Missing 15-year-old found dead at Ann Arbor Pioneer's football stadium

The search for a missing teenager in Ann Arbor has ended tragically as 15-year-old Adriana Davidson's body was found at the football field at Pioneer High School.

Davidson never came home from school Friday and the details surrounding her disappearance have her family concerned about foul play. However, police say foul play is not suspected at this time.

Officials say a sheriff's department K-9 found her body near the athletic fields at around 1 p.m. Monday

Prior to the discovery of her body Monday, Davidson’s father John told 7 Action News that he last heard from his daughter on Friday morning when she got on an Ann Arbor public bus to go to Pioneer High School. When she didn’t return home and didn’t respond to any calls or texts, Davidson reached out to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department.

"There's definitely some suspicious pieces to this," Derrick Jackson, director of Community Engagement at the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Jackson says the sheriff’s office obtained public bus video, which shows that Adriana Davidson came to school Friday but left soon after. Friends say she wasn’t feeling well. The video then shows she came back to school around noon but never went inside. That is the last time anyone has reported seeing her.

One of Adriana's best friends saw her leaving school and texted her "You straight?" Adriana responded "No."

Her cellphone was later discovered on the high school's tennis courts.

"What teenage girl just wanders off and leaves her phone and doesn't contact someone," Jackson questions.

The investigation will now be conducted by the Ann Arbor Police Department.

Ann Arbor Public Schools released the following statement:

Dear AAPS Students, Families and Staff,



By now you have likely heard the devastating news of the death of Pioneer 10th grader Adriana Davidson.



As has been reported by the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department, Adriana was found deceased this afternoon by the Washtenaw County K-9 Unit near the football field. According to the Sheriff’s Department, there are no indications of foul play. AAPS will continue to work closely in support of both the AAPD and the Sheriff’s Department throughout the course of their investigation.



We are all deeply saddened by the loss of Adriana. Our sincere and heartfelt condolences go out to Adriana’s family, friends and the Pioneer community. Please reach out and support each other. Remember that this hard news affects everyone differently. Sometimes it really hits hard even for students and staff who did not know Addy personally. This is especially true now.



We have counselors and grief support teams in place to support students and staff at Pioneer, as well as across our AAPS school campuses as is needed this week; our counselors will continue this work over the coming days so that our students and staff have ongoing support during this very difficult time.



Let's all reach out to support each other; we will need to remain vigilant for all those who may be struggling across our community just now.



I know that we all join together in the Ann Arbor Public Schools community today to extend our thoughts of loving support and deepest sympathy to the family and friends, teachers and to all who knew and loved Adriana.



We have included guidelines below to assist you as you have conversations with your child or with students.



Sincerely,



Jeanice Kerr Swift

Superintendent of Schools

Ann Arbor Public Schools



