Global non-profit to distribute supplies for residents impacted by recent storms

A global non-profit organization is set to distribute free boxes of food and supplies to residents who have been affected by the recent storms Tuesday and Wednesday, the San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services announced.

Global Empowerment Mission will be distributing supplies on Tuesday, January 31 from noon-7:00 PM, and on Wednesday, February 1st from 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM or until supplies run out.

Distribution will take place in the parking lot of the Disaster Recovery Center located at the SLO Veterans Memorial Building, 801 Grand Ave in San Luis Obispo.

Each box includes food, water, toiletries, and full-sized cleaning supplies, according to the press release. Supplies can support a family for one to two weeks depending on size.

Global Empowerment Mission is a non-profit organization founded in 2011. They work with local agencies to distribute supplies and necessities to those in need following disasters, according to county officials.

They have supported hundreds of operations and provided over $243,000,000 in aid all over the world.

“We are excited to partner with this fantastic organization to bring supplies to residents in need,” said Emergency Services Coordinator Anita Konopa, “Anyone who has been affected by the storms and needs assistance is welcome.”

