Paramount+ Follows Other Streamers in Removing Several Original Series From Platform
Paramount+ has followed other streamers like HBO Max in removing some of its original programming off the platform, including the likes of Jordan Peele’s “The Twilight Zone” reboot and “The Real World: Homecoming New York.” The news comes two days after Paramount announced that Showtime would be undergoing a rebrand and merging with Paramount+’s premium service later this year.
Annette Bening to Star in Peacock’s Limited Series ‘Apples Never Fall’
Four-time Academy Award nominee Annette Bening will star in Peacock’s upcoming limited drama series “Apples Never Fall,” based on “Big Little Lies” and “Nine Perfect Strangers” author Liane Moriarty’s No. 1 New York Times bestselling novel. The role marks “The Kids Are...
‘Batman’ Prequel Series ‘Pennyworth’ Canceled After 3 Seasons
A day after James Gunn and Peter Safran, the co-CEOs and chairmen of the newly formed DC Studios, unveiled their streamlined plan for the DC Universe going forward, a wayward DC-based series has been cut loose. TheWrap has confirmed that “Pennyworth,” which aired on Epix for two seasons and HBO...
‘The Palace': Kate Winslet Glowers in First Look at Stephen Frears’ HBO Limited Series (Photo)
There’s no release date yet for Kate Winslet’s next HBO project, the limited series event “The Palace,” created by Stephen Frears. But the network is tiding viewers over a first look at the upcoming drama. Currently filming in Austria before the production relocates to the United...
Uzo Aduba Tapped for Shondaland White House Mystery ‘The Residence’
Uzo Aduba is coming back to the Netflix arena with a new White House murder-mystery from Shondaland partners Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers. The series — which was ordered straight to series in March — includes the official longline: “132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective. One disastrous State Dinner. ‘The Residence’ is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion.”
Jon Stewart Slams Airing of Tyre Nichols Arrest Footage: ‘News Media Was Giddy and Salivating Over What?’
Jon Stewart and “The Problem with Jon Stewart” writer Kasaun Wilson railed against CNN for airing bodycam footage of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers during a traffic stop. “I think this is the first time where I’m like,...
‘Dr. Phil’ Talk Show To End After 21 Seasons
Dr. Phil McGraw announced on Tuesday that his syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil” will end with its current 21st season. “I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television,” McGraw said in a statement. “With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children. This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career, but while I’m moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do.”
‘The Last of Us’ Episode 3 Shoots Linda Ronstadt Song ‘Long Long Time’ Into iTunes Top 5
Sunday night’s emotional “The Last of Us” episode titled “Long Long Time,” which featured the 1970 Linda Ronstadt song of the same name, had fans in tears – and hitting up streaming services to download the song about unrequited love. In one scene, zombie...
Henry Cavill Was ‘Dicked Around by a Lot of People,’ James Gunn Says of Superman Actor’s DC Limbo
DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn spoke about former Superman actor Henry Cavill’s exit as the Man of Steel at the DCU presentation on the Warners lot on Monday, clarifying that he and co-CEO Peter Safran didn’t fire Cavill and adding that the “Man of Steel” actor was unfortunately “dicked around by a lot of people.”
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Intro — Get Your First Look at the Revamped Main Title Sequence (Exclusive Video)
The “Vanderpump Rules” main title sequence is among the most iconic openings on TV, often replicated by fans of the Bravo show, including Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence. Season 10 has a total revamp of the opening credits, and we spoke to Lisa Vanderpump herself about how the new intro (which you can watch above) came about.
Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down
The box-office success of ”Avatar: The Way of Water“ may disguise the problems the Hollywood megadeal brought. Was Disney right to pay $71 billion for Fox’s entertainment empire? The sprawling properties it brought in-house helped fuel Disney+ and have given returning CEO Bob Iger a much-needed box office hit with “Avatar: The Way of Water” as he settles back into his old chair.
DC ‘Fully Supportive’ of Ezra Miller’s Recovery; James Gunn Says ‘The Flash’ Is ‘One of the Greatest Superhero Movies Ever’
DC Studios co-chairpeople and CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran reaffirmed on Monday at the presentation of their initial DCU slate that they’re “fully supportive” of “The Flash” star Ezra Miller’s recovery. “Ezra is completely committed to their recovery. And we are fully supportive...
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, ‘Batgirl’ Directors to Reunite for ‘Bad Boys 4’
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will reunite for “Bad Boys 4,” Sony Pictures confirmed Tuesday. Smith and Lawrence announced their reunion on their respective social media platforms through a video in which Smith hinted at the next film in the franchise by playing Diddy, Murphy Lee and Nelly’s “Shake Ya Tailfeather,” which appeared in “Bad Boys II.”
Sandy Hook Limited Series From ‘When They See Us’ Writer Lands at Echo Lake Entertainment
A limited series about the Sandy Hook shooting and the ensuing eight-year legal battle between victims’ families and gun manufacturer Remington Arms has landed at Echo Lake Entertainment. Oscar nominee Robin Swicord (“When They See Us”) and Sarah Koskoff will create the show in consultation with several families directly affected by the tragedy and their attorneys.
‘The Crown’ Star Helena Bonham Carter Thinks It’s Time for the Netflix Series to End: ‘It’s Very Different Now’
“The Crown” alum Helena Bonham Carter says she doesn’t think the Netflix series “should carry on” now that it has nearly caught up to the present day. “I should be careful here too, but I don’t think they should carry on, actually,” said the actor in a recent interview with The Guardian.
Jerrod Carmichael to Star in Comedy Documentary Series for HBO
Comedian Jerrod Carmichael is set to star in an upcoming comedy documentary series on HBO, the network announced Wednesday. It’s been given a straight-to-series order by the premium cable giant. The show has not been titled, but according to HBO, it will “center on Jerrod Carmichael’s personal life, following...
Netflix’s New Tactic to Thwart Password Sharing Could Get Your Account Blocked After 31 Days
Netflix has finally introduced new measures to curb widespread password sharing, and they largely revolve around digital geo-fencing. Subscribers will now only be permitted to log into their accounts using one home wi-fi network, per a report from TheStreamable. The new regulations, which are currently instated in countries subject to the streamer’s password sharing crackdown including Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru, are also broken down on the streamer’s Help Center page. More countries are expected to be added to that list soon. Currently, the FAQ page for the United States confirms that verification will be requested for persistent account use outside the primary household.
Disney Strikes Back, Says Election of Nelson Peltz to Board Would ‘Threaten the Strategic Management’ of Company
The Walt Disney Company responded to Nelson Peltz’s latest demands Thursday with a resounding “No.” The company released a letter in response to materials released by the Trian Group. Peltz is now requesting that he, or his son if need be, serve on the Walt Disney board...
‘The Cell’ Director Tarsem Singh Returns With First Indian Movie ‘Dear Jassi’
“The Cell” director Tarsem Singh is making his global comeback with his first Indian film, “Dear Jassi,” based on a true story with plot details being kept under wraps. Singh made his name with visually dazzling fantasy films like “The Cell,” “Immortals” and “Mirror, Mirror” but has...
Ex-Warner Bros. Exec Courtenay Valenti in Talks for Senior Leadership Job at Amazon Studios
Former Warner Bros. president of production Courtenay Valenti may have lined up her next gig. The executive is in talks to join Amazon Studios in an unspecified high-ranking role with the company’s film division, an individual with knowledge of the matter tells TheWrap. Representatives for Amazon Studios didn’t immediately...
