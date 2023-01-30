ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have a Stressful Week & They Can Blame it On the Full Moon in Leo

By Valerie Mesa
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago

Not in the mood to socialize? Easier said than done during an air-sign season, especially if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of January 30 to February 5, but it all depends on the energy you’re choosing to surround yourself with. It is Aquarius season, after all, so make sure you’re being conscious with your collaborations, and community affairs. Reflect on whether these groups of individuals share similar hopes, dreams and future visions.

The week begins with the moon glimmering through Gemini , bringing emphasis to everything from your communication style to the dynamic of your immediate environment. Luna will also harmonize with the sun on January 31, so if your smartphone is suddenly buzzing with notifications and texts, now you know why. The following day, however, Luna will meet with taskmaster Saturn in a serious trine which could, in turn, trigger feelings of restriction and limitation. Fear not, this truth-telling synergy is here to shed light on your conscious and unconscious inhibitions, namely those surrounding your social collaborations and sense of belonging in the world. We’re all a work in progress, so don’t get in your head about it. Also, if things feel chaotic on February 3, it’s all thanks to an erratic square between the sun and Uranus . Aquarius is already ruled by the change-maker planet, which means there is a double-dose of Uranian energy at play here. Expect the unexpected.

If you’re well-acquainted with the realm of digital, this sudden disruption and/or breakthrough could have something to do with your social media presence, if not a digital currency of sorts. Either way, freedom continues to be a priority. Before the full moon in Leo on February 5, however, Venus will go head-to-head with her divine counterpart, Mars, where themes of fantasy and romance will more than likely clash with the hard facts.

I f your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of these zodiac signs, here’s why you could have more on your plate than usual this week:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week

Taurus

Slow and steady wins the race, and you resonate with this truth more than anyone. Although, when considering all of the buzz happening at the start of the week—namely a mentally stimulating trine activating your money and career sector—you could be left with no choice but to leave your comfort zone, and get to work. On February 3, while energizing your bossy 10th house of authority, career and reputation in the world, the sun will face off with rebellious Uranus in your sign, creating friction between your public persona vs. your desire to break free from a community, and/or social collaboration.

The following day, your celestial ruler, Venus, will square off with Mars, amidst journeying through your 11th house of co-workers, friendship and extended networks. Conversations surrounding your values and money-making abilities could be triggering, and incompatible with your social surroundings. Although, with the full moon in courageous Leo happening on February 5—via your fourth house of home and emotional foundations—this more than likely revolves around your authenticity, and whether you’re expressing these unique parts of yourself confidently.

Read Your Full Taurus Horoscope For February 2023

Capricorn

Got a lot on your mind? To say that it’s going to be a busy week would be an understatement, so take it one step at a time without getting ahead of yourself. Luna will be igniting your sixth house of routines and responsibilities, while making a trine with the sun in your stability-seeking second house of values, self-worth and money-making abilities. This can bring insight and results, as long as you are able to detach from expectations surrounding the outcome. Don’t base your sense of self-worth on your productivity levels. In fact, if you’re second-guessing yourself on February 3, it’s likely due to the sun’s square with Uranus.

Erratic and disruptive, you could feel torn between your comfort zone and connection to a particular community, vs. your unique eccentricities and authentic expression. Venus will also face off with Mars the next day, blurring the lines between the truth and your ideals. Are your investments in alignment with your truth? The full moon in Leo on February 4 will touch down on your eighth house of transformation, highlighting everything from the shadow side of your intimate unions to the result of your contributions. If you’re in a superficial entanglement or simply not investing wisely, this lunation could feel like an ego death.

Read Your Full Taurus Horoscope For February 2023

Aquarius

It could feel as if you’re being tested this week. Luckily, when considering the breezy aspects—between the sun in your sign, and the moon in Gemini—at the start of the week, you will have the necessary clarity and network of connections to get the job done. And though you’re often celebrated for your ingenious qualities and sparkling intellect, you’re still a fixed sign with quite the stubborn outlook. It’d be best to go with the flow on February 2, when the Cancer moon lights up your sixth house of routines, especially since it will also make an aspect to your disruptive planetary ruler, Uranus. Unexpected breakthroughs are likely as are intuitive revelations, so don’t take these sporadic insights for granted.

