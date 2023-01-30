Read full article on original website
beefmagazine.com
Weekly livestock comments for Jan. 27, 2023
Fed cattle traded $1 lower compared to last week on a live basis. Prices on a live basis were mainly $153 to $155 while dressed prices were mainly $247 to $248. The 5-area weighted average prices thru Thursday were $153.84 live, down $1.23 compared to last week and $247.72 dressed, down $0.29 from a week ago. A year ago, prices were $136.93 live and $218.00 dressed.
agupdate.com
Missouri family adapts into hog production
Matt Stubblefield is adamant about the fact that he is a cattleman, not a hog farmer. But with generations of pork producers in his family, raising hogs was just a part of the farm operation. “The hog barn on my father-in-law’s property was built by his grandpa in the 1950’s...
Agriculture Online
U.S. beef cow herd falls to lowest level since 1962, USDA says
CHICAGO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. beef cow herd dropped to its lowest level since 1962, U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed on Tuesday, after a severe drought raised costs for livestock feed. Ranchers increasingly sent cows to slaughter last year, instead of keeping them to reproduce, as dry...
Agriculture Online
Good year ahead for cattle, CattleFax market experts say
If you were lucky enough to hang on to your cow herd through the double whammy of drought and the pandemic over the past three years, you may finally get rewarded this year. The market experts at CattleFax told beef producers at the 2023 Cattle Industry Convention in New Orleans that this could be a record price year for all classes of cattle.
beefmagazine.com
Limit feeding cows corn as an alternative to hay
The lack of forage due to drought and current hay prices have producers considering alternative options for feeding cows this winter. One competitive option to consider is replacing some hay in the diet with corn. Since corn has a higher energy content than hay, the cost of feeding hay is often higher than corn on a price per pound of energy basis. For example, corn priced at $6.76/bushel ($241/ton) with a total digestible nutrients (TDN) value of 88% equates to approximately $0.16 per pound of TDN while hay priced at $205/ton with a TDN value of 52% is nearly $0.22 per pound of TDN.
Use Of Soybean By-products In Animal Feed
Do you know that incorporating soybeans and their byproducts in the rations for dairy cattle has become a common practice these days? They are an excellent source of amino acids and can easily fit into any forage-based quota. Depending on how they have been processed, they can provide cattle with high-quality protein, degradable, undegradable, and soluble protein, energy, fat, and even fiber.
Egg prices to remain high due to bird flu, economists say
Egg prices continue to set all-time per-dozen price records, primarily due to a devastating bout of avian influenza that has led to the deaths of tens of millions of commercial poultry in the United States. Experts say prices for consumers are still trending in the wrong direction. “Our forecasting model...
