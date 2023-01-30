JANE LEW- Edward “Ed” Wayne Gump, 73, of Good Hope, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, in the comfort of his home surrounded by loving family. Ed was born in Clarksburg on May 17, 1949, a son of the late Gerald Wayne Gump and Mildred Ayers Gump Starkey. In addition to his parents, Ed was also preceded in death by his step-father, Jack Starkey who from the age of five raised Ed and gave him the tools to be the great man he was; and two siblings: Linda Baker and Donnie Starkey.

