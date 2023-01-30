Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories — A New Book from Writer and Photographer Hank PaperJen PayneHamden, CT
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
$1 Million Lottery Scandal: Woman Sentenced for Stealing Winning Ticket from Cousin - Faces 48 Months in PrisonTy D.Houston, TX
themonroesun.com
Monroe Dental Arts goes beyond creating beautiful smiles
MONROE, CT — Dr. Elsa George, who has shown a genuine interest in the well being of her patients over her 20 years in dentistry, brought that same level of care to Monroe Dental Arts, her new office at 501 Main St. George said people often feel anxiety about...
hamlethub.com
Queen B Coffee Company will be buzzing in Downtown Ridgefield tomorrow!
Queen B Coffee Company, located at 417 Main Street, has announced that they will open their doors to customers tomorrow, Friday, February 3 at 9am!. Downtown Ridgefield's new cafe is owned by sister Heather and Jennifer Bellizzi. Follow along on Instagram here and visit Queen B's website here.
hamlethub.com
Pantochino Announces Summer Camps for Kids and Teens in Milford
Award-winning Pantochino Productions Inc., Milford’s professional non-profit theatre for family audiences has announced the roster for Summer Theatre Camps at Milford Arts Council and its exciting Summer Teen Theatre production. Registration opens February 1. Pantochino’s four week Summer Theatre Camps, a program of the Milford Arts Council, is now...
hamlethub.com
Modern Focus Optometry Celebrates Grand Opening In Fairfield
Fairfield, CT - The Town of Fairfield’s Office of Community & Economic Development is pleased to announce the official grand opening of Modern Focus Optometry, located at 2379 Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield. The Town of Fairfield’s Office of Community and Economic Development Director, Mark Barnhart, President of the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, Beverly Balaz, and owner of Lawrence Roberts Real Estate, Larry Roberts, joined owner Dr. Nicholas Sostilio, to celebrate the grand opening of his practice in Fairfield with an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, February 1st.
Goodbye for now: Milford’s nostalgia, horror shop ‘Weirdo Wonderland’ closes storefront
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — At Weirdo Wonderland, it’s Halloween all-year long. The shop, a unique, niche spot for horror fans, is closing its Milford storefront. Weirdo Wonderland, tucked among a string of shops on Bridgeport Avenue in the Devon neighborhood, announced the news on Wednesday. “Sure has been fun, but we can’t keep up with […]
hamlethub.com
The Maritime Aquarium Seeks Gallery Ambassadors
Norwalk, CT – The Maritime Aquarium is currently seeking volunteers who enjoy interacting with both people and animals to share the story of Long Island Sound’s ecosystem as gallery ambassadors. Applications for the spring cohort are open now through March 3. "Volunteering at The Maritime Aquarium is a...
Eyewitness News
12 wineries participate in CT Winter Wine Trail
(WFSB) – The Connecticut Wine Trail announced the 12 local wineries competing in this year’s Winter Wine Trail. Those who participate can pick up a free passport at one of the participating wineries, the wine trail said. Participants who check off all 12 wineries before April 2 will...
Tasting Table
The Storied History Of Steamed Cheeseburgers In Connecticut
There is a theory floating around many New England diners and restaurants that the western half of the state Connecticut is just one large suburb for the everlasting rival: New York. There is a certain amount of logic, albeit stretched, to this theory. Yankee Magazine acknowledges that there is a cultural shift once you cross from east to west over the Connecticut River. Not only is there a clear difference in baseball allegiance — i.e. New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox — but a difference in food tastes as well. Western Connecticut serves up the tomatoey Manhattan-style clam chowder, while Eastern Connecticuters serve the creamy New England-style stuff. And so Connecticut remains in limbo between the two regions.
heystamford.com
Cingari Family ShopRite Announces Beer Collaboration With Half Full Brewery
There’s a good handful of things we love to write about at Hey Stamford, but at the top of the list is local businesses .. and .. beer!. That’s why we are so excited to see the Cingari family owned and operated supermarket chains, or as we know it in Stamford, “The Grade A”, partnering with Half Full Brewery to create two new unique beers!
