Netflix has finally introduced new measures to curb widespread password sharing, and they largely revolve around digital geo-fencing. Subscribers will now only be permitted to log into their accounts using one home wi-fi network, per a report from TheStreamable. The new regulations, which are currently instated in countries subject to the streamer’s password sharing crackdown including Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru, are also broken down on the streamer’s Help Center page. More countries are expected to be added to that list soon. Currently, the FAQ page for the United States confirms that verification will be requested for persistent account use outside the primary household.

1 DAY AGO