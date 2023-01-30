Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Today is Monongalia and Preston County Day at the West Virginia Legislature
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Monongalia and Preston County Day at the Legislature will begin on Thursday morning as it always has — COVID years excepted — with a buckwheat cake breakfast at the Capitol showcasing Preston County’s signature food. After that, it’s down to business...
WVNews
West Virginia's French Creek Freddie predicts early spring
FRENCH CREEK, W.Va. — West Virginia has seen a relatively mild winter the past few months, and the state's resident woodchuck weatherman predicts this trend will give way to an early spring. French Creek Freddie called for warmer temperatures during his annual Groundhog Day celebration at the state’s Wildlife...
WVNews
French Creek Freddie says bring on Spring
FRENCH CREEK, W.Va. (W.Va. News) – Thursday morning West Virginia’s famous groundhog prognosticator, French Creek Freddie, disagreed with his older brother Punxsutawney Phil. Freddie DID NOT see his shadow, which means Spring-like weather is just around the corner. All seats at the West Virginia Wildlife Center outside French...
WVNews
Michael Dennis O’Leary
Michael Dennis O’Leary, age 74, of Buckhannon, WV, died Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Holbrook Healthcare Center in Buckhannon. He was born April 14, 1948, in New Bedford, MA, a son of the late Timothy and Jean Melanson O’Leary.
WVNews
Donna Maria Funk
NEWBURG — Donna Maria Funk, 79 of Tunnelton, WV, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born on April 10, 1943, in Morgantown, daughter of Doris (Wilson) Sulick of Tunnelton and the late John Sulick. Donna was founder and operator at Preston Hope House and served the community for over 38 years. She previously worked at Saint Michaels for seven years and Camp Dawson for six years.
WVNews
Larry Bruce Rosier, Jr.
Larry Bruce Rosier, Jr., 62, of Fairmont passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Mon Health Medical Center, with family by his side. He was born in Grafton, on May 11, 1960, son of Larry Bruce Rosier, Sr. and Patty Martin Rosier.
WVNews
Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital recognized
KINGWOOD, W.Va. — The Preston County News & Journal has announced their winners for the 2022 Preston County’s Top Picks. Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital Physical Therapy & Fitness Center was awarded No.1 rehabilitation center and during the Preston County’s Top Picks Readers’ Choice Awards, Amanda Stuchell was named the No. 1 physical therapist.
WVNews
Jacqueline “Jackie” (Montgomery) McClain
WESTON- Jacqueline “Jackie” (Montgomery) McClain, 94, of Weston went to be with the Lord on January 31, 2023 at Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Hospital in Weston. She had been under the care of Crestview. Nursing Home in Jane Lew. She was born in Morgantown on June 15, 1928:...
WVNews
Edward “Ed” Wayne Gump
JANE LEW- Edward “Ed” Wayne Gump, 73, of Good Hope, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, in the comfort of his home surrounded by loving family. Ed was born in Clarksburg on May 17, 1949, a son of the late Gerald Wayne Gump and Mildred Ayers Gump Starkey. In addition to his parents, Ed was also preceded in death by his step-father, Jack Starkey who from the age of five raised Ed and gave him the tools to be the great man he was; and two siblings: Linda Baker and Donnie Starkey.
WVNews
Local businessman donates to St. Joseph's Foundation campaign
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Mike Ross, president of Mike Ross, Inc. and Ross & Wharton Gas Company, recently made a donation to the WVU Medicine St. Joseph’s Hospital Foundation’s 2022-2023 campaign. The campaign, “Our Vision-Your Health, Advancing Surgical Services at St. Joseph’s Hospital” will provide advanced...
WVNews
WVU football adds defensive lineman to 2023 class
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia head coach Neal Brown noted that his program would not have a busy signing day in February as it received most of its letters of intent in the early December period, but the Mountaineers did add one player to their incoming 2023 roster Wednesday when Corey McIntyre Jr. followed up on his verbal commitment with his official signing.
WVNews
Bittinger News
A blood drive will be held at the Grantsville Fire Hall from noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 6. The fire hall is located at 178 Springs Road, Grantsville. Another blood drive will be held at the Deep Creek Volunteer Fire Company from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 14.
WVNews
Jeffery Frantz
GRANTSVILLE — Jeffery L. Frantz, 63, of Grantsville, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at UPMC Western Maryland, Cumberland, after a short but courageous bout with cancer. In the last act on earth, surrounded by his mother and sister, Kim, Jeff smiled as he entered the loving embrace of his heavenly father.
WVNews
WVU falls to No. 15 TCU in Fort Worth
West Virginia went to Fort Worth Wednesday night looking for a season sweep of No. 15 TCU, but instead, it was the Horned Frogs who got revenge for the Mountaineers’ 74-64 victory 13 days ago in Morgantown. This time Texas Christian (17-5, 6-3) turned the tables on WVU (13-9,...
WVNews
Injury status, fouls and free throw performance loom as critical in WVU trip to TCU
There's life in WVU's men's basketball program yet. Left but all for dead by many observers after a disappointing home loss to Texas, the Mountaineers have rallied for two consecutive wins and are back in position to vie for an NCAA bid as they travel to Fort Worth, Texas, to face TCU in the first of its return games in the Big 12's double-round robin schedule.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Danni Nichols 1/31/23
West Virginia guard Danni Nichols notes that finding a way to win without teammate Madisen Smith at TCU was another sign of progress for Dawn Plitzuweit's first Mountaineer squad. Basketball. Danni Nichols. Big 12. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium...
Comments / 0