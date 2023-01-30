ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLFY.com

Carencro Police release important information for Mardi Gras events

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – The Carencro Mardi Gras Association will be hosting the annual Mardi Gras parade on Feb. 11 and the Carencro Police Department has announced important information to keep the event safe. The parade will begin at 10:00 am in the 700 block of W. Butcher Switch...
CARENCRO, LA
The Current Media

Homewood detention pond property owners seek damages from LCG

The gist: The owners of a property seized for a vast water detention facility are pursuing damages from Lafayette Consolidated Government. Get caught up, quickly. In December of 2021, LCG used an expedited expropriation process to take nearly 400 acres of private land near Milton to build the Homewood Regional Detention Pond. The project, estimated a year ago by LCG to cost $45 million, was nearly complete when a district court halted it. An appeals court ruled in December that LCG abused its authority.
LAFAYETTE, LA
louisianaradionetwork.com

Schroder to celebrate National Unclaimed Property Day giving out checks

Today is National Unclaimed Property Day, and here in the Bayou State, Treasurer John Schroder said he’s celebrating the day by handing out checks. “We will have a presentation to the workforce over at one of the local hospitals, that we worked very closely with to get some checks out to their employees,” said Schroder.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Homeless people set up camp near neighborhood off Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - A new homeless encampment right off Siegen Lane has become a big concern for homeowners in the area. The Jefferson Terrace subdivision is a well-kept and seemingly quiet neighborhood. Homeowners say that changed a few weeks ago. "I was outside on my back patio and I could...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Current Media

Geoff Daily: Heymann replacement plan is selling us short

Does Lafayette want to be a great city or are we satisfied with mediocrity?. Our community’s leaders have spent a lot of time in recent years touring cities held up as models of greatness, where leaders rallied around visionary plans that catalyzed massive public and private investments in infrastructure and development.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Our Views: Economic outlook bright, but old obstacles persist

If anyone qualifies as a Louisiana-proud product in our state’s business community more than Brandon Landry, we don’t know of them. His Walk-On’s restaurants and other brands he has launched from his start as a literal LSU walk-on to the basketball team are a local and regional success story. His office in Baton Rouge stands in the shadow of Tiger Stadium.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Father bounces back from homelessness, helps others in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Dr. Brian Sleeth is the Executive Director of The Christian Outreach Center in Baton Rouge, which is a Christ-centered homeless intervention ministry helping people toward self-sufficiency. The nonprofit provides an array of essential services, including food boxes, utility assistance, transportation, job readiness training as...
BATON ROUGE, LA
myneworleans.com

Ochsner Eat Fit Challenges Louisianans to Go #AlcoholFreeFor40 and Measure the Benefits

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In Louisiana, months of celebratory drinks and parties make Mardi Gras one of the best times of the year, but all of the revelry can take a toll on our personal health. Plus, it’s no secret that alcohol consumption increased significantly during the pandemic. To encourage Louisianians to take a break from alcohol and make it their own self-experiment, Ochsner Eat Fit is kicking off its eighth annual Alcohol Free for 40 Challenge powered by Lyre’s Zero Proof Spirits on Feb. 23, the Thursday after Ash Wednesday.
LOUISIANA STATE
bizmagsb.com

LSU professor proposes plan for orphan oil wells

BATON ROUGE – Oil drilling has had its fair share of controversy as of late, leaving engineers trying to determine how to keep fossil fuels in play while considering environmentally-friendly solutions. LSU Craft & Hawkins Department of Petroleum Engineering Professor Dandina Rao has a plan that will not only create less carbon dioxide during oil production but will also make use of the millions of orphan wells that are scattered throughout the United States.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

5 One-of-a-Kind Rental Properties in Acadiana

Acadiana is a very special place that has a lot going on, which gives us the perfect excuse to vacation here right in our own backyard. Whether you are looking to just escape and relax for a weekend or be a tourist in your own town there are some great rental properties on Vrbo that you have to check out.
LAFAYETTE, LA
kadn.com

Flood Warning for Vermilion River at Lafayette as rising waters invade Heymann Park

NWS Lake Charles (Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana) ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana... Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and...
LAFAYETTE, LA
travelawaits.com

This Louisiana Town Is Known For Its Wild And Historic Mardi Gras Festivities

When you think of Mardi Gras, what comes to mind? Beads, floats, music, and a bit of debauchery probably top your list. Early French settlers knew they had one last blow-out before the dreary Lenten season, and they made the most of it with over-the-top parties that are still celebrated in places like Mobile, Biloxi, St. Louis, and of course, New Orleans.
MAMOU, LA
stmarynow.com

3 theft arrests in Morgan City; 3 drug arrests in Assumption

Morgan City police reported three arrests on theft charges and another on methamphetamine possession charges. Assumption deputies reported three more drug arrests. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 54 calls for service over the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:
MORGAN CITY, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Janet Lavalais Gonzales, Mansura

Janet Lavalais Gonzales was born to the late Arthur B. Lavalais and Jane Burell. Lavalais on June 15, 1940, in Mansura, Louisiana. She departed this life on. January 24, 2023, at the age of 82, at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville, la. She. attended Marksville Colored High School and later Bethune...
MANSURA, LA
WAFB

2 found dead off of Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were found dead near Siegen Lane overnight. The bodies were discovered around 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 in the parking lot of a Waffle House located in the 10000 block of Reiger Road, officials confirmed. A possible suspect or motive is unknown...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Current Media

The Current Media

