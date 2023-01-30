Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in MaineEast Coast TravelerMaine State
Sam's Club Unexpectedly Closes a Location in Maine Until Further NoticeBryan DijkhuizenScarborough, ME
WATCH: Owl in Kittery Takes a Ride on Spinning Wind Sculpture
Good thing owls don't get dizzy. Bill Sherman caught this beautiful owl on top of his wind sculpture in Kittery and NewsCenter Maine shared it. I wasn't sure what kind of owl is this, but Bird Feeder Hub had a great article about the 8 different owls commonly found in Maine. This appears to be a Barred Owl. I wonder if Bill Sherman who shot the video heard the phrase,
Have You Been to This New Hampshire Inn With a Giant Scrabble Board?
It's February, aka the month of love, and how lucky are we that some of the most romantic getaway spots in the country are only a quick drive away? When seeking out a romantic weekend destination, I like to make sure a few boxes are checked. First of all, there...
Maine Hidden Gem Only Place in the State Named in Yelp’s Top 100 Pizza Places
There is nothing better than grabbing a slice with the best bubbly crust, raising it to your mouth and taking a bite. The cheese is perfect, the sauce it scrumptious, and the dough is cooked to perfection. Pizza, that's right. Pizza is a traditional staple in all of our diets and has been for centuries.
Massachusetts Gets Lucky With a 2nd Mega Millions Jackpot Winner
💲 It's the second Mega Millions jackpot sold in Massachusetts in January. 💲 Never before has Mega Millons had four jackpot winners in one month. 💲 A single jackpot with an annuity value of $1.35 billion was sold in Lebanon, Maine, for the January 13 drawing. New...
Here’s How to Win Tickets to Mike McDonald’s Comedy Extravaganza in Rochester, New Hamsphire
We've got your chance to score tickets to see Mike McDonald's Comedy Extravaganza at the Rochester Opera House in Rochester, New Hampshire, on February 11. It's going to be five comedians bringing jokes and punchlines that will tickle your funny bone. So how can you win?. Easy, just make sure...
Watch This New Hampshire Police Dog Take a Work Break and Go Sledding
Around this time every year, I often need to give myself a snow-related pep talk. After a big storm, I take a long hard look in the mirror and say "only (however many more) weeks of this, Kira! Spring will be here before we know it!" But eventually, I will...
Did You Know That Helen Pierce from Netflix’s ‘Ozark’ Lives in Maine?
If you've been hiding under a rock and you don't know what the hit series "Ozark" is, minimize this article, go watch it and then come back, and you'll see how it is a life-changing series on Netflix. This article will not have any spoilers, but it will have a...
First Street in Dover, New Hampshire, Closed Monday for Old Courthouse Work
The delivery of walls to the old courthouse will close First Street in Dover on Monday. The street will be closed between 6:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. to allow a mobile crane to unload the prefabricated walls. Traffic on Central Avenue will also be impacted, as the crane will be...
Striker Force: NHSPCA Nurses Dog Living in Squalor Back to Health
🔴 A neighbor noticed Striker's poor appearance and notified the NHSPCA in Stratham. 🔴 He had an injury or infection in his ears and an untreated abscess in his mouth. 🔴 "We are so grateful for the person who called to let us know that he needed help," NHSPCA Executive Director Lisa Dennison said.
