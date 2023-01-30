Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
What Patrick Mahomes Told Joe Burrow After AFC Title Game
Patrick Mahomes is confident Sunday wasn’t the last time he’ll see Joe Burrow in an AFC Championship Game. Mahomes has every reason to believe that, as the clash at Arrowhead Stadium over the weekend was a rematch of last season’s conference championship showdown. But unlike the late-January tilt last year, it was Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs who claimed the Lamar Hunt Trophy this time around and reserved a spot in Super Bowl LVII.
Patriots Send Simple Tweet After Tom Brady Officially Retires
Well, it finally happened: Tom Brady has retired from the NFL. On the one-year anniversary of his eventually bogus retirement announcement, Brady on Wednesday shared a video in which he said he’s ending his career “for good.” Barring another change of heart, there will be no joining of the Las Vegas Raiders or New York Jets — or reunion with the Patriots, for that matter — for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.
Why Tom Brady Officially Retiring Could Be Good News For Patriots
If you’re among those who were hoping for a Tom Brady-Patriots reunion this offseason, then Wednesday’s retirement announcement from the greatest quarterback in NFL history probably was a bummer. Otherwise, New England and its fans should view Brady’s Wednesday morning farewell as good news for the Patriots.
Julian Edelman Makes Offer To Tom Brady After QB’s Retirement
Julian Edelman wants to be teammates with Tom Brady again. No, we’re not talking about Brady throwing to Edelman in an NFL game, something the duo did better than most quarterback-wide receiver tandems in league history across a decade in New England. A football reunion is off the table, as Edelman recently ended comeback speculation and Brady on Wednesday retired “for good.”
Tom Brady Retirement: QB Had Surprising Plan Entering Offseason
Tom Brady’s team learned about his retirement decision just two hours before the rest of us. Brady informed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 6 a.m. ET on Wednesday that he was calling it a career, according to a report from ESPN’s Jeff Darlington. The quarterback publicly announced his retirement in a social media video posted at 8:12 a.m.
This Buccaneers Player Officially Caught Tom Brady’s Last Touchdown Pass
Tom Brady called it a career Wednesday, which means Cameron Brate officially caught the future Hall of Famer’s last touchdown pass. The 45-year-old announced in a video on his Twitter account he will retire “for good” after 23 seasons in the NFL. Many around the league congratulated Brady on a legendary career, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fellow future Hall of Famer J.J. Watt.
Reminder: Robert Kraft Wants Tom Brady To Retire With Patriots
New England Patriots fans want closure with Tom Brady — and so does Robert Kraft. Brady on Wednesday officially retired — for real this time — at 45 years old. And a new report indicates the legendary quarterback entered the offseason with plans either to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or retire; there would be no free agency sweepstakes.
Serena Williams Trolls Tom Brady’s Retirement Post On Instagram
When Tom Brady announced his retirement Wednesday morning, he had many questioning whether he was for real this time or if he’d make a triumphant return to the NFL in due time. The future Hall of Fame quarterback posted his retirement video across his social media channels after 23...
Everyone Made Same Joke After Tom Brady Announced Retirement
Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday after 23 years. But fans understandably were a bit skeptical. Brady took to social media to break the news himself, unlike last year when it was leaked before he made his own announcement. This time he revealed it was “for good.”
Patrick Mahomes, Derek Jeter Among Those Congratulating Tom Brady On Retirement
Tom Brady closed the book on his NFL career (for good this time) Wednesday morning. The quarterback hangs up his pads after 23 incredible seasons which included a 20-year run with the New England Patriots, seven Super Bowl titles and a career that likely no other quarterback will come close to replicating.
Gisele Bündchen Reacts To Ex-Husband Tom Brady Retiring From NFL
Tom Brady’s NFL retirement announcement prompted social media reactions from some of the most famous people on the planet. Included in the outpouring of messages was Gisele Bündchen, who garnered a heightened level of attention in what proved to be the legendary quarterback’s final season in the league.
Patriots Draft Rumors: Pats ‘Enamored’ With These Two Prospects
The New England Patriots aren’t just coaching NFL draft prospects at this week’s East-West Shrine Bowl. They’re also, of course, evaluating them. And two reportedly have caught their eye in Las Vegas. The Draft Network’s Tony Pauline on Tuesday reported members of New England’s staff “are telling...
Should Patriots Fans Want Tom Brady To Retire With Organization?
Patriots owner Robert Kraft should not be the only New England fan that wants Tom Brady to retire as a member of the organization. Brady and the Patriots had a very noteworthy break up, of course. The then-six-time Super Bowl champion officially departed New England in March 2020 after two decades with the organization. He ended up playing the final three seasons of his Hall of Fame career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
How Bill Belichick Humbled Chad Johnson Upon Joining Patriots
Chad Johnson was the cream of the crop for the bulk of his 10-year run with the Cincinnati Bengals. But upon arriving in Foxboro, the former star wide receiver quickly learned he was just another player with the Patriots. Johnson looked back on his New England tenure during a recent...
Julian Edelman Gives Patriots Players Heads-Up About Bill O’Brien
If a Patriots player is chewed out by Bill O’Brien this summer, that doesn’t mean the individual is in the New England offensive coordinator’s dog house. Quite the contrary, in fact. Edelman helped current Patriots set expectations for O’Brien during a recent appearance on NBC Sports Boston’s...
You May Want To Rethink Betting On Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes In Super Bowl LVII
The NFL season is down to just one game, with the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles set to match up in Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs and Eagles entered the postseason as the top seed in their respective conferences, with Philadelphia opening up as 1.5-point favorites over Kansas City for the big game at State Farm Stadium. Super Bowl LVII will be just the second playoff game in the Patrick Mahomes era that the Chiefs enter as underdogs, which has led many to place wagers on KC.
Patriots Rumors: O-Line Coach Candidate Not Joining New England
Cross Adrian Klemm off your list of potential New England Patriots coaching hires. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning on Wednesday said he expects Klemm to remain in his current role as the Ducks’ associate head coach/run game coordinator/offensive line coach, per The Oregonian’s James Crepa. Klemm, a former...
Aaron Rodgers To Colts? Coach Praise Sparks Speculation
Aaron Rodgers doesn’t want to get into specifics about his plans for the future, and that’s certainly his right. That he’s opting to hold off on making those decisions in part out of respect for the two teams playing in the Super Bowl is a nice thought, too.
Rob Parker Calls Out Patriots’ ‘Cheating’ After Tom Brady’s Retirement
Almost everyone and their grandma heaped praise on Tom Brady after the quarterback announced his retirement Wednesday, closing the book on an NFL career that spanned 23 seasons and included an unprecedented seven Super Bowl titles. Rob Parker, predictably, took a different approach to the news, instead pointing out the...
