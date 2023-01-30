ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramount+ Follows Other Streamers in Removing Several Original Series From Platform

Paramount+ has followed other streamers like HBO Max in removing some of its original programming off the platform, including the likes of Jordan Peele’s “The Twilight Zone” reboot and “The Real World: Homecoming New York.” The news comes two days after Paramount announced that Showtime would be undergoing a rebrand and merging with Paramount+’s premium service later this year.
‘Batman’ Prequel Series ‘Pennyworth’ Canceled After 3 Seasons

A day after James Gunn and Peter Safran, the co-CEOs and chairmen of the newly formed DC Studios, unveiled their streamlined plan for the DC Universe going forward, a wayward DC-based series has been cut loose. TheWrap has confirmed that “Pennyworth,” which aired on Epix for two seasons and HBO...
Uzo Aduba Tapped for Shondaland White House Mystery ‘The Residence’

Uzo Aduba is coming back to the Netflix arena with a new White House murder-mystery from Shondaland partners Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers. The series — which was ordered straight to series in March — includes the official longline: “132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective. One disastrous State Dinner. ‘The Residence’ is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion.”
‘Dr. Phil’ Talk Show To End After 21 Seasons

Dr. Phil McGraw announced on Tuesday that his syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil” will end with its current 21st season. “I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television,” McGraw said in a statement. “With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children. This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career, but while I’m moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do.”
Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

The box-office success of ”Avatar: The Way of Water“ may disguise the problems the Hollywood megadeal brought. Was Disney right to pay $71 billion for Fox’s entertainment empire? The sprawling properties it brought in-house helped fuel Disney+ and have given returning CEO Bob Iger a much-needed box office hit with “Avatar: The Way of Water” as he settles back into his old chair.
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, ‘Batgirl’ Directors to Reunite for ‘Bad Boys 4’

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will reunite for “Bad Boys 4,” Sony Pictures confirmed Tuesday. Smith and Lawrence announced their reunion on their respective social media platforms through a video in which Smith hinted at the next film in the franchise by playing Diddy, Murphy Lee and Nelly’s “Shake Ya Tailfeather,” which appeared in “Bad Boys II.”
Jerrod Carmichael to Star in Comedy Documentary Series for HBO

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael is set to star in an upcoming comedy documentary series on HBO, the network announced Wednesday. It’s been given a straight-to-series order by the premium cable giant. The show has not been titled, but according to HBO, it will “center on Jerrod Carmichael’s personal life, following...
Netflix’s New Tactic to Thwart Password Sharing Could Get Your Account Blocked After 31 Days

Netflix has finally introduced new measures to curb widespread password sharing, and they largely revolve around digital geo-fencing. Subscribers will now only be permitted to log into their accounts using one home wi-fi network, per a report from TheStreamable. The new regulations, which are currently instated in countries subject to the streamer’s password sharing crackdown including Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru, are also broken down on the streamer’s Help Center page. More countries are expected to be added to that list soon. Currently, the FAQ page for the United States confirms that verification will be requested for persistent account use outside the primary household.
