Lauren London Shares How She Found “Courage” To Act Again After Nipsey’s Death
“I just always think about what I know Nip would want me to do and what I know my children deserve,” the actress said. You People has been the talk of pop culture as the Kenya Barris film eased its way to Netflix, and the film’s star, Lauren London, has been hopping from one outlet to the next to help promote it. The actress took some deserved time away from the spotlight following the death of Nipsey Hussle. She reflected on her return to the big screen while on The Drew Barrymore Show.
LisaRaye McCoy Doubles Down That Kylie Jenner Copied Her Style
Despite receiving pushback, LisaRaye still believes she inspired Kylie’s Schiaparelli look. We witnessed several stars turn heads at Paris Fashion Week, but few had the effect of Kylie Jenner. The reality mogul appeared at the Schiaparelli show wearing the designer’s original gown adorned with a faux fur lion’s head on one shoulder. The look even received approval from PETA, but LisaRaye McCoy took to Instagram to point out that she wore the style first—sort of. The actress did wear a white gown with a small tiger’s head on one shoulder for Da Brat’s birthday party. She penned a caption saying Jenner copied her style.
'Stranger Things,' Jenna Ortega among Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards nominees
"CBS Mornings" co-host Nate Burleson and TikTok star Charli D'Amelio will host the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in March.
PnB Rock’s Girlfriend Shares Family Photo Mourning Late Rapper
PnB Rock’s girlfriend shared a family photo of the two of them with their daughter on Instagram, Monday. PnB Rock’s girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, mourned the late rapper on her Instagram Story, earlier this week. She shared a family photo of the two of them with their daughter. “We...
Paris Hilton's Husband 'Kissed' Newborn Daughter & 'Left' Never To Talk To Her Again 10 Years Before Welcoming Son With Hotel Heiress
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are parents to a son — but her husband, whose estimated worth is $40 million, also has a 10-year-old daughter he allegedly "abandoned" right after her birth who has never met her stepmom and reportedly has no relationship with her father, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source revealed the last time Carter, 41, allegedly saw his daughter. He was there when his ex-girlfriend, Laura Bellizzi, gave birth to their daughter, Evie, but "within minutes of her arrival, he held her, kissed her on the forehead, handed her back to her mother, and left."The insider claimed that "Evie has...
Amber Rose Offers To Eat Ass In Exchange For Super Bowl Tickets, Diplo & Russell Simmons Respond
The mother of two is offering her “bussy eatin” skills to anyone willing to slip her some seats to the upcoming game. One thing fans will surely always praise Amber Rose for is her authenticity. Over the years, the model has become a pro at being proud of her identity, speaking her truth, and – at times – stirring the pot on social media.
London On Da Track Shares Adorable Photos Of His & Summer Walker’s Daughter
London On Da Track shares an adorable video of his daughter in the studio. London On Da Track and Summer Walker’s child, Bubbles, evidently takes after her parents. The superstar producer shared photos of himself and his daughter on the timeline this week. The slideshow included photos and videos of London and Bubbles playing in the pool and spending quality father-daughter time. However, one slide also contains footage of Bubbles in the studio playing with London’s equipment. It seems as though he’s already preparing her for stardom at an early age.
Angela Simmons Quotes Nicki Minaj & Rocks Yo Gotti-Gifted CMG Chain In New TikTok
Angela Simmons flexes a CMG chain in her new TikTok video. Angela Simmons & Yo Gotti are becoming the next it couple. Yo Gotti openly admitted to having a crush on Angela Simmons in 2016’s smash single, “Down In The DMs.” Seven years later, they finally became an item and they aren’t hiding it.
John Legend Reveals the Sentimental Meaning Behind Daughter Esti's Name
Watch: John Legend Reveals Meaning Behind Daughter Esti's Name. John Legend's newborn baby's name turned out to be a happy coincidence. The "All of Me" singer and wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed their third child, daughter Esti Maxine Stephens, on Jan. 13. And though John exclusively told E! News correspondent Courtney Lopez that the name was Chrissy's idea, it ended up having a surprising family connection.
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Welcome Their Third Baby Together
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's new arrival joins daughters Gio, 4, and Dusty, 6 Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are officially parents of three! The Maroon 5 frontman, 43, and the former Victoria's Secret model, 34, have welcomed their third baby, a source confirms exclusively to PEOPLE. The couple, who are already parents to daughters Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 6, have not shared any further details about their new addition at this time. The pair had long discussed expanding their family, Prinsloo told Entertainment Tonight last winter. "We always knew we wanted a second one....
Boosie Agrees With Young Scooter About Snitches Going On Tour
Boosie says that he agrees with Young Scooter about snitches teaming up to go on tour. Boosie agreed with Young Scooter on Twitter, Monday, saying that rappers who snitch should all go on tour together and sell cheese at the concessions. Scooter had come up with the idea on his Instagram Story, earlier in the week.
Kanye West Thought His Career Was Over After Taylor Swift Incident, Says Consequence
EXCLUSIVE - Consequence has said that Kanye West was worried his career was over after his infamous interruption of Taylor Swift at the 2009 MTV VMAs. The incident transpired after Swift’s “You Belong With Me” music video beat out Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies” visual, among others, for the Best Female Video award.
Summer Walker Takes Stroll With Her Twins
Summer Walker brought her twins out on a stroll on Tuesday night. Summer Walker has shared a picture of herself taking her twins out on a stroll on her Instagram Story. The post comes a month after the rapper gave birth to the two children. Walker didn’t include a caption...
Pregnant Keke Palmer Reveals the Baby Names She and Boyfriend Darius Jackson Have Ruled Out
Watch: Pregnant Keke Palmer Teases Potential Baby Names. These baby names are a firm nope for Keke Palmer. The Nope star, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson recently revealed that the couple have picked a name for their son. But while they aren't going public with the moniker just yet, she shared that they've opted towards a more traditional name.
DJ Jazzy Jeff Calls Out “The Source” For Not Knowing He’s A Real DJ
DJ Jazzy Jeff went back and forth with “The Source” on Twitter. DJ Jazzy Jeff went back and forth with the Twitter page for The Source, Sunday, after the outlet joked about not knowing he is a real DJ. The Source says that the page was hacked, citing the fact that they’ve covered Jazzy Jeff’s work as a DJ before.
Terrence J Claims Beyoncé Made $45 Million For Dubai Show
Terrence J recently reflected on Beyoncé’s performance in Dubai. Terrence J says that Beyoncé earned $45 million for her controversial performance in Dubai. Reflecting on the show during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Terrence J revealed the figure the global star was paid as well as how the show went down.
Rupert Grint reveals the life of a child actor gone right: wife, kid, horror projects
With two dark roles atop his resume, child-actor success story Rupert Grint wouldn't mind 'doing something light next — like a Christmas movie.'
Marcus Jordan & Larsa Pippen Seal Secret Handshake With A Kiss
Marcus Jordan shows off his secret handshake with his “twin” Larsa Pippen. Marcus Jordan, 32, and Larsa Pippen, 48 are officially an item. After months of speculation, Jordan and Pippen made their relationship IG official. Marcus Jordan shared a video of him and his “twin” on Instagram as they showed off their secret handshake and sealed it with a kiss. Jordan used Drake and 21 Savage’s “Treacherous Twins” to soundtrack the Reel. He captioned the post, “Twistin’ up my fingers for my twin.”
Cam’ron Turned Down $300K Offer For Iconic Pink Coat: “They Didn’t Deserve It”
Cam’ron explained that that he won’t sell the jacket to anyone who doesn’t understand its importance. Despite the demand for Cam’ron’s iconic pink fur coat that he debuted over 20 years ago, the rapper isn’t willing to sell it to anyone. You could imagine many individuals offered to purchase the jacket from him over the years. The cultural value outweighs any dollar sign attached to it, especially if the potential buyer doesn’t understand its significance.
Diddy’s Daughter Love Combs Enjoys A Baby Massage
Baby Love is enjoying all the luxuries that comes with being a Combs. When you’re the child of a superstar like Sean “Diddy” Combs, you’re afforded luxuries that only a few can buy. The world was shocked with Diddy shared that he welcomed another child into the world. Quickly, internet sleuths deduced that the mother was a woman named Dana Tran, and since that time, the media mogul has been sharing small bits of his time with his baby girl, Love.
