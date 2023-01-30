Read full article on original website
wgbh.org
Healey supports giving Boston a seat on the MBTA board
Governor Maura Healey backs a dedicated seat for Boston on the MBTA’s board of directors, a change Mayor Michelle Wu has wanted for years. The seven members of the board that oversees the T are mostly appointed by the governor, with one seat for the state transportation secretary and another filled by the MBTA Advisory Board and reserved for someone with municipal government experience. There's no guarantee that Boston, which accounts for the bulk of the T's core service area, has a direct voice in running the T in its current governance structure.
wgbh.org
City commission issues its first fines under Boston Residents Jobs Policy
A Boston commission charged with enforcing a decades-old city diversity hiring policy issued its first fines Wednesday, penalizing two construction companies a combined $20,700 for failing to file the number of hours that Boston residents, women and people of color have worked on recent projects. Wednesday’s vote to sanction the...
wgbh.org
What would happen if Lindsay Clancy claims insanity in Duxbury case?
The tragic case of a Duxbury woman who appears to have killed all three of her children last week has generated worldwide attention. It has also prompted questions about why this happened in the first place, and what the appropriate legal consequences should be. Northeastern law professor and GBH legal analyst Daniel Medwed joined GBH's Morning Edition co-hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel to discuss the case. This transcript has been lightly edited.
wgbh.org
East Boston housing project will keep hundreds of residents in their homes
Philanthropists, housing rights advocates, nonprofit staff and elected leaders convened at the Barnes School Apartments in East Boston on Tuesday night, taking a victory lap for successfully completing one of the biggest and most unique housing deals of its kind: the acquisition of the aptly named Blue Line Portfolio. It’s...
wgbh.org
Mayor Wu officially moves to restructure Boston development
In a long-awaited move to break up Boston’s independent planning and economic development arm, Mayor Michelle Wu filed an order Monday asking the City Council to formally begin deconstructing the agency. It’s an initial step in a major reform process that will move at the pace of city and state bureaucracy.
wgbh.org
‘It’s kind of Russian Roulette’: How an animal tranquilizer is adding new risks to street drugs in New Hampshire
Nate Weddle has struggled with heroin addiction for years. He first came to Manchester about four years ago to live in a sober house, and did well there. But moving out on his own was harder than he thought. Since then, he’s gone back and forth between relapse and recovery.
wgbh.org
Sports betting goes live in Massachusetts as all eyes turn to state's newest industry
It was only 10 in the morning, but the casino floor at Encore Boston Harbor was already humming with excitement. In-person sports betting was set to go live in Massachusetts at three sites: Encore, Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville and MGM Springfield. A little over two dozen winners in Everett had been selected to be some of the first people in the commonwealth to legally place sports bets.
wgbh.org
Woburn teachers strike, saying city officials won’t compromise
Public schools across Woburn are poised to close for a second day on Tuesday after negotiations between city officials and the teachers union deteriorated. Barbara Locke, president of the teachers association in the small city north of Boston, said pay raises for teaching assistants was a major point of contention.
wgbh.org
New behavioral health centers will be a 'one-stop shop' for mental health wellness
In one of his last acts as governor of Massachusetts, Charlie Baker established 25 new behavioral health centers across the state and launched a 24/7 mental health hotline to both increase access to mental health services and lessen the burden on emergency rooms. To learn more about the centers, Greater...