Tensions will begin to rise on February 3, when the sun faces off with Uranus—via your emotionally fourth house of home, family matters and living spaces—as you could begin feeling torn between the desire to remain true to your individuality vs. the unexpected chaos you’re experiencing in the home-front, or perhaps with regards to your personal life. This, of course, happens a day or so before the full moon in your relationship sector, bringing a significant partnership to fruition, while others of you see something come full-circle in this area of life. For instance, this is where you’re being encouraged to reflect on the dynamic of your connections, and whether the world is in sync with the person you are, or at least with your process of becoming who you are.

Read Your Full Aquarius Horoscope For February 2023

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Falling in Love This Week—Here’s What’s Giving Them Butterflies

It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day! There’s so much to look forward to, because three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of January 23 to 29. If Capricorn season felt like an eternity, the worst is over. The good news is, in addition to both Mercury and Mars stationing direct this past season, Capricorn’s cardinal earth helped us hunker down on our professional commitments, and master our sense of authority in the process. In the meantime, the sun’s journey through Aquarius is encouraging you to cultivate your ingenious attributes, and surround yourself with like-minded individuals who share similar...
StyleCaster

Leo—Your February Horoscope Wants You to Break Free From Toxic Relationship Dynamics

January has come and things are changing in your world! According to your Leo horoscope for February 2023, you are looking to improve your relationships and your day-to-day. The Sun—which is also your ruling planet—is currently shining in your seventh house of partnerships, emphasizing a desire to grow in your personal relationships. Now is the time for self-discovery through your intimate bonds. Being in a relationship is like taking a class in who you are. How you relate to others will influence how you view yourself. If you can listen and self-reflect, you will be able to see yourself in a...
StyleCaster

Marc Anthony & His New Wife Have a 31-Year Age Gap—Meet His 3 Other Wives, Including J-Lo

After nearly a year of being engaged, many “Vivir Mi Vida” fans are wondering: Who is Marc Anthony’s wife?  The 53-year-old singer and Miss Universe Paraguay Nadia Ferreira married on January 28, 2023 according to Hola! Guests who attended the wedding in Miami included David and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luis Fonsi, according to the outlet. Miami mayor Francis X. Suarez officiated. Romeo Santos, Maluma, Marco Antonio Solis and Anthony’s brother, Bigram Zayas served as witnesses. The 23-year-old bride wore a wedding dress designed by Galia Lahav, and had “beautiful lace details and a long and voluminous tail.” The “Vivir...
MIAMI, FL
Vice

Daily Horoscope: February 2, 2023

The moon in Cancer squares off with Jupiter in Aries at 3:55 AM, inspiring an expansive, adventurous atmosphere—but be mindful not to overextend yourself. An easygoing, affectionate energy flows as the moon mingles with romantic, creative Venus in Pisces at 7:15 PM. The moon connects with Uranus in Taurus at 9:27 PM, encouraging experimentation.
Vice

Weekly Horoscope: January 30 - February 5

The sun clashes with Uranus, the planet of surprises, at 9:50 PM on Friday, February 3. How we see the world is changing, quickly and spontaneously. Perspectives are being challenged. Love plant Venus clashes with Mars, the planet of willpower, at 10:28 PM on Saturday, February 4, pushing us to...
boldsky.com

Monthly Horoscope February 2023: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Kudos to making through the first month of the new year 2023, and now February is here. There might have been post-holiday hangover, the pressure of continuing the new year resolutions coupled with hangover and nostalgia of the past year. Check out your monthly horoscope here and know how the stars of your fate will impact your life, love, career, education, job, marriage, business, finances and health. Here's how it will affect all zodiac signs. Know the opportunities and challenges that you will be coming across this month.
Elementually

Your 2023 Money Horoscope

As we enter the new year, many of us are looking for ways to improve our financial situation. Your zodiac sign can offer valuable insights into the year ahead. Here is your financial horoscope for each zodiac sign in 2023:
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Feeling Successful This Week—Here’s Why Victory Belongs to Them

Count your lucky stars, because there will be no planetary retrogrades for the next three months. This is just one reason why three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of January 30 to February 5, but there’s always a catch. Aquarius season is placing emphasis on your social collaborations and inspiring you to bring your greatest vision to life. This makes detaching from your emotions and prioritizing what is considered logical becomes easier than usual. With that being said, you’ll want to be sure to maintain a healthy balance between your intellect and your emotions. In the meantime, a...
Allure

Your Scorpio February 2023 Horoscope Predictions Are Here

Your sign's 2023 horoscope to see what's in store for you this year, or check out the Scorpio personality profile. To read monthly predictions for another zodiac sign, see our full February 2023 horoscope. Welcome to February 2023, Scorpio. If anyone is conceived this time of year, around Valentine's Day,...
StyleCaster

