wrwh.com
Commissioners Approve Opioid Settlement Funds For Youth Drug Education
(Cleveland)- White County Board of Commissioners has approved the use of Opioid Settlement Funds to be used for drug education in the county. Sheriff Rick Kelley made the request to the commissioners during this week’s commission work session and called commission meeting. The sheriff wants the settlement amount of...
Suspected bank robber accused of assaulting jail guard in Gainesville
David Ross was arrested after last week's holdup of a bank on Shallowford Road.
accesswdun.com
Suspect named after Hall County teen found dead in Jefferson
A Winder man has been identified as the suspect after a Hall County teenager was found dead in Jefferson in January. According to Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman, Willie Tremaine Nikholas Evans, 27, is charged with the death of Joshua Wick, 19. Evans was charged with malice murder, aggravated assault...
Red and Black
ACCPD blotter: Man with multiple warrants found with gun and drugs and more
Man with multiple warrants found with gun and drugs. On Jan. 30 at around 7 p.m., Athens-Clarke County Police Department officers responded to a report from another officer about a sighting of a man with multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants, according to an ACCPD report. The man was found asleep...
wrwh.com
White County Breaks Ground For New Tax Commissioner Building
(Cleveland)- The wet weather Thursday morning did not dampen the enthusiasm of officials as they gathered to break ground for a new White County Tax Commissioners office. The new facility will be located off North Main Street just past Ingles on property the county purchased last year for future county facilities.
Cherokee County DA leaves post to become Superior Court judge
After serving for more than 10 years as the Cherokee County District Attorney, Shannon Wallace was sworn in Monday as a ...
NE Ga police blotter includes apparently accidental shootings in Winterville, Young Harris
Police in Gainesville investigate a Monday night shooting at a shopping mall.
accesswdun.com
Woman killed in Forsyth County house fire
A woman from Cumming was killed Wednesday morning in a mobile home fire in northwest Forsyth County. According to Forsyth County Fire Division Chief Jason Shivers, Brittany Best, 36, was found dead at about 6 a.m. in the home on Watson Road. Crews were dispatched to the single-wide mobile home...
accesswdun.com
Residential fire in Lavonia ruled an arson
State authorities are seeking information after a home in Lavonia was destroyed in an arson. The Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire said in a press release the home on Pinehurst Road was destroyed by fire on January 24. “Under direction of the Franklin County Magistrate Judge’s Office,...
wrwh.com
Suspect Sought In Walmart Theft
(Cleveland)- Cleveland Police Department has gone to the public for help in identifying a suspect in a Walmart theft. A Facebook post by the department states that the theft occurred Monday, January 30th at the store in Cleveland. The suspect is described as a white male, tall, medium build, unknown...
accesswdun.com
Toccoa man killed in Franklin Co. wreck; four others hospitalized
A single-vehicle wreck in Franklin County left one person dead and four others injured on Wednesday afternoon. Toccoa resident Jimmy Tate, 73, was identified as the person killed in the accident, which occurred on GA 59 near One Mile Lane just before 3 p.m. "A white 2013 Chevrolet Express van...
wnctimes.com
2 Suspects in Recent Break-ins Arrested in Macon County
Watauga Road in Macon County early on January 30, 2023. The people were suspects in a recent break-in as well as wanted on numerous felony offenses. When the North Carolina Probation Department and the Macon County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene, a female met them at the door and confirmed the suspects were present inside the house. There were numerous unsuccessful attempts to speak with the 2 suspects verbally. The Macon County Sheriff's Office K9 Unit was also there, and it was decided that a K9 would be used to capture the suspects who were evading detection given the nature of the offenses. When the suspects refused to comply, K9 Jax's handler Cpl. Stamey warned them that a K9 would be unleashed into the house for apprehension purposes. K9 Jax was then brought up to the front door. Both people were quickly apprehended after they peacefully left the house.
accesswdun.com
Suspect identified in shooting at shopping center in Gainesville
The Gainesville Police Department reports having obtained warrants in connection with the shooting at the Village Shoppes of Gainesville off Dawsonville Highway. Guillermo Vazquez Martinez, 42, of Gainesville was allegedly charged with two counts of aggravated assault for the attempted murder of both victims. According to a Facebook post by...
accesswdun.com
Clarkesville man, a disabled vet. with memory loss, subject of Mattie's Call
A disabled veteran from Clarkesville is the subject of a Mattie's Call issued by local authorities on Wednesday night. James Brian Whittum, 74, was last seen driving his silver 2018 Toyota Highlander in the area of Toccoa Highway and Hills Crossing Road in Clarkesville around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle has a Georgia Purple Heart license plate, with the tag number WV912E.
SWAT standoff in Gwinnett County started with 10-year-old girl being kidnapped, police say
Police say a man is barricaded inside a home near Sycamore Road. It is unclear if anyone else is inside the home.
wrwh.com
Zoller Endorses Rebecca Yardley To Lead Georgia Republicans
(Cleveland)- Rebecca Yardley of Cleveland continues to build up support for her campaign to lead the Georgia Republican Party. Yardley has just received the endorsement of Martha Zoller. Zoller is best known for her media career which includes hosting the popular radio program, The Martha Zoller Show, on WDUN in...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Sports bike flees at over 140 mph; friend takes deceased woman, 39, to hospital; juvenile, 15, assaulted; allegations girl pulls knife on her grandfather
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 19 – 26, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Juvenile Runaway –...
wrwh.com
Robert Eugene Cabe, age 38, of Monroe
Robert Eugene Cabe, age 38, of Monroe, Georgia died, Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Memorial services will be held 3:00 pm, Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Life Church, Baldwin, Georgia. Family and friends should meet at the church by 2:45 pm. Arrangements are in the care of Whitfield Funeral Home,...
wrwh.com
White County Detention Center Report Week Ending January 31
(Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information from the county detention center for the period ending January 31, 2023. This report is a list of people arrested and booked into the White County Detention Center. The individuals identified have been charged with a crime, but...
FOX Carolina
Woman snuck fentanyl into jail, gave it to inmates who overdosed
SYLVA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl to inmates who then overdosed at the Jackson County Detention Center. Investigators said when 28-year-old Megan Tate was taken into custody in April 2021, she concealed fentanyl in a body cavity. She was booked into jail for suspected distribution of fentanyl at the time.
