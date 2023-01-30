ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethpage, NY

Wanted 19-Year-Old Flashed Gun At Another Car In Bethpage, Police Say

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Kyle Gritser, age 19, was arrested for allegedly brandishing a gun at another car on Old Country Road in Bethpage late Sunday night, Jan. 29. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Nassau County Police

A 19-year-old man wanted by police is accused of brandishing a gun at another car while driving on Long Island, authorities said.

Kyle Gritser, of Hicksville, was arrested at around 12:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, in connection with an incident that occurred roughly an hour before in Bethpage, according to Nassau County Police.

Detectives said Gritser was driving eastbound on Old Country Road near South Oyster Bay Road at around 11:30 p.m. when he flashed a gun at four people in another car.

The victims ranged in age from 18 to 21, police said. Grister did not fire the weapon and there were no reports of injuries.

Police later located Gritser at his home and arrested him without incident. He is changed with the following:

  • Menacing - 2nd degree
  • Criminal possession of a weapon - 4th degree
  • Aggravated unlicensed operation - 3rd degree

At the time of his arrest, Gritser was wanted on an open warrant for possession of fireworks, according to police.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday, Jan. 30, at First District Court in Hempstead.

Gritser was previously arrested twice in May 2022 for allegedly possessing an assault weapon, and for possessing a loaded firearm, police said. He was released without bail on both charges.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
