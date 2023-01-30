Read full article on original website
Related
Bojangles to open five new restaurants in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Bojangles, the southern fast food staple known for serving up fried chicken and biscuits, will be opening new locations in the Baltimore area, a Maryland franchisee announced Wednesday. Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations throughout the next five years in the region. The chain was started in Charlotte, North Carolina in 1977. There are five existing Maryland locations in Hillcrest Heights, New Carrollton, Upper Marlboro, Landover and Oxon Hill. It's unclear where the new locations will be. The news comes after another southern fried chicken joint, Raising Cane's, made its Maryland debut in Towson to much excitement.
Nottingham MD
Parkville man snags winning $100,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off
PARKVILLE, MD—A Baltimore County resident was a first-time player of the Gold X50 scratch-off from the Maryland Lottery and he indeed struck gold, becoming its first $100,000 top-prize winner. The Parkville man said he plays scratch-offs a few times a month and decided to try his luck with the...
Bojangles is coming to Baltimore
Bojangles have announced they're expanding their footprint with new restaurants in Baltimore. They have committed to opening five new restaurants throughout Baltimore.
foxbaltimore.com
Anne Arundel County man wins seats to Ravens home games for the next 20 years
MARYLAND (WBFF) — On Wednesday, the Maryland Lottery announced that an Anne Arundel County man won a pair of club-level seats to every Baltimore Ravens home game for the next 20 years. Angelo Contrino, a Pasadena resident claimed his prize today at the M&T Bank Stadium. Earlier today six...
mocoshow.com
Three $50,000-Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Maryland, Including One in Montgomery County
A $50,000 winning power ball ticket sold at the Courthouse Exxon on 700 Rockville Pike was among three $50,000 winning tickets sold in Maryland on Monday, January 30. Additional details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. “After giving one Marylander a $50,000 prize in the Monday, Jan. 30 drawing, Powerball...
$50,000 lottery ticket sold at Sparrows Point 7-Eleven
SPARROWS POINT, MD – A 37-year-old woman claimed her $50,000 winning lottery ticket at lottery headquarters this week. The woman said she was doing her laundry Saturday night when she decided to roll the dice on a Gold X20 instant lottery ticket. “Naming herself “Tiny Golden Lady” to tell her winning story, the lucky lady said she played the Gold X20 game because she had recently won $5 on it. While in the middle of doing a load of laundry, she went to a 7-Eleven in Baltimore to cash in her $5 win,” the Maryland Lottery said today. “She purchased three more The post $50,000 lottery ticket sold at Sparrows Point 7-Eleven appeared first on Shore News Network.
mocoshow.com
$100,000 Scratch-Off Sold at MoCo 7-Eleven
A $100,000 winning scratch-off lottery ticket sold at the 7-Eleven at 650 East University Boulevard in Silver Spring was among the top lottery prizes for the week of January 23-29. Other local winners included a $50,000 scratch-off sold at the 7-Eleven at 9900 Key West Avenue in Rockville, a $10,000 scratch-off sold at Ollie’s Beer, Wine and Deli at 2011 Veirs Mill Road in Rockville, and a $10,000 scratch-off sold at the Giant at 7919 Tuckerman Lane in Rockville. Additional information below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
Bay Net
Calvert County Man Is Lottery’s Newest Scratch-Off Millionaire
LUSBY, Md. – It’s become his habit, a 56-year-old husband, father and grandfather from Calvert County told Lottery officials, to always check the Maryland Lottery website before purchasing a scratch-off. A review to determine which instant games have a good selection of big cash prizes available helps him...
Bed Bath & Beyond Closures Include Nine MD, VA Locations
Nine Bed Bath & Beyond stores across Maryland and Virginia are among 87 locations scheduled to close in 2023, the struggling retailer announced.That brings the total number of Bed Bath & Beyond locations scheduled to close to at least 162 announced since September 2022.A spokesperson told A…
One killed in Maryland crash
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — One person was killed in a crash in the Rosaryville neighborhood in Upper Marlboro, Maryland on Monday night, the Prince George's County Police Department said. A call came in around 8:45 p.m. about a crash in the 8000 block of Rosaryville Road. When first responders...
Wbaltv.com
Teenager shot in hand, leg behind northeast Baltimore shopping center
A teenager was shot in the hand and leg Wednesday afternoon in northeast Baltimore. City police said officers were called around 4:37 p.m. to a hospital, where a 17-year-old boy sought treatment for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim told police he was shot behind the Northwood Commons Shopping Center in...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore delivers first State of the State address Wednesday
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — Just two weeks after being sworn into office, Maryland's newly-elected Governor Wes Moore delivered his first State of the State address on Wednesday. The event took place at the State House in Annapolis before the general assembly at noon. Watch the full speech below:. Moore's...
O's to decline Camden Yards extension, join governor in pushing to revamp stadium district
The Orioles are not planning to exercise their five-year extension at Camden Yards, according to multiple reports, but say a new partnership with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore would revitalize the Camden Yards sports complex.
foxbaltimore.com
Councilman calls Baltimore's Upton one of the largest open-air drug markets in Maryland
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — Throughout Baltimore's Upton community are a plethora of memorials. Lives lost to violence. One of the most recent crimes, a triple shooting turned double homicide claimed the lives of a 23-year-old mother of two Maya Morton , and Gerald Fowlkes, 43. BPD has not yet released the believed initial motive in the shooting.
WTOP
Md. spice company sets the record straight on ‘Dirty Jobs’
That familiar seasoning you taste when buying and eating traditional blue crabs in Maryland is assumed by many to be the hugely famous and beloved Old Bay Seasoning. However, that is often not the case. Many crab houses across the state instead use “J.O. No. 2 ‘Crab House Spice’,” a...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore's Winter Restaurant Week: The Tilted Row
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Enjoy the best meals at amazing steals during Baltimore's Winter Restaurant Week, now through Sunday. Chef Amy Hassel from the Titled Row shares a dish sure to get your taste buds craving.
foxbaltimore.com
Comparing Scorpion Unit from Memphis to the Gun Trace Task Force in Baltimore
Tyre Nichols' death sparked more national outrage as it appears the group of five fired officers were part of a special unit in the Memphis Police Department. The video fueled outrage and more questions related to the special units including here in Baltimore as many point to the infamous gun trace task force.
foxbaltimore.com
Waste Watch: overtime abuses by BPD and school police officers
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On this Groundhog Day edition of Waste Watch, we are talking about something that we discuss every year, overtime abuse within the Baltimore Police Department. We're also looking at school police officers receiving excessive overtime pay and what needs to happen to correct the problem. David...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 5 Must-Try Wings in Maryland
Whether you are in the market for a great meal or drink, Fat Daddy's Subs and Pizza Wings is the place to be. It has a great menu, and it's a family-friendly establishment. It's not hard to see why Fat Daddy's is the go-to place for locals and tourists. You can get your hands on some of the best pizzas in town and some of the best wings. You can also take advantage of their takeout and delivery services. The best part is the place is also dog friendly! Lastly, Fat Daddy's is a local restaurant, so you know you'll be paying less than you'd find in some bigger chains. It also has the best wine list and a good beer selection.
WBAL Radio
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore on battling crime in Baltimore
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore joined C4 and Bryan Nehman and discussed battling crime in Baltimore. Moore says increasing sentences for gun offenders can only go so far, but it's a good start to dealing with Baltimore's problem of violent crime. See the video above.
Comments / 0