Ben Affleck & Jen Garner’s Boyfriend Were Just Seen Hanging Out—Why Her Ex ‘Respects’ Him

On good terms? After a summer of celebrations and news of a strong co-parenting relationship, one might wonder: what does Ben Affleck think of Jennifer Garner and John Miller?  The Batman v. Superman star and the 13 Going on 30 alum have been split for quite some time now. Ben has since moved on with his former flame Jennifer Lopez in 2022 and the two married in June of that year. Garner and Ben have been open to co-parenting their three kids together as well as blending their families with their current respective partners. So what does Ben think about Jen’s current...
KENTUCKY STATE
Rocky Mountain Collegian

Horoscopes Jan. 30-Feb. 5

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs. Last Thursday, Pisces swam into our lovely planet Venus, just in time for February. There is a chance love will resurface back into people’s lives. Strong, soul-level connections will be prevalent. The No. 1 thing to watch out for in the next coming weeks is finances, as you may want to spend more money than usual. Beside that, the Gemini moon happening on Jan. 30 is going to bring us jumpy energy that will spring us back to action. You may feel more extroverted and communicative this week, so try to embrace being out of your comfort zone. You just may surprise yourself!
NYLON

Your February 2023 Horoscope Is A Breath Of Fresh Air

Could it be? Dare we say it? Here goes: For the first time in what feels like ages, we’re starting a month with no retrogrades and few planetary blowouts. That’s not to declare everything suddenly chilled out, as if ongoing global armed conflicts and human suffering are off the table for a month, but February does promise some semblance of recovery and reboot. January’s astrology got the year off to a rocky start with Mercury, Mars, and Uranus in retrograde. Now that everything’s a bit more clear, where do you want to go? Who do you want to be?
suggest.com

January 29-February 4 Horoscope: Watch For Changes Ahead

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only. This week, the cosmos...
StyleCaster

Despite Mercury Retrograde, These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have an Awesome Week—Here’s Why

Last week was pure chaos, thanks to the intense full moon in Cancer. Fortunately, three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of January 9 to 15, proving that good things *can* happen. If you’re struggling with your New Year’s resolutions, it’s due in large part to Mercury retrograde and Mars retrograde, but the cosmos is bringing everything back to speed slowly but surely. Don’t worry if you’ve been dealing with delays, writer’s block and/or petty misunderstandings, because you are most definitely not alone. The week begins on a light-hearted note, as Venus will dance with Mars—her divine counterpart—while moving through...
StyleCaster

Here’s How Celebs Reacted to Tom’s Retirement—Serena Williams & JJ Watt Welcomed Him To ‘The Newly Retired Club’

Respect to the GOAT! One of the greatest football players of all time just put his helmet down for the last time and many celebrities flocked to Instagram to give their best Tom Brady retirement reactions. On February 1, 2023, Tom Brady announced on social media that he would be retiring from football “for good,” but admitted it’s not the first time his fans have heard him say the word. Tearfully, he said: “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record, and let you guys...
FLORIDA STATE
SFGate

Horoscope for Wednesday, 2/01/23 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 19): Don't be surprised if a small chore winds up becoming a dayslong project. Friends think you're making a mountain out of a molehill but you know better. TAURUS. (April 20 - May 20): Today you emerge from a personally grueling period. It's proof positive...
POPSUGAR

The Feb. 20 Pisces New Moon Is Ideal For Manifesting Your Dream Life

Approximately every month, the new moon kicks off the lunar cycle. In astrology, new moons symbolize beginnings and set the mood for rest, planning, and manifestations. With the moon moving into idealist Pisces, it's a powerful moment to check in on your emotional well-being, dream big, and plant seeds in order to actualize your most romantic fantasies.
Good News Network

Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of January 14, 2023. When he was 74 years old, Capricorn author Norman Maclean published his first novel, A River Runs Through It. It became a best-seller. Capricorn film director Takeshi Kitano directed his first film at age 42. Now 75, he has since won many awards for his work in his native Japan. Capricorn activist Melchora Aquino, who was a leader in the Philippines’ fight for independence from Spain, launched her career as a revolutionary when she was in her eighties. She’s known as the “Mother of the Revolution.” I hope these heroes inspire you, dear Capricorn. I believe that 2023 is the year you will get an upgrade in any area of your life where you have seemed to be a late bloomer.
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

76K+
Followers
6K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy