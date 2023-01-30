ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Ealy To Join ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ As Series Regular

By Mya Abraham
 3 days ago
STARZ’s hit series Power Book II: Ghost has been renewed for a fourth season, ahead of its season three premiere. Production for the next season is already underway in New York City with Michael Ealy joining the acclaimed ensemble cast as a series regular.

Ealy will play Detective Don Carter. According to a press release, Det. Carter is a rising NYPD officer who was on track to become Police Commissioner before his wife’s murder in the crossfire between rival drug gangs. In a valiant effort to make the streets safer, he will spearhead an “elite NYPD drug task force that elicits concrete results against drug related violence.” Despite his “noteworthy public recognition, nothing can bring back his lost love.”

Regarding the renewal and the series’ new addition , Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ, shared, “The high-octane drama of ‘ Power Book II: Ghost ’ continues to resonate with our viewers and we’re thrilled to get season four production underway ahead of our season three debut. It’s clear our fans are ready to devour more of this explosive series and we look forward to having Michael join our incredible cast.”

Season three of Power Book II: Ghost centers around Tariq St. Patrick ( Michael Rainey Jr. ) and his quest to reunite his family and get out of the game once and for all with help of his partner, Brayden (Gianni Paolo). However, a new “ruthless” connect emerges, halts his plans as his team and the Tejadas are now tasked to move more weight than ever before. Meanwhile, Monet ( Mary J. Blige ) is on a mission to avenge her eldest son Zeke’s death as Davis MacLean ( Method Man ) works to solve the latter’s murder. However, the R.I.C.O. investigation puts Tariq in direct alignment with his late father’s legacy .

The latest season premieres on Friday, March 17 at midnight on the STARZ app. Watch the official teaser below.

