 43 in connection with an outstanding felony warrant. Parker is described as 5’3” tall, and 170 lbs.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Theft of a UTV and Other Property
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Theft of a UTV and Other Property. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested in connection with the burglary and theft of a UTV, generators, and other property. The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on January 31, 2023,...
This Louisiana Town Is Known For Its Wild And Historic Mardi Gras Festivities
When you think of Mardi Gras, what comes to mind? Beads, floats, music, and a bit of debauchery probably top your list. Early French settlers knew they had one last blow-out before the dreary Lenten season, and they made the most of it with over-the-top parties that are still celebrated in places like Mobile, Biloxi, St. Louis, and of course, New Orleans.
3 theft arrests in Morgan City; 3 drug arrests in Assumption
Morgan City police reported three arrests on theft charges and another on methamphetamine possession charges. Assumption deputies reported three more drug arrests. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 54 calls for service over the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:
Janet Lavalais Gonzales, Mansura
Janet Lavalais Gonzales was born to the late Arthur B. Lavalais and Jane Burell. Lavalais on June 15, 1940, in Mansura, Louisiana. She departed this life on. January 24, 2023, at the age of 82, at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville, la. She. attended Marksville Colored High School and later Bethune...
2 found dead off of Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were found dead near Siegen Lane overnight. The bodies were discovered around 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 in the parking lot of a Waffle House located in the 10000 block of Reiger Road, officials confirmed. A possible suspect or motive is unknown...
The Current Media