'100 Percent Correct': Fairfield County's Own Beardsley Bart Makes Groundhog Day Prediction
Although he's not a groundhog, Connecticut's Beardsley Bart has shared his own prediction as to whether or not spring will arrive early. Known as "Connecticut’s own Prognosticating Prairie Dog," Beardsley Bart of Bridgeport's Beardsley Zoo is known for always being right about his weather…
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Resident Austin Stietzel Recognized as Student Leader at New York Institute of Technology
New York Institute of Technology Recognizes Ridgefield Student Leader. New York Institute of Technology recognizes the student leaders who assist the university's Academic Success and Enrichment team, including Ridgefield's Austin Stietzel, who serves as a Supplemental Instruction Leader. For more information, visit nyit.edu.
hamlethub.com
Friends of the Danbury Library Little Red House Bookstore Reopening on Thursday
FEBRUARY 2, 3 & 4 – 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM. BUY ONE ITEM, GET SECOND ITEM – OF EQUAL OR LESSER VALUE – FREE!. The Little Red House Bookstore is located at 15 Main Street. Access the Book Store via the entrance to South Street School.
hamlethub.com
Jesse Lee ASP to hold first mandatory meetings on February 8 & 14, adult volunteers needed!
RIDGEFIELD – Mandatory meetings begin this month for high-school teens and adults interested in volunteering for a meaningful week of home-repair this summer with the Jesse Lee Appalachia Service Project (ASP). The first of the monthly orientation meetings leading up to the July 1-9 trip will be offered Wed.,...
greenwichfreepress.com
Grand Marshal for 47th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade Announced by Greenwich Hibernian Association
Kevin McFadden will be installed as the Grand Marshal of the 47th annual Greenwich St. Patrick’s Parade by the Greenwich Hibernian Association on Saturday evening, March 4, at the organization’s annual St. Patrick’s dinner dance. The Parade will be held on Sunday March 19, at 2:00pm. Mr....
hk-now.com
Putting Higganum on the Map!
(February 1, 2023) — What would put Higganum on the map? Perhaps, aliens landing on the green might do it. What has put Higganum on the map is a cozy small town breakfast restaurant. Jack’s Country Restaurant has been voted the Best Breakfast Restaurant in Connecticut in the Connecticut Magazine’s Readers’ Choice Awards for 2023.
hamlethub.com
15th Annual Hearts of Hope Breakfast March 8th to Honor Jacqueline and Eva Aveiga
The Center for Empowerment & Education’s (CEE) 15th annual Hearts of Hope Breakfast will be Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at The Candlewood Inn. CEE is excited to return to The Candlewood Inn for the second year in a row for their annual breakfast. Hearts of Hope is CEE’s premier...
hamlethub.com
Services planned for Ridgefield resident Carl Tracy Ullman, 74
On Saturday, January 28, 2023, Carl Tracy Ullman, beloved husband and father of three, passed away at his home in Ridgefield, Connecticut following a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was 74 years old. Carl was born on November 10, 1948 to Myron and June Ullman. He grew up in Canfield,...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Letter: What is Inclusionary Zoning?
Why should inclusionary zoning matter to residents?. If this amendment passes as written, Inclusionary Zoning will allow high-density buildings in ALL neighborhoods in ALL parts of Ridgefield. See the below-unapproved meeting notes from the 1st public hearing this week. The NEXT public hearing is next Tuesday, February 7th at 7...
hamlethub.com
Are You Ready for Young Artists 2023!
The Katonah Museum of Art is proud to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the annual Young Artists exhibition. Young Artists 2023, on view February 5 – 26, 2023, features artworks by nearly 400 high school seniors, curated and installed by the students themselves. Representing some of the best in student artistic talent from more than 40 schools across Dutchess, Fairfield, Putnam, Rockland, and Westchester counties, the works range in scale, concept, media, and process, reflecting a diversity of expression in the aspiring artists.
hamlethub.com
Danbury resident Bian M. Ramey, 46, has died
Bian M. Ramey, 46, of Danbury, son of Barbara (Setaro) Ramey of New Fairfield and the late Mitchell T. Ramey, died on Monday, January 30, 2023, at his residence. The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory...
