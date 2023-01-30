ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Public Service Company of Okla. issues safety precautions in severe winter weather

By Alexa Mostrom
KRMG
 3 days ago

PSO has made extra preparations to keep people safe amid inclement weather said Wayne Greene spokesman for PSO.

“We’ve requested 225 additional resources from our mutual aid system we’ll have well over 1,000 people, foresters, assessors, and line people ready to deal with whatever problems we face,” said Wayne Greene spokesman for Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO).

They are emphasizing safety and to keep your house warm.

You can conserve energy by unplugging smart appliances you’re not using like TVs or gaming consoles and making sure furniture or other items aren’t blocking heating vents.

PSO is currently experiencing minimal power outages.

With the extra resources and minimal power outages, PSO is not concerned about its ability to keep your house warm.

“PSO is a prep company and we’re always analyzing the situation and planning and rehearsing so I think we’ll be ready for whatever situation we deal with here,” said Greene.

