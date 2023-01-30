ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

themonroesun.com

Monroe Dental Arts goes beyond creating beautiful smiles

MONROE, CT — Dr. Elsa George, who has shown a genuine interest in the well being of her patients over her 20 years in dentistry, brought that same level of care to Monroe Dental Arts, her new office at 501 Main St. George said people often feel anxiety about...
MONROE, CT
hamlethub.com

Pantochino Announces Summer Camps for Kids and Teens in Milford

Award-winning Pantochino Productions Inc., Milford’s professional non-profit theatre for family audiences has announced the roster for Summer Theatre Camps at Milford Arts Council and its exciting Summer Teen Theatre production. Registration opens February 1. Pantochino’s four week Summer Theatre Camps, a program of the Milford Arts Council, is now...
MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Modern Focus Optometry Celebrates Grand Opening In Fairfield

Fairfield, CT - The Town of Fairfield’s Office of Community & Economic Development is pleased to announce the official grand opening of Modern Focus Optometry, located at 2379 Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield. The Town of Fairfield’s Office of Community and Economic Development Director, Mark Barnhart, President of the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, Beverly Balaz, and owner of Lawrence Roberts Real Estate, Larry Roberts, joined owner Dr. Nicholas Sostilio, to celebrate the grand opening of his practice in Fairfield with an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, February 1st.
FAIRFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

The Maritime Aquarium Seeks Gallery Ambassadors

Norwalk, CT – The Maritime Aquarium is currently seeking volunteers who enjoy interacting with both people and animals to share the story of Long Island Sound’s ecosystem as gallery ambassadors. Applications for the spring cohort are open now through March 3. "Volunteering at The Maritime Aquarium is a...
NORWALK, CT
Eyewitness News

12 wineries participate in CT Winter Wine Trail

(WFSB) – The Connecticut Wine Trail announced the 12 local wineries competing in this year’s Winter Wine Trail. Those who participate can pick up a free passport at one of the participating wineries, the wine trail said. Participants who check off all 12 wineries before April 2 will...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Tasting Table

The Storied History Of Steamed Cheeseburgers In Connecticut

There is a theory floating around many New England diners and restaurants that the western half of the state Connecticut is just one large suburb for the everlasting rival: New York. There is a certain amount of logic, albeit stretched, to this theory. Yankee Magazine acknowledges that there is a cultural shift once you cross from east to west over the Connecticut River. Not only is there a clear difference in baseball allegiance — i.e. New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox — but a difference in food tastes as well. Western Connecticut serves up the tomatoey Manhattan-style clam chowder, while Eastern Connecticuters serve the creamy New England-style stuff. And so Connecticut remains in limbo between the two regions.
CONNECTICUT STATE
heystamford.com

Cingari Family ShopRite Announces Beer Collaboration With Half Full Brewery

There’s a good handful of things we love to write about at Hey Stamford, but at the top of the list is local businesses .. and .. beer!. That’s why we are so excited to see the Cingari family owned and operated supermarket chains, or as we know it in Stamford, “The Grade A”, partnering with Half Full Brewery to create two new unique beers!
STAMFORD, CT
hk-now.com

Putting Higganum on the Map!

(February 1, 2023) — What would put Higganum on the map? Perhaps, aliens landing on the green might do it. What has put Higganum on the map is a cozy small town breakfast restaurant. Jack’s Country Restaurant has been voted the Best Breakfast Restaurant in Connecticut in the Connecticut Magazine’s Readers’ Choice Awards for 2023.
HADDAM, CT
hamlethub.com

Services planned for Ridgefield resident Carl Tracy Ullman, 74

On Saturday, January 28, 2023, Carl Tracy Ullman, beloved husband and father of three, passed away at his home in Ridgefield, Connecticut following a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was 74 years old. Carl was born on November 10, 1948 to Myron and June Ullman. He grew up in Canfield,...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Letter: What is Inclusionary Zoning?

Why should inclusionary zoning matter to residents?. If this amendment passes as written, Inclusionary Zoning will allow high-density buildings in ALL neighborhoods in ALL parts of Ridgefield. See the below-unapproved meeting notes from the 1st public hearing this week. The NEXT public hearing is next Tuesday, February 7th at 7...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Are You Ready for Young Artists 2023!

The Katonah Museum of Art is proud to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the annual Young Artists exhibition. Young Artists 2023, on view February 5 – 26, 2023, features artworks by nearly 400 high school seniors, curated and installed by the students themselves. Representing some of the best in student artistic talent from more than 40 schools across Dutchess, Fairfield, Putnam, Rockland, and Westchester counties, the works range in scale, concept, media, and process, reflecting a diversity of expression in the aspiring artists.
KATONAH, NY
hamlethub.com

Danbury resident Bian M. Ramey, 46, has died

Bian M. Ramey, 46, of Danbury, son of Barbara (Setaro) Ramey of New Fairfield and the late Mitchell T. Ramey, died on Monday, January 30, 2023, at his residence. The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory...
DANBURY, CT

