Boston, MA

wgbh.org

Healey supports giving Boston a seat on the MBTA board

Governor Maura Healey backs a dedicated seat for Boston on the MBTA’s board of directors, a change Mayor Michelle Wu has wanted for years. The seven members of the board that oversees the T are mostly appointed by the governor, with one seat for the state transportation secretary and another filled by the MBTA Advisory Board and reserved for someone with municipal government experience. There's no guarantee that Boston, which accounts for the bulk of the T's core service area, has a direct voice in running the T in its current governance structure.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

City commission issues its first fines under Boston Residents Jobs Policy

A Boston commission charged with enforcing a decades-old city diversity hiring policy issued its first fines Wednesday, penalizing two construction companies a combined $20,700 for failing to file the number of hours that Boston residents, women and people of color have worked on recent projects. Wednesday’s vote to sanction the...
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

What would happen if Lindsay Clancy claims insanity in Duxbury case?

The tragic case of a Duxbury woman who appears to have killed all three of her children last week has generated worldwide attention. It has also prompted questions about why this happened in the first place, and what the appropriate legal consequences should be. Northeastern law professor and GBH legal analyst Daniel Medwed joined GBH's Morning Edition co-hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel to discuss the case. This transcript has been lightly edited.
DUXBURY, MA
wgbh.org

East Boston housing project will keep hundreds of residents in their homes

Philanthropists, housing rights advocates, nonprofit staff and elected leaders convened at the Barnes School Apartments in East Boston on Tuesday night, taking a victory lap for successfully completing one of the biggest and most unique housing deals of its kind: the acquisition of the aptly named Blue Line Portfolio. It’s...
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Mayor Wu officially moves to restructure Boston development

In a long-awaited move to break up Boston’s independent planning and economic development arm, Mayor Michelle Wu filed an order Monday asking the City Council to formally begin deconstructing the agency. It’s an initial step in a major reform process that will move at the pace of city and state bureaucracy.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Sports betting goes live in Massachusetts as all eyes turn to state's newest industry

It was only 10 in the morning, but the casino floor at Encore Boston Harbor was already humming with excitement. In-person sports betting was set to go live in Massachusetts at three sites: Encore, Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville and MGM Springfield. A little over two dozen winners in Everett had been selected to be some of the first people in the commonwealth to legally place sports bets.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

Woburn teachers strike, saying city officials won’t compromise

Public schools across Woburn are poised to close for a second day on Tuesday after negotiations between city officials and the teachers union deteriorated. Barbara Locke, president of the teachers association in the small city north of Boston, said pay raises for teaching assistants was a major point of contention.
WOBURN, MA

