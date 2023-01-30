Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kqennewsradio.com
POLICE: BENJAMIN FOSTER RESPONSIBLE FOR DOUBLE HOMICIDE IN SUNNY VALLEY AREA
Officials with Oregon State Police and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office say that Benjamin Foster is responsible for a double-homicide, discovered in the Sunny Valley area Tuesday. Foster, the 36-year old Wolf Creek man who led authorities on a week-long manhunt, after attacking a woman he had been in...
KCBY
MISSING: 83-year-old Bandon man with dementia and PTSD
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Coos County Sheriff's Office and Bandon Police Department are asking for the public's help to locate an 83-year-old man with dementia and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. 83-year-old Clarence Edward Pitts walked away from his home in Bandon on Tuesday, January 31 at around 1:00...
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED STORE THEFT
Winston Police jailed a woman early Wednesday following an alleged store incident. A WPD report said the 35-year old allegedly walked into a convenience store on Northwest Main Street and started eating and drinking items with no intention of paying for them. The suspect was charged with third-degree theft. She...
KDRV
Foster Manhunt: FBI, ties to Phoenix, car recovered from drive over embankment
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Grants Pass police are working to find an attempted murder suspect tonight, and they're working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) met with the FBI today to develop leads to find 36-year-old attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster of Wolf Creek. GPPD...
KVAL
Lane County Sheriff: 23-year-old man assaults father with frying pan, replica firearm
MAPLETON, Ore. — Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls about a dispute in the 11700 block of Maple Ave. in Mapleton. "One caller mentioned they overheard what sounded like gunshots during the dispute," LCSO said. Deputies arrived and contacted 23-year-old Steen Joseph...
kqennewsradio.com
COOS COUNTY MAN JAILED ON RAPE CHARGES
A Coos County man has been jailed on rape and related charges following an alleged attack on Friday night. Sergeant Adam Slater of the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year old Sigmund “Ray” Caswell is accused of committing a sexual assault against a female victim at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Airport Way in Lakeside. Slater said the suspect left the area on his bicycle. A probable cause warrant was issued for the suspect.
kqennewsradio.com
TWO FUGITIVES JAILED IN SEPARATE INCIDENTS
Two fugitives were jailed by the Roseburg Police Department after being contacted separately on Monday. An RPD report said at 5:00 a.m. officers contacted a 28-year old at his camp in the 400 block of Southeast Spruce Street and knew he had a warrant for his arrest. He was detained and held without bail.
KCBY
Owner of abandoned motorhome in the Elliott State Forest arrested on outstanding warrant
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Coos County Sheriff's Office says the owner of a motorhome parked in the Elliott State Forest for months was found to have an active warrant and arrested. Deputy Robert Baker was at the motorhome following up on a complaint that the vehicle had been...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING TRAFFIC STOP
Roseburg Police jailed a man following a traffic stop Saturday night. An RPD report said just after 7:10 p.m. and officer initiated a traffic stop on a pickup with inoperable tail lights and no license plate, near the corner of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Chestnut Avenue. When officers walked up to the vehicle, the 28-year old driver said he was suspended.
kptv.com
Lane County man arrested for hitting his dad in the head with cast-iron pan
LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 23-year-old man is accused of hitting his dad in the head with a frying pan during a fight in Mapleton on Monday, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a fight in the...
nbc16.com
Lane County Sheriff: 'Female suspect departed southbound on foot' after robbery
SAGINAW, Ore. — Around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday (Jan. 28, 2023), the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a robbery that occurred at a business in the 79000 block of Highway 99 in Saginaw. "The female suspect departed southbound on foot with an undisclosed amount of...
kqennewsradio.com
COOS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SEEKING SUSPECT IN ALLEGED RAPE
Deputies with the Coos County Sheriff’s office are seeking the suspect in an alleged rape. Public Information Officer Sergeant Adam Slater said Friday night at 6:30 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to the Presbyterian Church on North 8th Street in Lakeside to take a report of a sexual assault that had just occurred. Slater said during the investigation it was discovered the victim had been forcibly raped and held against her will in the 600 block of Airport Way in Lakeside.
KCBY
'Click it or Ticket' patrols underway in Coos Bay
COOS BAY, Ore. — Drivers going through Coos Bay may notice an increased police presence on the roads this week. The Coos Bay Police Department is joining law enforcement agencies statewide through February 12 for the "Click It or Ticket" campaign. Chief Chris Chapanar says the patrols will focus...
kqennewsradio.com
4 DUII INCIDENTS BETWEEN FRIDAY AND EARLY SUNDAY
Roseburg Police cited 4 people on DUII charges between Friday night and early Sunday, in separate incidents. Information from RPD said 1 took place Friday night, 2 happened Saturday night and 1 was early Sunday. 3 of the citations were related to traffic accidents that had taken place. No one was injured in those accidents. 2 of the driver’s were also cited for driving while suspended.
kpic
Sheriff: Coos Bay man charged with trespass, bomb-making materials found on property
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A Coos Bay man was removed from a property and arrested after bomb-making materials were found during a previous attempt to evict him, the Coos County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. According to the sheriff's office, the county and the sheriff's office Civil...
kpic
North Bend cancels police agreement with Coos County Airport
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The North Bend City Council came to a unanimous decision to cancel a police agreement with the Coos County Airport, according to a press release from the City of North Bend. On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, the council voted 7-0, at its business meeting, to...
kqennewsradio.com
VICTIM IN CRITICAL CONDITION, ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT SOUGHT
The victim from a Tuesday night assault remains in critical condition, and Grants Pass Police are now offering a reward for information as they are trying to find 36-year old Benjamin Foster, the suspect in the case. Thursday evening, GPPD, with assistance from the Oregon State Police SWAT Team, the...
kqennewsradio.com
EXTREMELY DANGEROUS ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT MAY BE IN DOUGLAS COUNTY
An attempted murder suspect for a crime in Grants Pass, may be in Douglas County. Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley of the Grants Pass Police Department told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that their investigation indicates that 36-year old Benjamin Foster of Wolf Creek may have headed north along the Interstate Five corridor, following an assault Tuesday night.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR 6-COUNT WARRANT
Roseburg Police jailed a man Wednesday after it was determined that he had a 6-count warrant for his arrest. The RPD report said at 3:20 p.m. 29-year old Serek Garza was contacted in the 400 block of Northeast Winchester Street. His warrants were for 3 counts of first-degree sex abuse, 2 counts of second-degree unlawful sexual penetration, and 1 count of unlawful first- degree sexual penetration. Bail was set at $50,000.
kqennewsradio.com
FATHER CITED FOR RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING ANOTHER PERSON
A father was cited for recklessly endangering another person, following an incident on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 8:30 a.m. officers were sent to contact Department of Human Services employees regarding a juvenile that ingested marijuana and tested positive for THC at a doctor’s appointment. The...
Comments / 6