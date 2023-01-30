ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kuna, ID

Finding Hope: Retired DEA Agent Rocky Herron speaks to the Kuna community

By KIVI Staff
Idaho News 6
Idaho News 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BM4Xb_0kWUBmY800

On January 26, the Kuna School District hosted an event to educate students and parents on the impacts of drug abuse.

The keynote speaker for the event was Rocky Herron, a retired DEA agent with over 30 years of experience in law enforcement.

Herron, now primarily a motivational speaker, travels to many schools to inform communities of the dangers of drugs, including Fentanyl, and the rise he has seen in use and overdoses.

“I try to share with the kids what I lived and learned in my 31 years as a DEA agent,” says Herron. “In the DEA we don’t investigate drug users, but drug traffickers. But when your investigating drug traffickers you have to see what drugs do to individuals and families, our community, our country and the broader world.”

One of the approaches Herron has found effective is in the way he communicates with kids.

“I talk to the kids … I don’t talk at them,” says Herron. “Many kids will come up to me and say wow, I’ve been told not to use drugs many times, yours is the first program that taught me why not to use drugs.”

Drug overdoses have become more prevalent over the years, resulting in first responders administering increasing amounts of Narcan, a prescription medication known to rapidly reverse the effects of opioid overdoses.

Fentanyl and methamphetamine cases have been on the rise here in the Gem State, prompting Governor Little to launch Operation Esto Perpetua in March 2022, with the objective of reducing the flow of fentanyl and methamphetamine into Idaho.

The Nampa Police Department alone has responded to 25 overdoses since Christmas.

Herron also warns that the internet is making it easier for kids to obtain dangerous drugs.

“When I was a kid, if a child wanted to go get drugs, they had to leave the home and go somewhere to find an actual person to do a transaction. Now, a teenager in their bedroom can order the drugs online, pay for it online and someone will bring it and drop it off at the house. And the parents have no idea that this transaction is going on.”

Most importantly, Herron encourages parents to be educated on these topics, and to actively be engaged in their child’s education about the dangers of drug abuse. His concern is that many parents are not.

“… I do parent events for school districts … and typically the turn-out is dismal. We will get one percent of the parents in the school district to show up. My experience is parents are not engaging in education their kids, so that’s why my work is in the school.”

To learn more about Rocky Herron and his message, visit rockyherron.com .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.5 KISSFM

Nampa Police Seek Plumber Taking Advantage of Senior Citizens

The Treasure Valley is growing--that's no secret. With growth comes all sorts of new elements to any community--crime is often one of them. While we still live in a relatively safe place, crimes like the ones we're sharing with you today are totally unacceptable and the Nampa Police Department hopes that you can point them in the right direction to bring this to an end.
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Changes to how inmates receive mail in Ada County

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Ada County Sheriff's office is making some changes to the way prisoners will receive mail beginning in April. As people have become increasingly more innovative in their attempts to smuggle contraband, like drugs, into prison, the Ada County Sheriff's office has identified the mail service as an area that needs increased security.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Boise man convicted of vehicular manslaughter for the second time

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Boise man has been convicted of vehicular manslaughter for the second time in district court. Adam Paulson, 47, was first tried and convicted of felony vehicular manslaughter in 2018. Paulson was found to be driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Blood analysis showed his blood alcohol level to be .213 while he was driving. Paulson struck and killed Madeline Duskey while driving his 2016 Chevrolet Silverado at the intersection of Eagle Rd. and Riverside Dr. in Eagle. Ms. Duskey was a pedestrian crossing Eagle Rd. in the crosswalk when the collision occurred.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Has More Hate Groups Per Capita Than Most Of The U.S.

Even if you make the sweetest, tastiest lemonade of all time, you'll eventually run into someone who doesn't like lemons. Fact of life, right?. We take pride in Boise being an area of kind, accepting people who care about their neighbors. Idaho as a whole, unfortunately, has some work to do when it comes to housing extreme hate groups in our state.
IDAHO STATE
Whiskey Riff

Idaho Fisherman Stumbles Across Massive Mule Deer Carcass In Boise River

When people talk about river monsters, I don’t think this is what they have in mind… Matt Keller, founder of Old Hat Outdoors, set out for a little fly fishing trip the Boise River two weeks ago, hoping to catch some nice trout. According to Meat Eater, the fish weren’t bitin’, but I’d say he got one hell of a trade off. As he made his way down the river, he noticed something big caught in some brush. He made his way over, and discovered a mule deer carcass. This wasn’t any deer carcass, this thing was massive. It was a massive 16-pt buck,...
BOISE, ID
livability.com

Why Are Businesses Relocating to Nampa, ID?

Excellent location, deep talent pool, low costs and diverse economy are among the many reasons companies choose to move to Nampa. Growing businesses and the talented workers who make them successful are choosing Nampa, ID, where they discover an unmatched quality of life and unlimited opportunity. Employers such as The...
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Drug bust in Nampa

Boise, ID (CBS2) — The Nampa Police Department Special Investigations Unit along with the Canyon County Narcotics Unit, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Idaho State Police arrested a man with fentanyl pills and methamphetamine he intended to traffic and sell. 29 guns, of which three were confirmed to...
NAMPA, ID
Idaho News 6

Idaho News 6

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Boise, Idaho news and weather from Idaho News 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kivitv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy