Governor Maura Healey backs a dedicated seat for Boston on the MBTA’s board of directors, a change Mayor Michelle Wu has wanted for years. The seven members of the board that oversees the T are mostly appointed by the governor, with one seat for the state transportation secretary and another filled by the MBTA Advisory Board and reserved for someone with municipal government experience. There's no guarantee that Boston, which accounts for the bulk of the T's core service area, has a direct voice in running the T in its current governance structure.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO