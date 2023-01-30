Read full article on original website
WVNews
WVU falls to No. 15 TCU in Fort Worth
West Virginia went to Fort Worth Wednesday night looking for a season sweep of No. 15 TCU, but instead, it was the Horned Frogs who got revenge for the Mountaineers’ 74-64 victory 13 days ago in Morgantown. This time Texas Christian (17-5, 6-3) turned the tables on WVU (13-9,...
WVNews
WVU football adds defensive lineman to 2023 class
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia head coach Neal Brown noted that his program would not have a busy signing day in February as it received most of its letters of intent in the early December period, but the Mountaineers did add one player to their incoming 2023 roster Wednesday when Corey McIntyre Jr. followed up on his verbal commitment with his official signing.
WVNews
West Virginia looks for an upgrade in versatility at tight end
West Virginia has spent plenty of scholarship equity in upgrading its tight end position. It is expected to enter the 2023 season with six scholarship tight ends, but none are overloaded with experience for the Mountaineers. Despite that, WVU hopes that this year begins its upgrade at TE.
WVNews
West Virginia quarterbacking great Rasheed Marshall recovering from pulmonary embolism
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A couple of weeks back this tweet showed up on my Twitter feed:. "Thank you @NealBrown_WVU and the entire @WVUfootball program for their thoughts and prayers after a recent health issue I received a heartfelt message in the mail that really lifted my spirits as I embark on this journey to recovery."
WVNews
Doddridge QB Huffman signs with Glenville State football
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Trenton Huffman’s time in Doddridge County was brief, but it helped put him in position to become a college football quarterback. On Thursday, Huffman made his future plans official, signing his letter of intent to play for Glenville State University in the fall. He was joined by coaches, family and teammates for a ceremony overlooking the stadium where he played his final year of high school football.
WVNews
Injury status, fouls and free throw performance loom as critical in WVU trip to TCU
There's life in WVU's men's basketball program yet. Left but all for dead by many observers after a disappointing home loss to Texas, the Mountaineers have rallied for two consecutive wins and are back in position to vie for an NCAA bid as they travel to Fort Worth, Texas, to face TCU in the first of its return games in the Big 12's double-round robin schedule.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Danni Nichols 1/31/23
West Virginia guard Danni Nichols notes that finding a way to win without teammate Madisen Smith at TCU was another sign of progress for Dawn Plitzuweit's first Mountaineer squad. Basketball. Danni Nichols. Big 12. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium...
WVNews
Fairmont Senior's Kate Gribben signs with West Liberty women's soccer
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — As she was considering her post-high school soccer options, West Liberty University stood out to Fairmont Senior’s Kate Gribben. “It fit all my needs,” Gribben said. “It was a small college, which I wanted, and they had the (biology) program that I needed. The soccer program is astounding.”
WVNews
Donna Maria Funk
NEWBURG — Donna Maria Funk, 79, of Tunnelton, WV, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born on April 10, 1943, in Morgantown, daughter of Doris (Wilson) Sulick of Tunnelton and the late John Sulick. Donna was founder and operator at Preston Hope House and served the community for over 38 years. She previously worked at Saint Michaels for seven years and Camp Dawson for six years.
WVNews
West Virginia's French Creek Freddie predicts early spring
FRENCH CREEK, W.Va. — West Virginia has seen a relatively mild winter the past few months, and the state's resident woodchuck weatherman predicts this trend will give way to an early spring. French Creek Freddie called for warmer temperatures during his annual Groundhog Day celebration at the state’s Wildlife...
WVNews
Stanley Lewis Chipps
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Stanley Lewis Chipps, 83, of Clarksburg departed this life on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, in the United Hospital Center, Bridgeport. He was born on November 30, 1939, in Salem, a son of the late Ernest Lee and Susie May Bond Chipps.
WVNews
Larry Bruce Rosier, Jr.
Larry Bruce Rosier, Jr., 62, of Fairmont passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Mon Health Medical Center, with family by his side. He was born in Grafton, on May 11, 1960, son of Larry Bruce Rosier, Sr. and Patty Martin Rosier.
WVNews
Jacqueline “Jackie” (Montgomery) McClain
WESTON- Jacqueline “Jackie” (Montgomery) McClain, 94, of Weston went to be with the Lord on January 31, 2023 at Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Hospital in Weston. She had been under the care of Crestview. Nursing Home in Jane Lew. She was born in Morgantown on June 15, 1928:...
WVNews
French Creek Freddie says bring on Spring
FRENCH CREEK, W.Va. (W.Va. News) – On Thursday morning, West Virginia’s famous groundhog prognosticator, French Creek Freddie, disagreed with his older brother, Punxsutawney Phil. Freddie DID NOT see his shadow, which means spring-like weather is just around the corner. All seats at the West Virginia Wildlife Center outside...
WVNews
Edward “Ed” Wayne Gump
JANE LEW- Edward “Ed” Wayne Gump, 73, of Good Hope, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, in the comfort of his home surrounded by loving family. Ed was born in Clarksburg on May 17, 1949, a son of the late Gerald Wayne Gump and Mildred Ayers Gump Starkey. In addition to his parents, Ed was also preceded in death by his step-father, Jack Starkey who from the age of five raised Ed and gave him the tools to be the great man he was; and two siblings: Linda Baker and Donnie Starkey.
WVNews
Pierpont Culinary Academy moves to new facility inside Middletown Commons
WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WV News) — Pierpont Community and Technical College’s food service management students have a new place to call home thanks to the school’s brand-new culinary academy located at the Middletown Commons, which offers more space and experience to students. After being previously housed on...
WVNews
William Wolfe Sr.
TERRA ALTA — William Wayne Wolfe Sr., 76, of Terra Alta, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at home. The son of the late Charles Reed and Lucy Conner Wolfe, he was born April 7, 1946, in Terra Alta.
WVNews
Michael Dennis O’Leary
Michael Dennis O’Leary, age 74, of Buckhannon, WV, died Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Holbrook Healthcare Center in Buckhannon. He was born April 14, 1948, in New Bedford, MA, a son of the late Timothy and Jean Melanson O’Leary.
WVNews
Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital recognized
KINGWOOD, W.Va. — The Preston County News & Journal has announced their winners for the 2022 Preston County’s Top Picks. Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital Physical Therapy & Fitness Center was awarded No.1 rehabilitation center and during the Preston County’s Top Picks Readers’ Choice Awards, Amanda Stuchell was named the No. 1 physical therapist.
WVNews
Diamond Appliance Repairs partners with Highpoint TV & Appliance
OAKLAND — Diamond Appliance Repairs of Oakland has partnered with Highpoint TV & Appliance in Salisbury, Pennsylvania. Chris Sevigny has owned Diamond Appliance since 2019. Partners Vernon Yoder and Mark Garlitz started Highpoint Electronics in 1986.
